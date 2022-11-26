Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Live updates | Iowa football faces Nebraska on senior day
The Iowa football team will take on Nebraska at 3 p.m. Friday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes will honor 27 seniors on Duke Slater Field at 2:30. With a win today, Iowa will clinch a Big Ten West Division title and a berth in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes made the 2021 Big Ten title game and lost to Michigan, 42-3.
saturdaytradition.com
Fans, media react to Iowa's disastrous showing with B1G West on the line
Well, this is not how Iowa fans had hoped that the regular season finale would go. Iowa struggled against Nebraska in the first half and the fans and media let the Hawkeyes have it on social media. An offense that has already had problems this season didn’t get much help....
Daily Iowan
Iowa football drops senior day game to Nebraska, loses control of Big Ten West
The Iowa football offense went 3-and-out in its first drive its game against Nebraska on Friday afternoon, and it all went downhill from there. The Hawkeyes dropped the final game of the season, 24-17, to the Cornhuskers, to move to 7-5 on the season and 5-4 in the Big Ten.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa football vs. Nebraska
Nebraska defeated Iowa, 24-17, at Kinnick Stadium on Friday securing the Heroes Trophy. Iowa’s chances of making the Big Ten Championship game are eliminated unless both Purdue and Illinois lose on Saturday. Iowa’s offense, as of last week, is second to last in college rankings. Early in the game...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football hindered by injuries in loss to Nebraska
Injuries marred Iowa football’s final game of the season at Kinnick Stadium Friday afternoon. With five starters watching from the sidelines, Iowa lost to Nebraska, 24-17. The Cornhuskers hadn’t beaten the Hawkeyes since 2014. Both senior tight end Sam LaPorta and fullback Monte Pottebaum were injured in Iowa’s...
Daily Iowan
No. 9 Iowa women’s basketball falls to No. 3 UConn in Phil Knight Legacy Tournament
No. 9 Iowa women’s basketball blew a double-digit lead to No. 3 UConn on Sunday afternoon in the Phil Knight Legacy Championship Game in Portland, Oregon. The Hawkeyes lost to the Huskies, 86-79, to move to 5-2 on the season. The Hawkeyes led by 11 points at the 6:30...
Daily Iowan
Grading Iowa football’s 24-17 loss to Nebraska
Not much went right for the Iowa football team on Friday afternoon. With five starters out of the game, the Hawkeyes lost to the Cornhuskers, 24-17. Along with surrendering the Heroes Trophy for the first time since 2014, the Hawkeyes also lost control of the Big Ten West. Iowa only needed a win over Nebraska to become the West Division champions.
weareiowa.com
Iowa finishes regular season 7-5, looks ahead to bowl game
Currently, ESPN, CBS and 247Sports all have Iowa in different bowl games. Iowa's destination will be announced next Sunday.
Daily Iowan
Iowa football’s senior class leads Hawkeyes to bowl game
Iowa football’s 2022 senior class will be remembered for its ability to fight through adversity. From enduring a COVID-19-shortened season in 2020 to starting a season 3-4 for the first time in 15 years in 2022, the Hawkeyes’ 27 seniors can take credit for keeping the program’s head above water.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball falls to TCU in Emerald Coast Classic championship game
Iowa men’s basketball struggled throughout a 79-66 loss to TCU in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, on Saturday evening. The Horned Frogs jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first three minutes of action and the Hawkeyes never fully recovered. Iowa managed...
klkntv.com
Underdog Nebraska overcomes odds to defeat Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football overcame the odds to defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes 24-17, ending the season on a positive note. Their win not only broke a seven-game losing streak but set a new single-season receiving yardage record for the school. Nebraska and Iowa competed once again for...
Photo Gallery: Recruits Visiting Iowa for Nebraska Game
Asa Newsom, Titus Cram, Koi Perich, Others Checking Out Kinnick Stadium Friday
Kearney Hub
Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd
In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
hawkeyesports.com
Siebrecht Fall Caps No. 2 Iowa’s 26-11 Win
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Junior Cobe Siebrecht’s second-period fall capped the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 victory over No. 21 Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won seven matches in the dual to improve to 5-0 this season. “Gutsy, gutsy at the...
Daily Iowan
Watch: Iowa football running back Kaleb Johnson scores 44-yard rushing touchdown
Iowa freshman running back Kaleb Johnson scored Iowa’s first points of the game on Friday versus Nebraska on a 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. It marked Johnson’s sixth touchdown of the season. Johnson now has 12 attempts for 96 yards as the Hawkeyes trail the Cornhuskers,...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s wrestler Nelson Brands earns gutsy win in season debut
Senior 174-pounder Nelson Brands made his return to the mat on Saturday afternoon as the No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team defeated No. 21 Penn, 26-11, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Brands — the son of Iowa men’s wrestling’s associate head coach Terry Brands — made his season debut against Quaker...
Iowa men’s basketball suffers first loss of the season
(Iowa City) TCU defeated #25 Iowa on Saturday in the Emerald Coast Classic. Both teams are 5-1 on the year. Tony Perkins made 7/15 shots and scored 15 points. Ahron Ulis (pictured) went 7/8 from the field and also scored 15. Kris Murray posted 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Hawkeyes shot only 17.6% from 3-point range (3/17).
KETV.com
Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach
OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
