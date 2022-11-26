ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Suspect in Custody in Fatal Costa Mesa Shooting

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago

COSTA MESA (CNS) - A man was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving Day that left one person dead and four other people wounded.

Officers were sent to the 400 block of West Bay Street about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

" Upon arrival, officers found five victims with gunshot wounds," police said in a statement. "Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Paramedics responded to assist. Two victims were transported to a trauma center hospital, where one victim was pronounced deceased and the second is in stable condition.

"Three other victims were transported to other nearby hospitals," police said. "One of those victims is in critical condition and the two other victims are in stable condition."

Investigators said the shooting was an "isolated incident."

Police believe a minor traffic accident precipitated the shooting and may have inspired a motive.

"Detectives worked through the night and learned the male suspect fled in a black Chevrolet truck eastbound on Bay Street," police said. "In the early morning hours (Friday) ... the suspect in the black truck turned himself in and detectives made the arrest."

The man's name was not immediately available for release. Information was not immediately released on the identity or gender of the fatally wounded person.

