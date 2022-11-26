Yankees reportedly 'pursuing many' top free agents

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Negotiations between American League MVP Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are ongoing. However, according to the Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the club is also pursuing several high-profile free agents.

On the starting pitching front, Heyman says the Yankees are investigating several avenues to add to their rotation. They've spoken with left-hander Carlos Rodon, who they "very much like," and Justin Verlander, though New York's confidence level in locking up the 2022 Cy Young winner is "low."

Japanese star Kodai Senga is also on the Yankees' radar, but you could probably say that about the other 29 teams in MLB too.

Heyman mentions the Yankees could take the trade route to add pitching. He named Pablo Lopez as a possible target, citing that the Yankees almost pulled off a deal last season involving Gleyber Torres in exchange for the Miami Marlins' hurler.

Outside of pitching, the Yankees also have their eye on free agents in the outfield, including Masataka Yoshida, Brandon Nimmo, and Andrew Benintendi, whom New York acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Royals last July. Though, Heyman points to two available outfielders receiving the most attention, Michael Conforto and Cody Bellinger.

"Conforto, said to be healthy now, would fit Yankee Stadium," Heyman wrote, "as might new free agent Bellinger, who'd also give them potentially one of the best defensive outfields."

Heyman added that New York is still involved in the shortstop market, which boasts the likes of Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. However, if the Yankees sign Judge to a mega-deal, it's likely the end of the pursuit for any of the big-name shortstops, along with several of the free agents listed above. And that may end up happening, as Heyman said that the Yankees feel "pretty good" about their chances of bringing Judge back into the fold with a $300 million contract reportedly being offered to the slugger.