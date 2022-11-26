Kids lace up their skates, hit the ice at JCC’s winter campus

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown’s winter campus opened for some ice-skating fun.

Kids laced up their skates and hit the ice Friday afternoon, or grabbed some sticks and tried their hands at curling.

Skate rentals were available and so were hot chocolate and snacks for those parents on the sidelines.

“I’m having fun… I’m really happy to be here,” said Livia Dutton, 13.

Skating is free and is open from 4-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and noon – 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.