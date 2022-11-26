Gino the ‘oldest living dog’ lives life of luxury in CA and is ‘more human than dog’

A rescue pup named Gino is officially the world’s oldest living dog , and he lives a life of luxury in California.

Guinness World Records declared him the oldest living dog on Nov. 15. He’s 22 years and 52 days old, to be precise.

That’s over 100 years old in ”human years,” according to Pets WebMD.

Alex Wolf, Gino’s owner, adopted him in Boulder, Colorado, in 2002.

“I’ve taken great care of him over the years and he is still in relatively good shape,” Wolf told Guinness World Records, adding that Gino is “really cute still, which is surprising considering his age!”

He’s half Chihuahua and half American Eskimo, and in his two decades, he’s always “had a distinguished air about him,” the Daily Breeze reported.

“He’s always been a pretty wise dog,” Wolf told the newspaper. “He’s really more human than dog. I mean, just look at that attitude, that face.”

Wolf was a college sophomore when he decided to adopt a dog with his roommates. Eventually, Wolf took responsibility of him and brought him home to Southern California, KABC reported.

“We take him on wagon walks around the neighborhood, we take him on car rides here and there,” Wolf told the station. “When we have the fireplace going, we set up his bed in front of the fireplace. It’s a life of luxury.”

The previous world’s oldest dog was Pebbles, a terrier from South Carolina who was just five months short of her 23rd birthday when she passed away on Oct. 3.

