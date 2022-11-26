ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

No. 1 UNC basketball falls to Iowa State in the Phil Knight Invitational semifinal

By C.L. Brown
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dXb7h_0jNrikRe00

The experience that was supposed to help No. 1 North Carolina in tight games, even give it the edge, was no help at all in its 70-65 loss to Iowa State on Friday in the Phil Knight Invitational.

The Tar Heels (5-1) led by seven with 3:55 remaining, but seemed to lose their composure late and were outscored 17-5 to close out the game. The Heels will conclude the PKI against the loser of Connecticut and Alabama at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“We turned the ball over a couple of times and you just can’t do it in late game situations, you have to be sound and disciplined,” UNC coach Hubert Davis said. “And you have to do that on both ends of the floor. And we just didn’t do it against them.”

UNC had a 61-58 lead when senior forward Armando Bacot committed turnovers on three straight possessions, all while he was put in position as a ball handler making a pass.

The first came when he tried to dump it off to Pete Nance in the lane.

The second was a bounce pass on a backdoor cut by R.J. Davis.

The third turnover happened when he tried to swing the ball to the left wing and his pass was deflected and stolen by Jaren Holmes.

Bacot finished the game with five turnovers, which marked the fourth time in his career he had so many.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DcGo8_0jNrikRe00
Iowa State guard Jaren Holmes (13) shoots in front of North Carolina forward Armando Bacot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Ore., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Craig Mitchelldyer/AP

“I thought I should have done a better job of meeting the guards and getting closer to them versus throwing long passes,” said Bacot, who had 13 points and nine rebounds. “I mean, they got the steal and you just have to live with it.”

Iowa State ranked second nationally with a 30.5 defensive turnover percentage, according to Ken Pomeroy.

The Cyclones (5-0) took advantage of all three turnovers just as they did all game. UNC totaled 14 turnovers that Iowa State’ turned into 21 points.

“I feel like a lot of their points were because of our mistakes,” said Nance, who had nine points and seven rebounds.

It wasn’t just the turnovers late, it was the lack of quality shots too. Iowa State held the Heels to just 36 percent shooting in the second half and kept them from sustaining any kind of flow offensively against its 1-3-1 zone.

From Leaky Black’s layup with 3:55 left the Heels didn’t make another basket until Nance’s shot as time expired.

It was a reversal of how the Heels played in their first five games. When pushed late in games, they seemingly flipped a switch and made the right plays down the stretch. Just Thursday, Carolina closed out Portland with a 16-6 run that turned a two-point deficit with 4:35 left into an eight-point win. But the Heels didn’t have the same poise against the Cyclones.

“We’ve done a good job in these past couple games making the plays we needed down the stretch,” Nance said. “But today we obviously fumbled a couple of balls, a couple of turnovers, but that happens.”

The zone didn’t shut them down. Carolina sliced through the zone on many possessions earlier in the half. But Iowa State did have a lot of length in its zone that made the Heels play deliberate against it. And once they trailed, they seemed to speed up against the zone and they did not get good shots down the stretch.

“I kind of felt like when it got down for us to make plays, we got a little bit stagnant,” said R.J. Davis, who scored a team-high 15 points. “They were in the passing lanes denying and that kind of turned us into like a one-on-one kind of a matchup.”

Carolina couldn’t shoot its way out of the zone either. Both Davis and Caleb Love were 1-for-7 from 3-point range and as a team the Heels totaled just 3-for-18.

Iowa State had no problem from deep, despite entering the game among the worst in all of Division I making just 27.4 percent from 3-point range.

The Cyclones were led by senior guard Caleb Grill, who epitomized their struggles having made just 4 of 24 3-pointers through their first four games. Grill had that many by halftime against the Heels.

His hot hand continued into the second half as Grill tied his career-high with seven 3s and notched a new career-high with 31 points. His jumper with 1:39 left gave the Cyclones the lead for good.

“He hit a lot of crazy shots, a lot of shots that were over our hand and a lot of deep ones,” Love said. “So it was tough, obviously because he was hitting a lot of tough shots and we were like, ‘What are you gonna do?’ But he played out of his mind, credit to him.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. NC State: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions

On a Black Friday that can only be rivaled by recovering from eating undercooked turkey, The Tar Heels lost to the Wolfpack on a frustrating afternoon, causing them to limp into the ACC championship game next weekend in Charlotte. It was painful being in the stadium watching all of this, coming so close and then seeing their fans celebrate as if they won the national championship. Clearly it’ll be their highlight of the year.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting

North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams

Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Associated Press

Leonard's late TD toss sinks Wake Forest 34-31

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for a career-best 391 yards and four touchdowns and Duke used a late touchdown to close out the regular season with a 34-31 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday. Leonard, who completed 29-of-41 passes, connected with Sahmir Hagans for the game-winning score, a 20-yard reception with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Hagans finished with two touchdowns and set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards, as did Duke’s Jalon Calhoun. As a duo, Hagans and Calhoun accounted for 19 receptions and 313 receiving yards. With the win, the Blue Devils (8-4, 5-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak in their series with the Demon Deacons and recorded their first eight-win regular season since 2014. “I think we put down a marker about how long it’s going to take for Duke football to get competitive,” said first-year Duke coach Mike Elko, who inherited a program that went 5-18 in 2020 and 2021.
DURHAM, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
17K+
Followers
521
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy