Social Media reacts to Nebraska’s victory over Iowa

The Nebraska Cornhuskers had a chance to end the 2022 season as a spoiler and did just that as they defeated Iowa 24-17 on Black Friday. A win for Iowa would have clinched the Big Ten West and a trip to Indianapolis for the Hawkeyes. Instead, the Purdue Boilermakers can clinch the west division with a win against Indiana on Saturday. Trey Palmer had a record-setting day as the receiver passed Stanley Morgan Jr. to become the school’s single-season receiving yards leader. Palmer had nine catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns for the game. Quarterback Casey Thompson was 20-30 for 278 yards and three touchdowns.

The Nebraska defense had one of their best games of the year, holding Iowa to 272 yards of total offense on top of forcing multiple fumbles. The Hawkeyes were also an anemic 6-15 on 3rd down and had seven penalties for 65 yards.

The Cornhuskers finished the 2022 campaign with a 4-8 record. Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph ends the year with a record of 3-6 since taking over for Scott Frost on September 11th. Joseph was seen as a candidate for the permanent head coach job, but recent reports state that Matt Rhule may be the front-runner.

The victory also ends Nebraska’s seven-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes. Scroll below for social media reactions to Nebraska’s victory over Iowa.

https://twitter.com/HuskerFBNation/status/1596298583313027073

https://twitter.com/Husker247BC/status/1596298838544900102

https://twitter.com/NebraskaOnBTN/status/1596298739739922433

https://twitter.com/NebraskaOnBTN/status/1596299058372431872

https://twitter.com/NebraskaOnBTN/status/1596298739739922433

https://twitter.com/ByPatForde/status/1596298520411398144

https://twitter.com/Husker247BC/status/1596298061084778496

https://twitter.com/NicoleAuerbach/status/1596298071410982913

https://twitter.com/slmandel/status/1596298140977573888

https://twitter.com/swmckewonOWH/status/1596298204685144064

https://twitter.com/NicoleAuerbach/status/1596298273324781569

https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1596238452797808640

https://twitter.com/Husker247BC/status/1596299893227884544

https://twitter.com/NebraskaOnBTN/status/1596299798134784000

https://twitter.com/NebraskaOnBTN/status/1596299604076552192

https://twitter.com/Huskers/status/1596299599584583683

1

1