In 2021-22 the Calgary Flames finished as one of the best teams in the NHL. The franchise won the Pacific Division by seven points and produced two of the top ten scorers, with Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk finishing third and eighth amongst their peers. In the second round, they eventually lost to their rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, but through a wild offseason with quite the roster overhaul, the Flames vowed to be back in 2022-23 even better.

1 DAY AGO