Busta Rhymes 'The Fuse Is Lit' Is A Bite Size Of Potential
Busta Rhymes, Hip Hop’s least duplicable figure, was set to return after an eight-year hiatus in 2020 with the electrifying Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God (a sequel to 1998’s Extinction Level Event: The Final World Front). With renewed vigor, he didn’t make us wait as long this time for new material, dropping off a short and sweet new five-song EP, The Fuse is Lit, a salute to his Jamaican roots and proof he can shine among the next generation.
Don Newkirk, Former Def Jam Artist & De La Soul Collaborator, Dead At 56
Don Newkirk, the artist, musician and producer perhaps best known for his collaborations with De La Soul and 3rd Bass, has died at the age of 56. News of Newkirk’s death came via a Facebook post by Rahiem of the Furious Five on Friday (November 25). “It is with...
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Shows Off Rap Skills, Spits Her Favorite Weezy Verse
Exclusive - Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter has always been a huge supporter of her famous father, but there’s one verse in particular that really stands out to her. On the carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, HipHopDX‘s Jeremy Hecht linked up with the oldest of the Carter kids and asked her to spit her favorite Weezy bars.
Tony Yayo Details Jimmy Henchman's Failed 50 Cent Murder Plot: 'We Had God On Our Side'
Tony Yayo has revisited one of Hip Hop’s ugliest beefs, sharing details about how deep the feud between 50 Cent and Jimmy Henchmen really went. The very public feud between Fif’s G-Unit camp and record executive James “Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond all began in 2005 when 50 Cent publicly dumped The Game from his label live on air on Hot 97. The Game was managed by Rosemond at the time, who went to speak to 50 Cent personally at the New York radio station. A disagreement ensued, shots reportedly rang out, and several acts of violence ensued in the years ahead.
Flavor Flav Filmed Calling His Baby Mother A ‘Gold-Digging Bitch’
Flavor Flav apparently isn’t on the best terms with his former manager, who also happens to be the mother of his youngest son. In a video obtained by AllHipHop on Friday (November 25), the Public Enemy rapper can be heard calling Kate Gammell a “gold-digging bitch” while he laments over the fact that she wanted to accompany him and their son on a shopping trip against his wishes.
Donald Glover Is Who Freeway Rick Ross Wants To Play Him In Upcoming Biopic
Donald Glover has landed at the top of Freeway Rick Ross’ wish list as he begins to finalize preproduction on his biopic. In a new interview with Vlad TV, Ross and director Mike Ho revealed that they agreed on this dream casting decision almost as soon as they began discussing the development of the as yet untitled film. Ho added that he would even be open to having Donald Glover come on board as a co-director.
Ed Lover Calls Out Akademiks For Dusty Rapper Comments: ‘I’m The Reason Your Ass Is On TV’
Ed Lover has never been one to hold his tongue, and the legendary host has fired off some words in the direction of DJ Akademiks following his comments about older rappers being “dusty.”. In an interview with VladTV shared on Friday (November 25), Ed broke down how there’d be...
Roddy Ricch Backs Up $500K Show Claim By Posting Receipts
Roddy Ricch has provided proof that he currently commands $500,000 per festival performance after fans questioned his claim during a recent interview. On Friday (November 25), Joe Budden shared a clip of an upcoming episode of the Joe Budden Podcast during which the show’s co-hosts were asked how much they would offer Roddy Ricch for a performance. After hearing guesses ranging from $30,000 to $350,000, Roddy casually announced his current rate.
Tyler Perry Inks Four-Picture Film Deal With Amazon Studios
Tyler Perry is taking his talents to Amazon Studios, entering a four-picture film deal with the studio. “I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” Perry said in a statement announcing the deal. “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms. I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.” Under the new pact, Perry will write, direct and produce four new movies for release on Prime Video, which reaches more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. (Among Perry’s...
Stetsasonic Pay Tribute To Hip Hop’s ‘Fallen Soldiers’ On Somber New Track
Stetsasonic have released a new song paying homage to the multitude of Hip Hop and R&B stars who have died or been killed over the years. The new song, “Fallen Soldiers,” is rendered even more powerful by its official video, which combines photos of artists, producers and DJs including Biz Markie, DJ Kay Slay, Left Eye, and Sean Price, with archival footage of performances and interviews by Heavy D, 2Pac and Biggie, and J Dilla.
Hitmaka On Saweetie’s Woeful Sales Projections: ‘Someone Gotta Get Fired’
Hitmaka is the latest artist to weigh in on the low sales projections for Saweetie‘s new EP, THE SINGLE LIFE. The “ICY GRL” rapper’s latest project, which was released last Friday (November 18), is reportedly predicted to sell 2,000 equivalent units — which is an unverified number — when the week is up. This hasn’t sat well with multi-platinum-selling producer Hitmaka.
Duke Deuce Memphis Massacre III Is A Serviceable Halloween Soundtrack
Duke Deuce may represent crunk revival, but at his best, he embodies reinvention. Released earlier this year, his Crunkstar album merged the most compelling classical elements of the Memphis subgenre with unpredictable samples and spurts of off-kilter melodies for a project that paid homage to the past while reimagining the raucous style in his own image. The militaristic goth and triple-time flows were there, but so were splashes of neon electric guitar, a Rico Nasty feature, and traces of whimsy from a gangster who’s not afraid to laugh at himself. It wasn’t a huge departure from standard Deuce — it’s still a soundtrack for club riots — but there’s enough experimentation to certify the Quality Control artist as someone who brings new dimensions to the legacy of the style that raised him.
Saweetie Responds To DJ Vlad's Claim He Could've 'Easily' Boosted Her 'Single Life' Sales
Saweetie has issued a response to DJ Vlad after he claimed he could’ve “easily” boosted the dismal first-week sales of her new EP, The Single Life. The Icy Girl’s six-track project, which dropped with little warning on November 18, is reportedly projected to earn just 2,000 album-equivalent units in its opening week, a remarkably low figure that has sparked plenty of discussion among fans and industry professionals.
Cardi B Fires Back At Fan Who Claims She's 'Scared' To Drop New Album
Cardi B has shot down a fan’s theory that she has delayed releasing her sophomore album out of fear that it may not do well. According to HotNewHipHop, Cardi took to Twitter recently to respond to a fan who offered the theory via social media, referencing the underwhelming first-week sales of Saweetie‘s latest EP, The Single Life.
Meek Mill & Rick Ross Squash Rumored Beef By Reuniting At 'Dreams & Nightmares' Concert
Philadelphia, PA - Meek Mill and Rick Ross reunited on stage in Philadelphia, putting an end to rumors of a rift between the Maybach Music Group duo. Meek celebrated the 10th anniversary of his debut album Dreams & Nightmares with a star-studded homecoming concert at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night (November 26).
Sonny Digital Reacts To Saweetie's 'Single Life' Sales Forecast: 'I Would Delete My Social Media'
Sonny Digital has called out the state of Hip Hop album sales and taken a shot at Saweetie in the process. The math didn’t add up for the super producer, who couldn’t figure out how an artist like Saweetie could compile millions of followers and likes on social media, but only parlay that into a 2,000 album sales projection — which is an unverified number — for her new EP THE SINGLE LIFE.
Ty Dolla $ign Hospitalized After Skateboarding Accident
Ty Dolla $ign was briefly hospitalized on Saturday (November 26) after suffering a nasty skateboarding accident. The West Coast crooner alerted fans to his hospitalization by posting a photo of him laid in a hospital bed with medical wires hook to his bare chest. While his cryptic caption — open...
Drake Reveals 'Her Loss' Is Part Of A Trilogy
Drake has surprised fans by revealing his latest album Her Loss is actually part of a trilogy. In a newly surfaced clip from a recent interview, Drizzy explained how his joint project with 21 Savage serves as the conclusion of a three-part series following 2021’s Certified Lover Boy and Honestly, Nevermind, which dropped in June.
Suboi, JP THE WAVY, Tarvethz, Oak Soe Khant & More To Perform At Big Mountain Music Festival 2022
Suboi, JP THE WAVY, Tarvethz, Oak Soe Khant, and more Asian hip hop, pop, and R&B artists are heading to this year’s Big Mountain Music Festival!. Joined by Japan’s DJ CHARI, Kidella, Bleecker Chrome, Posh Girls, and STARKIDS; as well as Thailand’s very own rising rap stars, K.Aglet and Artrilla, the multinational and multi-genre lineup will be part of the INTERFLOW: CHAPTER 1 showcase at the festival’s Egg Stage and is considered the first time the outdoor music festival will be incorporating more international artists since its return after its 2020 edition.
Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Lizzo & More Among Winners At 2022 Soul Train Awards
Las Vegas, NV - Beyoncé has emerged as the biggest winner at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, taking home awards in half of the categories for which she was nominated. Though not on hand to receive her honors, Beyoncé won her fourth Album of the Year award for Renaissance, and took home Song of the Year with the album’s lead single, “Break My Soul.” She also won Best Collaboration alongside The Isley Brothers for their song, “Make Me Say It Again, Girl.”
