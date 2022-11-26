Read full article on original website
Missouri State wins against Oakland
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) – Bryan Trimble Jr. scored 14 points as Missouri State beat Oakland 76-64 on Sunday. Trimble was 5 of 13 shooting (4 for 12 from distance) for the Bears (3-3). Kendle Moore scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. James Graham shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.
UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams
Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to visit them if you have never been to any of them.
YAHOO!
Is a convenience store known for fried chicken and fries coming to Wilmington soon?
A convenience store chain known for its fried chicken and fries has plans to build its first North Carolina stores – including a few in the Wilmington area. Baltimore-based chain Royal Farms announced its expansion into the Tar Heel State in a Monday news release. The company currently operates 263 stores across six states, including Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and West Virginia, said Shelby Kemp, a marketing manager with Royal Farms.
NC beach holds special kind of Christmas parade; winners chosen for 38th year
Saturday night, the event was held with 25 boats competing for the best decorations in several categories.
Ceremony held for woman promoted to Lt. Colonel after serving in Army for 28 years
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that Johnson graduated from Loris High School. LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Major Mary Johnson, of Longs, was officially promoted to the United States Army rank of Lt. Colonel during a ceremony Saturday morning. The ceremony happened at Freemont Baptist Church in Longs. Johnson was joined by […]
luminanews.com
Attorney General Josh Stein Honors Two Wilmington Residents with 2022 Dogwood Awards
Raleigh, NC – Just before the Thanksgiving holiday, Attorney General Josh Stein awarded the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award to two North Carolinians in Wilmington. Each year, Attorney General Stein recognizes North Carolinians who help to make their communities safer, stronger, and healthier. Recipients in Wilmington are:. Chief J....
WECT
Smooth sailing for boat owners after Southport Marina lawsuit settled
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After facing demands for tens of thousands of dollars, more than 100 boat owners in Southport have settled a lawsuit with the Southport Marina -- coming as a relief those who rented slips at the docks. In 2020, Hurricane Isaias caused major damage to the Southport...
WECT
Authorities investigating following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department stated that two people got away following an armed robbery that occurred earlier this morning. According to authorities, the Speedway gas station located at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Medical Center Drive was robbed at around 3 a.m. Two people...
WECT
No injuries reported after early morning fire in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to an early-morning fire Friday in New Hanover County. Just before 3:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that smoke was coming from a residence. “The residence, on Silva Terra Drive, had smoke showing from the roof vents when the fire department arrived,” a...
WECT
Country club hosts 200 Marines, sailors for Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Neighbors from Porters Neck Country Club set the table for service members as many spend their first Thanksgiving away from family. “It’s a little hard because where I come from, Puerto Rico, it’s like a big community,” said Pvt. Gilberto Santiago, who joined the U.S. Marine Corps just five months ago. “Everybody’s friends with everybody. It’s like a big family. My family’s really tight. On Thanksgiving, we usually do a big dinner party at my house. My mom cooks, I help her.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Enchanted Airlie sees hundreds opening night
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – One of the most popular holiday events of the season, ‘Enchanted Airlie’ at Airlie Gardens, had its opening night Friday in New Hanover County. Tickets for the event went on sale weeks ago but quickly sold out. Cars filed into the gardens one...
933kwto.com
Snow Flurries on the Way Tonight
Light snow and flurries will be possible this evening and overnight, especially North and East of Springfield. The National Weather Service says little accumulation is expected. The precipitation may briefly start as rain, but change over to snow in the early evening. Limited moisture will keep any totals on the...
Armed woman shot and killed by deputies in Onslow County, sheriff’s office says
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was shot and killed by deputies in eastern North Carolina on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. WCTI, Channel 9′s affiliate in the area, reported the shooting happened before noon on North Carolina Highway 172 near the community of Hubert.
carolinacoastonline.com
Onslow County deputy shots, kills woman in Hubert following traffic stop
HUBERT - Onslow County deputy shot and killed woman on Thanksgiving Day. Col. Chris Thomas said the shooting happened just before noon on Willow Street, that’s off Highway 172 in Hubert. Thomas said the woman was armed and that it took place after a traffic stop. The State Bureau...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
Off-duty NC police officer allegedly harassed people, pulled down his pants, spat at deputies at SC motor speedway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An off-duty Tabor City police officer was arrested Saturday night at the Florence Motor Speedway after he allegedly harassed several people while they were entering the racetrack and later pulled down his pants and fought with people at a campsite outside the track, according to a police report obtained by […]
publicradioeast.org
Woman shot by deputy during traffic stop on Thanksgiving has died
A woman who was shot by an Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving Day has died. Officials say the shooting happened just before noon on Willow Street, off Highway 172 in Hubert. According to authorities, the woman was armed and the incident took place during a traffic stop. The State Bureau...
myhorrynews.com
Where to watch the Grand Strand's Christmas parades
Communities across the Grand Strand are holding Christmas parades to celebrate the holiday season. Here's a snapshot of when and where you can watch them:. Conway’s Christmas Parade takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on Main Street. The parade starts on 16th Avenue before turning onto Main Street where it continues until turning onto 3rd Avenue. The parade then moves to Laurel Street before turning onto 4th Avenue where it ends at 4th Avenue and Powell Street. For more details, visit conwayalive.com/events/conway_chamberrsquos_christmas_parade/2022-12.
