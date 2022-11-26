Springfield shoppers search for deals on Black Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With inflation on their minds, many people across the Ozarks went on the hunt on Black Friday for the best deals.

“We probably had 70 customers waiting in line this morning at five,” said Eric Moss with Springfield Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Shoppers Jamie and Ashley Baker were among those who decided to brave the crowds on Friday.

“There’s a lot more people out this year,” said Ashley.

While online shopping continues to increase in popularity, some shoppers said they still find the fun in shopping in person.

“I want to go out,” said Jamie. “I want to look at it. I want to pick my colors and my sizes.”

At Academy, store managers said apparel, footwear, and exercise equipment were going fast.

Battlefield Mall representatives said they also saw the crowds.

“We’re seeing lots and lots of shopping bags,” said Alli Gray with the mall. “That is a great indication of a really healthy, exciting shopping season.”

Shoppers Ozarksfirst spoke with said elevated prices for food, rent, and gas have them needing to find any kind of markdown they can.

“I’m a single mom, three kids,” said Ashley. “So, I have to find the deals, you know, so I can get their Christmas.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.