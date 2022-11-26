WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Neighbors from Porters Neck Country Club set the table for service members as many spend their first Thanksgiving away from family. “It’s a little hard because where I come from, Puerto Rico, it’s like a big community,” said Pvt. Gilberto Santiago, who joined the U.S. Marine Corps just five months ago. “Everybody’s friends with everybody. It’s like a big family. My family’s really tight. On Thanksgiving, we usually do a big dinner party at my house. My mom cooks, I help her.”

