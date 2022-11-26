Read full article on original website
Caleb Williams painted his fingernails with profane message for Notre Dame
USC quarterback Caleb Williams is exploding on the national college football scene. Now, fans are learning about an odd tradition he has. The AP’s Greg Beacham shared on Twitter Saturday that Williams had “F–K ND” painted across his nails. There was one letter on each of his finger nails to spell out the profane message for USC’s rival. The nails on his right hand had the F-word listed. On his left hand was N-D-X-X.
Fighting Irish 4-1-1 - Southern Cal
Notre Dame’s winning streak is over, and so is its hopes for a New Year’s Six bowl game. Giving up too many rushing yards, as well as third-down conversions, the Fighting Irish saw their in-season five-game winning streak and in-rivalry four-game binge that spanned to 2016 halted by the potentially College Football Playoff-bound USC Trojans Saturday night inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
#15 Irish Fall at #5 USC 38-27
LOS ANGELES – The University of Notre Dame’s 15th-ranked football team dropped a 38-27 contest to the fifth-ranked USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum Saturday night. The Irish passing offense had its most productive game of the season, gaining 318 yards and scoring three times through the air. The Irish defense couldn’t solve the riddle of USC’s high-powered offense as the loss drops Notre Dame to 8-4 for the 2022 season.
Ebo's career day powers No. 7 Notre Dame past Arizona State, 85-65
BIMINI, Bahamas — For the first time this season, No. 7 Notre Dame faced a real test. The response was promising. In the final game of the 2022 Goombay Splash, the Irish (6-0) topped previously undefeated Arizona State (4-1) by a score of 85-65 after outscoring the Sun Devils 54-31 in the second half. Notre Dame was down by three points at the break, the first time they’ve trailed this season after 20 minutes.
What Caleb Williams, Lincoln Riley said after USC's win over Notre Dame
LOS ANGELES - Caleb Williams ran for three touchdowns, passed for another TD and turned in a Heisman Trophy worthy performance in USC's 38-27 win over Notre Dame on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. After the game, Williams and USC head coach Lincoln Riley met with the media...
Notre Dame’s Season Comes to Close with 2-0 Loss to UNC In NCAA Quarterfinals
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The No. 1 seeded Notre Dame women’s soccer team’s (17-3-3) magical season came to a close on Saturday after a hard-fought battle with No. 2 seed North Carolina (19-4-1), falling 2-0 inside Alumni Stadium. The Tar Heels got two goals in the first 47 minutes of the match then faced tremendous pressure from the Irish, who fired off 11 shots in the second half.
Three Ball Taketh in 63-51 Loss to St. Bonaventure
ELMONT, N.Y.. – Sometimes the three ball gives and sometimes it taketh. For the Notre Dame men’s basketball team (5-1) on Friday it was the latter, as St. Bonaventure (4-2) connected on 10 from beyond the arc, handing the Irish its first loss of the season, 63-51. The Irish faced its largest deficit of the season, going down 13 points early, but continued to fight its way back. There were three times in the second half in which Notre Dame cut the deficit to either seven or eight points and each time St. Bonaventure responded with a three.
Career Nights Lift Irish Over Eagles
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The No. 19 University of Notre Dame hockey team got back in the win column Friday with a 5-2 victory over the Boston College Eagles. Tyler Carpenter had a career night against the Eagles, recording the first multi-goal and multi-point game of his career (2-1-3).
American Cornhole Organization says South Bend is a special stop on tournament tour
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The American Cornhole Organization has been in town this weekend, hosting a tournament to qualify players into the World Championships taking place in July. The tournament started on Friday, but Saturday, starting at 8 a.m., World Singles and World Doubles competitions took place, allowing players...
Tricia Sloma interviews Sherri Shepherd about her new talk show on WNDU-TV
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, 16 Morning News Now Anchor Tricia Sloma sat down to do an interview with Sherri Shepherd, who has a new program on WNDU-TV! Tricia got to talk to Sherri about the new show and what we can expect on weekdays at 11 a.m.! Take a look below!
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
1 person shot at South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
South Bend Transpo announces cancellations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News special
The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News 30-minute special on the 50-year saga of completing construction of U.S. 31 between South Bend, IN and Benton Harbor, MI and the role a rare, endangered butterfly played in the long-delayed project. For more information on the U.S. 31 project:
WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust
The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
Wellfield Botanic Garden annual Winter Wonderland of Holiday Lights
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Wellfield Botanic Gardens is holding its sixth annual “Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights.” . With this year being its biggest and brightest, with over 1.2 million lights put out on display through out the 36-acre garden. “It is such an amazing event, there is...
House explosion kills woman in Northwest Indiana
NEW CHICAGO, Ind. — A woman was killed in a house explosion in New Chicago, Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The woman was found dead in the home just before noon and has not yet been identified by police. Police are still investigating as to what caused the fire but reports say it could have been a […]
Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
Mattress fire at the Mishawaka Inn
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka firefighters were called to the Mishawaka Inn around 10 p.m. on a report of a fire. When they arrived, they found a small mattress fire on the second floor of the hotel, and quickly extinguished the fire. Smoke was throughout the second floor, but the...
Hundreds of families fed Thanksgiving dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizations across Michiana are partnering up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need. From Noon to 1 p.m., Faith Mission of Michiana and The Salvation Army of Elkhart served up classic Thanksgiving foods at Faith Mission’s Benham Avenue location in Elkhart. Over 100 volunteers...
