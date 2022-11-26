Rogue Martial Arts hosts annual ‘Roll-A-Thon’ toy drive

OWASSO, Okla. — Rogue Martial Arts in Owasso is hosting their annual “Roll-A-Thon” toy drive this holiday season and asking the community to give back to those in need by bringing toys to their gym.

This is the fourth year the martial arts center is hosting this event and they have a goal of more than 500 toys this year.

On Nov. 25 and Nov. 26, Rogue martial Arts will host free kids and adult training classes to the public if they bring in an unwrapped toy for donation.

The kids classes will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and the adult classes will start at 7 p.m. and run until the giving stops.

