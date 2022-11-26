ELMONT, N.Y.. – Sometimes the three ball gives and sometimes it taketh. For the Notre Dame men’s basketball team (5-1) on Friday it was the latter, as St. Bonaventure (4-2) connected on 10 from beyond the arc, handing the Irish its first loss of the season, 63-51. The Irish faced its largest deficit of the season, going down 13 points early, but continued to fight its way back. There were three times in the second half in which Notre Dame cut the deficit to either seven or eight points and each time St. Bonaventure responded with a three.

SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO