Yardbarker
Blackhawks Should Target 4 Bruins Players in Kane Trade
Last Saturday (Nov. 19), Boston Hockey Now writer Jimmy Murphy reported that an NHL executive told him that Chicago Blackhawks legend Patrick Kane “makes a lot of sense” for the Boston Bruins. Ultimately, it would be understandable if Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney made a push for Kane, as Boston is aiming to win one last Stanley Cup for veterans Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Adding Kane to their top six could be exactly what cements them as the legitimate favorite for the Stanley Cup, as they would be acquiring another superstar to their already-excellent group.
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: New NHL Record, Ullmark, Horvat & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the Bruins set a new NHL record by winning their 12th consecutive home game with their victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday (Nov. 25) afternoon. In other news, star goaltender Linus Ullmark and winger Craig Smith left Friday’s contest early due to upper-body injuries. Meanwhile, NHL insider Frank Seravalli has named the Bruins as one of the possible landing spots for Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Injury Bug Returns, Signature Wins & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was another positive week for the Boston Bruins. They won two out...
Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1
DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor...
First look at Bergeron wearing new Winter Classic jersey
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins unveiled their new Winter Classic jerseys on Friday. On Monday, they offered a glimpse of what they'll look like in action.The Bruins tweeted out a video on Monday of captain Patrice Bergeron sporting the new sweater, as he posed for some promotional images.Check it out below:Bergeron has worn quite a few Bruins jerseys over the course of his career, which dates back to the 2003-04 season. And he'll add the latest to the list -- his fifth jersey this season alone -- when the Bruins take the ice against the Penguins at Fenway Park on Jan. 2.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Highlights Defensive ‘Statement’ Vs. Kings
Thanks to a crucial late-game push, the Boston Celtics remained the most winningest team in the NBA following their 122-104 victory over the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden on Friday night. The Celtics, while shaky for most of the third quarter, did just that for the better part of the...
Five Takeaways From Bruins’ History-Making Win Vs. Hurricanes
The Bruins looked as if they were going to let NHL history slip away from them Friday afternoon, but a little motivation from Jim Montgomery seemed to do the trick. Boston erased a two-goal deficit and sent the game to overtime before David Pastrnak sent the crowd at TD Garden home happy with his rocket past Pyotr Kochetkov to beat the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2. The win marked the 12th straight one on home ice — a new NHL record.
Jim Montgomery Used NHL History As Motivation For Bruins
BOSTON — The Bruins had a chance to make NHL history Friday afternoon at TD Garden, and for a little while it looked a tad bleak. Boston completed the comeback, however, and earned a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes thanks to two goals from David Krejci and a rocket from David Pastrnak in overtime.
Yardbarker
Jets continue win streak with decisive victory over Blackhawks
Pierre-Luc Dubois and Saku Maenalanen each scored twice to help the Winnipeg Jets to a 7-2 win against the host Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists, Josh Morrissey had three assists, and Blake Wheeler had two assists for the Jets, who are 8-3-0 in their past 11 games. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves.
Yardbarker
Bruins 2021 Free Agent Group Having a Bounce-Back Season
Entering the summer of 2021, the Boston Bruins had some cap space, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney went shopping for free agents. He signed three veteran forwards, one defenseman, and a goaltender, while also re-signing a defenseman and forward that he had acquired at the trade deadline that April. It’s safe to say that the results following the 2021-22 season were mixed on those players.
Payton Pritchard is rising to the occasion for the Boston Celtics
While he has not gotten the run that he likely hoped for coming into the 2022-23 NBA season, Boston Celtics reserve combo guard Payton Pritchard has made the most of the floor time he has been given thus far. And the Oregon native’s effort and hustle have been a key part of winning games on days when the starters have not (or could not) have it going for them.
FOX Sports
Blackhawks bring losing streak into home matchup against the Jets
Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to stop a six-game skid when they play the Winnipeg Jets. Chicago has gone 6-6-3 overall with a 0-4-1 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks...
Yardbarker
Montreal Canadiens Weekly Recap – 11/27/22
Welcome to the Montreal Canadiens weekly recap, where we highlight all the past week’s articles and news from The Hockey Writers. If you missed a report, this is your chance to catch up on all the information, rumours and opinions by the Canadiens’ writing staff. News and Rumours:...
markerzone.com
KEVIN CHEVELDAYOFF & JETS PERSONNEL FURIOUS OVER BLOWN CALL WHICH LED TO TYING GOAL
The Winnipeg Jets were absolutely livid during their game against the Dallas Stars on Friday night, when the Dallas Stars scored a late game-tying goal while Connor Hellebuyck's mask was knocked off his head. Normally, when a goalie's mask gets knocked off, play is immediately called dead. For whatever reason, this play was allowed to continue, putting the Jets' goaltender at risk and also knotting the game up in the dying minutes.
Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet Serve As Vital Spark For Celtics In Win
The Celtics were lifeless for much of the third quarter Friday night against the Sacramento Kings, which resulted in Boston facing a six-point deficit near the end of the frame. Needing a spark, Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla turned to Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet, who hadn’t yet played...
NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtic Kemba Walker To Sign With New Team
The Dallas Mavericks intend to sign veteran point guard Kemba Walker, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Walker, who has been a free agent since being waived by the Detroit Pistons in mid-October, last played for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season. He averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists while playing an average of 25.6 minutes in 37 games before eventually falling out of the rotation. New York traded the four-time NBA All-Star to Detroit on draft night in a financially-driven decision.
Robyn Hayward Claims Hornets Made Gordon Hayward Play Through Injury
Robyn Hayward always has been one to voice how she feels, especially when it comes to her husband Gordon Hayward. Friday was no different when she sounded off on Instagram after the Charlotte Hornets announced Gordon was on the injury report with a left shoulder contusion. According to Robyn, though, the Hornets have been aware of the injury and that it was much more serious than just a contusion.
Injury Woes Continue To Plague Former Celtic Gordon Hayward
Former Boston Celtic Gordon Hayward just can’t outrun the injury bug. Hayward, who now is in his third season with the Charlotte Hornets, has had his career derailed by injuries and he’s set to miss significant time again. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday night that Hayward will...
Celtics Wrap: Boston Overcomes Sloppy Start To Third Quarter Vs. Kings
The Boston Celtics are winners in back-to-back contests, defeating the Sacramento Kings, 122-104, at TD Garden on Friday night. With the win, the Celtics improved to 15-4 on the season and 8-1 at home, while the Kings fell to 10-8 with their second consecutive loss. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics...
How Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Has Grown In Eyes Of Marcus Smart
The Boston Celtics may have looked different personnel wise Sunday night, but their on-court dominance stayed consistent with what has been on display throughout their fast start to the season. Jayson Tatum, who has made it abundantly clear he doesn’t enjoy missing games, sat out in the Celtics’ 130-121 win...
