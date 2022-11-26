ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Kids lace up their skates, hit the ice at JCC’s winter campus

By Abigail Cloutier
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JcNjT_0jNrhEMJ00

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown’s winter campus opened for some ice-skating fun.

Kids laced up their skates and hit the ice Friday afternoon, or grabbed some sticks and tried their hands at curling.

Holiday events in the Valley 2022

Skate rentals were available and so were hot chocolate and snacks for those parents on the sidelines.

“I’m having fun… I’m really happy to be here,” said Livia Dutton, 13.

Skating is free and is open from 4-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and noon – 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

WinterBlast returns for 19th season in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio holiday tradition is back for its 19th season. WinterBlast officially kicked off Friday night in Akron’s Lock 3 with the Welcome Santa Parade and lighting of the City of Akron Christmas tree. Greg Nyburg, Akron Recreation and Parks Department supervisor, said about...
AKRON, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Holidays In The Falls

Newton Falls – The weather has changed, likely for the duration. The leaves have fallen. The skies have become gray and every day is a bit shorter. Yep, welcome to late autumn in Ohio, where we are on a crash course with winter. We know it is coming, we even have dug out The Big Coat, but don’t despair! Newton Falls has your back! Between Newton Falls Area Commerce Association (NFACA), 44444 The People and the Village of Newton Falls, the season has plenty of highlights.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
akronjewishnews.com

First luxury fly fishing, hunting lodge in Northeast Ohio opens in Conneaut

Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge, a luxury fly fishing and hunting destination, opened Oct. 1 at 999 Middle Road along the Conneaut Creek in Conneaut. One of the founders and partners, Jason Morris, told the Cleveland Jewish News that opening Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge fills a hole in the fly fishing and hunting community of Northeast Ohio as the first luxury experience in the region. Other founders/partners include head guide and operator John Fabian; Matthew Friedman, chairman and CEO of Bear Diversified; Brandon Duber, managing partner of Bentoff & Duber Co., L.P.A.; and Brendon Breen, business development executive at Cyrid Media, as well as several silent partners.
CONNEAUT, OH
WKBN

WKBN

56K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy