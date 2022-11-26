Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook loses it and goes after Spurs’ Zach Collins after catching stray elbow to face
One night after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-94, the Los Angeles Lakers got engaged in a shootout with their opponents from Texas. Both teams faced off again on Saturday, and there was a skirmish late in the third quarter when Zach Collins committed a flagrant foul on Russell Westbrook.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Return To The Lakers: "He Needs To Stop Dribbling So Much... All Them Turnovers Hurt The Team."
NBA fans reacted to LeBron James' performance on his return to the Lakers against the Spurs after missing 5 games with an adductor strain.
Austin Reaves roasts LeBron James after 39-point outburst in Lakers win vs. Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally starting to show some promise. They have won five of their last six games, including a tight win over the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron James delivered a masterpiece with a season-high 39 points on 11-21 shooting. James came through with a massive performance against...
NBA roundup: LeBron scores 39 for sizzling Lakers
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Spurs?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' win over San Antonio. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Spurs? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LeBron James reacts to former Lakers teammate Ivica Zubac nearly dropping a 30-30 game
LeBron James’ debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t go as planned. James missed considerable time due to a groin injury, and the Lakers, in desperation mode to bolster the team’s shooting, traded away promising third-year center Ivica Zubac (along with Michael Beasley) in exchange for Mike Muscala.
FOX Sports
Lakers top Spurs in James' return for first road victory
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James scores 21 points in his return from a five-game absence, Anthony Davis had 25 points and 15 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 on Friday night for their first road victory of the season. James wasted no...
Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game
Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Yardbarker
Lakers Highlights: LeBron James Leads Team To Season-High 143 Points In Win Over Spurs Without Anthony Davis
The Los Angeles Lakers earned a win over the San Antonio Spurs for the second straight day on Saturday, scoring a season-high 143 points. L.A. did so without Anthony Davis, who sat out with a left calf contusion. Davis has been carrying the Lakers over the last couple weeks, so it was up to others to step up in his absence to earn the victory, and they did just that.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"
For the King's fans, it was a spectacular sight to see his chemistry with Westbrook.
NBC Sports
Predators postpone 2 games due to Nashville water main break
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators postponed two home games because of a water main break that soaked their downtown arena. Hours after the Predators decided they couldn’t play against the Colorado Avalanche, the team announced it also postponed the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Makeup dates for the two games will be announced later.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Have 2023 All-Star Candidates in Kadri, Zadorov & Toffoli
In 2021-22 the Calgary Flames finished as one of the best teams in the NHL. The franchise won the Pacific Division by seven points and produced two of the top ten scorers, with Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk finishing third and eighth amongst their peers. In the second round, they eventually lost to their rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, but through a wild offseason with quite the roster overhaul, the Flames vowed to be back in 2022-23 even better.
NBC Sports
Kuemper ‘came in with a purpose’ for shutout of Flames
WASHINGTON — Darcy Kuemper has the Capitals’ confidence, nearly always receiving the opportunity to flush a bad night in goal by making the start the following game. He got a chance just like that Friday. After an up-and-down performance Wednesday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers that he took ownership for publicly, Kuemper came back the next game and delivered a 32-save shutout of the Calgary Flames to help the Capitals start their first winning streak in over a month.
