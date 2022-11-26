ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

fox4news.com

Fundraiser held for police officer shot in face during training exercise

FORT WORTH, Texas - Law enforcement and first responders came together to raise money for medical expenses for an officer that was shot in the face during a training exercise. Sansom Park officer Lina Mino was accidentally shot during active shooter training at an elementary school in Forest Hill involving several agencies.
FOREST HILL, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police officer arrested, accused of domestic violence

SAGINAW, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer has been placed on restricted duty after being arrested for domestic violence early Monday morning. Officer Derek Maly was arrested by Saginaw police after 3 a.m. Monday after his wife reported she had been assaulted. Any criminal charges will be determined as...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

2 arrested for the murder of 17-year-old in Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Two young men were arrested for fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Grand Prairie earlier this week. The shooting happened early Monday morning in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive. Grand Prairie police believe the victim, Demarcus Harrell Jr., knew the suspects and was possibly engaged...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

Suspect, police exchange gunfire during high-speed chase

KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver and passenger of a car that shot at police and led them on a chase were arrested on Tuesday. Kaufman police say one of their officers attempted to pull over a dark SUV for running stop signs and driving erratically. When the officer put on his emergency lights and siren, the car accelerated heading west on Highway 175.
KAUFMAN, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth boy suffers gunshot wound from drive-by shooting, no suspect in custody

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth boy has suffered a minor gunshot wound as a result of a drive-by shooting. The drive-by happened Monday night at about 8:21 p.m. in the 2800 block of Avenue I, a private residence.According to police, the victim was inside the residence when an unknown suspect or suspects drove by the front of the residence, shooting from a firearm several times. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to Cook Children's Medical Center in good condition. There is no suspect in custody.
FORT WORTH, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted by Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
WFAA

Suspect wanted after robbing Fort Worth bank, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — The search is underway for a suspect wanted in connection to robbing a Fort Worth bank the day before Thanksgiving, police said. The crime happened at the Bank of America located in the 2700 block of W. 7th Street, the Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Passenger critically injured in Fort Worth highway shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on east Loop 820 near Highway 287 in south Fort Worth. Police said someone opened fire on another vehicle just before 4 a.m. Monday. The passenger was shot in the head. The driver pulled over and called...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

3 Arlington schools 'sheltering' after nearby shooting injures 1

ARLINGTON, Texas - Three Arlington ISD schools are ‘sheltering’ after a shooting nearby. The shooting happened Monday at 12:38 p.m on West Lamar Boulevard near North Cooper Street. Arlington police say there was an argument and a male pulled out a hand gun and shot another male. The...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed in Thanksgiving night hit-and-run in Denton

DENTON, Texas - Denton police need help finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Thanksgiving night. The name and age of the victim have not been released. He was hit by a vehicle on University Drive, just west of Bell Avenue near the two residential towers at Texas Woman’s University.
DENTON, TX

