ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

8-year-old playing with gun shoots sibling, WA cops say. Their older brother is charged

By Helena Wegner
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13YCN1_0jNrgWOS00

An 8-year-old was playing with his older brother’s gun when he accidentally shot his 9-year-old sibling in the head, authorities in Washington said.

Now their 18-year-old brother is charged months after the incident for leaving his gun in an unsafe place, King County prosecutors said in Nov. 15 charging documents.

The man left his gun on his bed while he was in the shower on May 19 in Federal Way, prosecutors said.

His 8-year-old and 9-year-old brothers went into his room and got a hold of the gun, prosecutors said.

They took turns pulling the trigger, and the gun fired when the 8-year-old pulled it while pointing it at his brother, prosecutors said.

The 9-year-old was shot in the head, according to documents, but his injuries were not life threatening.

The man told his mother he bought the gun after another one of his siblings was beaten up at a bus stop, police said in the probable cause statement.

He also told investigators he bought the gun “from some dude” for $200 at a transit center, police said.

He faces a charge of first-degree community endangerment due to unsafe storage of a firearm.

20-year-old killed at bus stop, California cops say. Search is on for accused killers

Ex-husband kills two and injures two others after Thanksgiving meal, Texas police say

Three shot in child-custody exchange between woman and ex-boyfriend, Texas cops say

Comments / 31

Val McMath Martin
2d ago

It is illegal in WA to purchase a handgun under the age of 21. Also, King County has laws about storage, which weren't followed. Another law wouldn't have stopped this horrible accident. in my opinion. since guns have become a "taboo/evil" topic, too many people don't learn basic handling practices. As much as people hate the NRA, the NRA is all about safe handling and proper training of guns if a person is going to own one.

Reply(6)
20
Stacy Watson
1d ago

Yes gun should have been stored properly. However those young brothers should have been taught that guns aren't toys and you don't play with them ever. My dad taught me and my brothers this and even at the age of 9,7,6 we new it was dangerous and it can injure or kill someone or something. We never handled the guns or fired one without an adult present. Back then guns hung on the wall in a gun rack. So my point is that even children can learn and understand that guns aren't toys and are potentially dangerous if handled wrong. Yes there are some young people or even adults who will never respect a gun or any weapon but most people understand the concept. Gun education should be taught to everyone whether you have a gun or not. That way everyone knows to be safe and respectful around fire arms period.

Reply(1)
5
Curtiss Lester
2d ago

yes the owners should have never left the gun out for sure should be charged with at least reckless endangerment. the fact the child did not perish has nothing to do with the safety issues. now the person who left the gun out in the open should not have the right to own the weapon. hear the word home protection is a weapon. also the only real use for a handgun is when hunting when you have used all of the riffle bullets the hand gun might save your life like cougars or bears . also home protection is very tricky for many family members have been shot in the dark .safety first classes safes to lock them up .

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Man Arrested in Road Rage Shooting That Wounded Boy on Interstate 5

Washington State Patrol troopers arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a road rage shooting Friday on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Mall, the agency reported. The shooting wounded an 11-year-old boy seated in the back of a Honda SUV headed north on the highway. Witnesses reported a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze fired shots at the Honda around 2:22 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the State Patrol reported.
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Man arrested for attempting to blow up Lynnwood business

LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 26, 2022—Lynnwood Police and SWAT arrested a man yesterday who attempted to blow up a local business after barricading himself in the establishment and threatening the owner. The suspect, Michael Paul Hargett, was taken into custody at approximately 8:55 p.m. and is facing charges of obstruction...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KATU.com

11-year-old child hurt in road rage shooting on I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — An 11-year-old child is hurt after a road rage shooting on Interstate 5 in Tacoma Friday afternoon. Washington State Patrol (WSP) received reports of the incident at 2:22 p.m., according to a press release. WSP troopers confirmed to KOMO News the child was injured in a shooting on northbound I-5 near the Tacoma mall.
TACOMA, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Doors found shattered in Washington building as suspects unsuccessfully tried to steal ATM

TACOMA, Wash. — The glass in a couple of doors was found shattered in a Washington building as suspects unsuccessfully tried to steal an ATM machine, police say. According to a news release from the Tacoma Police Department, on Thanksgiving Day around 10:30 a.m. officers were called out to a building near 1100 A Street about a possible burglary. When officers arrived at the scene, they found that the door was shattered.
TACOMA, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
8K+
Followers
276
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy