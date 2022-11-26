ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Lakers top Spurs in James' return for first road victory

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James scores 21 points in his return from a five-game absence, Anthony Davis had 25 points and 15 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 on Friday night for their first road victory of the season. James wasted no...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Lakers Highlights: LeBron James Leads Team To Season-High 143 Points In Win Over Spurs Without Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers earned a win over the San Antonio Spurs for the second straight day on Saturday, scoring a season-high 143 points. L.A. did so without Anthony Davis, who sat out with a left calf contusion. Davis has been carrying the Lakers over the last couple weeks, so it was up to others to step up in his absence to earn the victory, and they did just that.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Predators postpone 2 games due to Nashville water main break

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators postponed two home games because of a water main break that soaked their downtown arena. Hours after the Predators decided they couldn’t play against the Colorado Avalanche, the team announced it also postponed the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Makeup dates for the two games will be announced later.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

Flames Have 2023 All-Star Candidates in Kadri, Zadorov & Toffoli

In 2021-22 the Calgary Flames finished as one of the best teams in the NHL. The franchise won the Pacific Division by seven points and produced two of the top ten scorers, with Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk finishing third and eighth amongst their peers. In the second round, they eventually lost to their rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, but through a wild offseason with quite the roster overhaul, the Flames vowed to be back in 2022-23 even better.
NBC Sports

Kuemper ‘came in with a purpose’ for shutout of Flames

WASHINGTON — Darcy Kuemper has the Capitals’ confidence, nearly always receiving the opportunity to flush a bad night in goal by making the start the following game. He got a chance just like that Friday. After an up-and-down performance Wednesday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers that he took ownership for publicly, Kuemper came back the next game and delivered a 32-save shutout of the Calgary Flames to help the Capitals start their first winning streak in over a month.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy