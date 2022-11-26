Duke Deuce may represent crunk revival, but at his best, he embodies reinvention. Released earlier this year, his Crunkstar album merged the most compelling classical elements of the Memphis subgenre with unpredictable samples and spurts of off-kilter melodies for a project that paid homage to the past while reimagining the raucous style in his own image. The militaristic goth and triple-time flows were there, but so were splashes of neon electric guitar, a Rico Nasty feature, and traces of whimsy from a gangster who’s not afraid to laugh at himself. It wasn’t a huge departure from standard Deuce — it’s still a soundtrack for club riots — but there’s enough experimentation to certify the Quality Control artist as someone who brings new dimensions to the legacy of the style that raised him.

