ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1

Related
AZFamily

Local Native youth advocacy organization gets $200,000 grant

Cyber Monday in full swing at Amazon's largest Arizona fulfillment center. Amazon has deals covering all kinds of product categories, many of which are sold by small businesses. Maricopa County officials to meet regarding general election canvass. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Monday is the deadline for Arizona counties to...
ARIZONA STATE
Mark Star

At least $3,336 available for Arizona families to meet their basic needs

Check your eligibility and get benefited from this program. If you live in Arizona, you must have an idea that the prices of different items have increased by 1.4 percent over the past few weeks. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices have gone up by 0.8 percent, the energy index has risen by 7.4 percent, and the costs of all other items have increased by nearly 0.9 percent.
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Cyber Monday in full swing at Amazon's largest Arizona fulfillment center

Monday is the deadline for Arizona counties to certify the 2022 election. Workers, robots fulfill Cyber Monday orders at Amazon's facility in Goodyear. People and technology are working together at Amazon's West Valley location on one of, if not the, biggest online shopping day of the year. An inside look...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Holidays, everyone! Jaime, here! Thank you for your interest in our first ever Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special. We curated this list of businesses to give you some really cool ARIZONA options when it comes to places to shop and visit over the holidays. These local business owners are so passionate about what they create, grow, and cook—it is contagious. I hope you enjoyed our special and remember when you shop local, you are supporting a fellow Arizonan.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Below normal temperatures continue for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Small Business Saturday! I hope everyone enjoyed time with loved ones. I am extra grateful you chose to get your forecast from Arizona’s Family and that I get to wake up and do what I love every day with you all! I am especially grateful for the wonderful weather we have been having this holiday weekend! You really couldn’t ask for better.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Building trades aiming for youth

Gilbert High School seniors Mason Reading and Lucas Beals attended this year’s Arizona Construction Career Days because they wanted to know more about the industry. Clarissa Tonkin, a student at the East Valley Institute of Technology, was there because she hopes to take her construction training into a decorative arts career.
ARIZONA STATE
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Cannabis Community Has Upcoming Industry Events

AZ Cannafriends, an Arizona-based cannabis community, is hosting monthly networking events in Phoenix and Tucson that are open to the general public. The community is focused on supporting the state’s medical and recreational cannabis industries and has a “goal of helping to connect patients to new brands, brands to new potential employees, and everyone to new friends.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

How to Grow an Evergreen Arizona Cypress – Ken Lain

A valid Arizona native growing naturally at the 3500 to 6000-foot elevation, the Arizona Cypress is collected by conifer lovers around the globe. It is an exceptional choice for xeriscape and desert landscaping for its toughness in dry, windy climates. Often used as a living Christmas tree through the holiday season. The tree grows at a moderate 2′ foot pace every season, growing 25′ H x 12′ W in most yards. Groves of Arizona Cypress can be found on Prescott’s backside, standing 40′ tall with age.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Wicked winds return Monday

PHOENIX — A dry cold front is set to approach our state Monday into Tuesday. The system will bring cooler air and strong winds across our state. Unfortunately no rain and only a dusting above 10,000 feet of snow. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the High Country...
PHOENIX, AZ
travelness.com

Top 10 Best Hot Springs in Arizona

Typically, you wouldn’t consider taking a dip in a hot spring as something you’d want to do in the scorching desert. In Arizona, it’s only hot (ridiculously hot) about 4 months of the year; the rest of the year is pleasant enough to enjoy a hot springs trip.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy