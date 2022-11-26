Marion County inmate dies after reportedly 'refusing to cooperate' during cell inspection, deputies say

Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
State drops battery charge against Marion County Sheriff's Office supervisor
A Sheriff's Office supervisor charged several months ago with simple domestic battery has returned to work after his case was dropped by the State Attorney's Office. According to court documents and Marion County Sheriff's Office reports, prosecutors said that although there was enough evidence to file a charge, "the likelihood of conviction was slight."
Deputies: Marion County inmate dead after 6 deputies try to subdue him
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate is dead after efforts to place him in handcuffs quickly escalated into violence at the Marion County Jail Friday morning. At approximately 7 a.m. this morning, The Marion County Sheriff's Office says several detention deputies responded to an incident involving inmate Scott Whitley III, 46.
ocala-news.com
Citra couple charged with pawning stolen generator
A couple from Citra was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after they were accused of pawning a stolen generator. On Thursday, November 3, the female victim contacted MCSO to advise that her Champion 7500-watt generator, which was valued at $1,000, had been stolen from her home. She advised that she last saw the generator at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man arrested for grand theft after friend was caught walking in stolen dragon costume
Investigation into a residential burglary and grand theft on Tuesday, Nov. 22, lead to arrests by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office after a man was seen walking around in a dragon costume that was reported stolen by the victim. Between midnight and 2 a.m. on Nov. 22, the defendants...
wpde.com
Florida woman found with hatchet sticking out of her head, suspect now in custody
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail today after deputies say they found a woman with a hatchet in her head. The woman, 56-year-old Lisa Rodgers, is now in the hospital with life threatening injuries. It all happened on Nov. 22 around 10 a.m. when deputies...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for stealing motorcycle and drug possession
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after getting caught driving a stolen motorcycle and carrying drugs in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say Terrell Gladin, 38, was riding a blue motorcycle when he ran a stop sign around 9:30 on Saturday night. The officer turned on their...
Citrus County Chronicle
Two Citrus County seniors beaten; attacker arrested, charged
A Port Richey man faces two first degree felony charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 years old and older. Cory Glen Atkinson, 37, told Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies he remembered little of the attack and that he had drunk a pint of vodka and cola before the incident, according to the October warrant for his arrest.
fox35orlando.com
Woman found dead in Flagler County after hit-and-run
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after they discovered a woman lying dead in the center of a grass median in Flagler County Saturday. Around 9:39 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), said they were notified about a person lying in the center grass median on US 1 south of Plantation Bay Road.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man in more trouble after phoning ex-wife from jail
A Wildwood man is in more trouble after phoning his ex-wife from jail. James William Mellor, 59, has been held since Sept. 13 at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of sexual assault of a victim under the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious behavior. Earlier this month,...
Troopers search for a suspect after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect after a fatal hit-and-run in Flagler County. It happened at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning on U.S. 1 and Plantation Bay Road. Troopers said that a 51-year-old woman was found lying in the grass median. She was...
WESH
Missing teenage boy found safe in Flagler County, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenage boy reported missing has been located. Friday night was the last time the 17-year-old had been seen in Palm Coast. According to the sheriff's office, the teenager was later found safe on Saturday.
villages-news.com
75-year-old Villager sentenced to 90 days in jail after violating probation
A 75-year-old Villager has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after violating her probation. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, has been behind bars since Sept. 21 at the Sumter County Detention Center. Chandler was sentenced Nov. 17 to...
villages-news.com
VHS grad released after spending more than a month in jail
A recent Villages High School graduate has been released from jail after serving more than a month behind bars. Alec Pearson O’Rourke, 19, of Fruitland Park, was released Nov. 15 from the Sumter County Detention Center where he had been held since Oct. 10. O’Rourke was arrested after he...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant seriously injured in training accident
A GoFundMe fundraiser is underway for a Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant who was seriously injured in a training accident earlier this month. MCFR lieutenant Anthony “Tony” Gillan, a United States Marine, husband, and father, sustained a serious spinal cord injury on Tuesday, November 15 during a training evolution, according to the GoFundMe page. He was trauma alerted to a local trauma center where he underwent immediate surgery.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman admits to police she has drugs in her purse
A Leesburg woman was arrested last week on drug possession charges in Eustis. A Eustis police officer saw a red Saturn car swerve into the opposite lane of traffic while traveling southbound on Moir Street. The Saturn came to a complete stop just prior to the intersection of west Woodward Avenue and Morin Street. The officer activated his emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop at that intersection.
Citrus County Chronicle
27-year-old charged in Crystal River shooting
A 27-year-old Crystal River woman has been charged with attempted first degree murder in the early morning shooting of a man Friday at the 8th Avenue Apartments in Crystal River, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. Mckenzie Faye Wedemeier was arrested and charged with attempted murder Friday....
villages-news.com
Summerfield man tracked down in theft of couple’s belongings from storage unit
A Summerfield man has been tracked down and arrested in the theft of a couple’s belongings from a storage unit. The couple, in the process of moving to a new home, discovered that $7,984 worth of items stored in a unit in Ocala had disappeared, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Video surveillance from the storage facility showed a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup back up to the storage unit and a man loading up the items, placing a mattress over the top of them. The man driving the pickup used a unique code to enter the facility, indicating he was also a customer. The rented Toyota Tacoma was traced to a man who said he had loaned it to 45-year-old Joseph Carter, whose storage unit was not near the unit of the couple whose items had been stolen. The couple said they did not know Carter.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office investigating shooting in Crystal River
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating an early morning shoot Friday at the 8th Avenue Apartments in Crystal River. Deputies arrived on scene around 5:15 a.m. Friday. An adult male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was trauma alerted to a hospital, a CCSO spokeswoman said. An adult female suspect was detained on scene.
villages-news.com
Spruce Creek South man spends Thanksgiving behind bars
A 36-year-old Spruce Creek South man spent Thanksgiving behind bars. Jason Richard Morrissette was booked without bond Wednesday at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is charged with a pair of probation violations. The Summerfield resident has a long history of drug arrests, including a 2018 arrest when a K-9...
Citrus County Chronicle
Run in at local eatery turns violent; two arrested
Tensions boiled over last Saturday at the Boil Yard in Crystal River and now two people are facing felony charges in which one person allegedly used a firearm to strike one person repeatedly in the head. William E. Hunter, 50, of Crystal River, was arrested and charged with one count...
