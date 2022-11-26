Read full article on original website
Allen ISD School Board Approves Controversial Rezoning PlanLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
fox4news.com
McKinney police tight-lipped about shooting that killed man who allegedly threatened mom with axe
McKinney police tight-lipped about shooting that killed man who allegedly threatened mom with axe. It has been 3 days since a McKinney police officer shot and killed a man whose mother reported that he threatened her with an axe. The department still has not released any information about the victim or specifics surrounding the shooting on Friday afternoon.
fox4news.com
Fundraiser held for police officer shot in face during training exercise
FORT WORTH, Texas - Law enforcement and first responders came together to raise money for medical expenses for an officer that was shot in the face during a training exercise. Sansom Park officer Lina Mino was accidentally shot during active shooter training at an elementary school in Forest Hill involving several agencies.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police officer arrested, accused of domestic violence
SAGINAW, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer has been placed on restricted duty after being arrested for domestic violence early Monday morning. Officer Derek Maly was arrested by Saginaw police after 3 a.m. Monday after his wife reported she had been assaulted. Any criminal charges will be determined as...
fox4news.com
2 arrested for the murder of 17-year-old in Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Two young men were arrested for fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Grand Prairie earlier this week. The shooting happened early Monday morning in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive. Grand Prairie police believe the victim, Demarcus Harrell Jr., knew the suspects and was possibly engaged...
fox4news.com
Suspect, police exchange gunfire during high-speed chase
KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver and passenger of a car that shot at police and led them on a chase were arrested on Tuesday. Kaufman police say one of their officers attempted to pull over a dark SUV for running stop signs and driving erratically. When the officer put on his emergency lights and siren, the car accelerated heading west on Highway 175.
Fort Worth boy suffers gunshot wound from drive-by shooting, no suspect in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth boy has suffered a minor gunshot wound as a result of a drive-by shooting. The drive-by happened Monday night at about 8:21 p.m. in the 2800 block of Avenue I, a private residence.According to police, the victim was inside the residence when an unknown suspect or suspects drove by the front of the residence, shooting from a firearm several times. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to Cook Children's Medical Center in good condition. There is no suspect in custody.
fox4news.com
Thieves believed to be targeting Buddhist temples in North Texas, police say
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - North Texas police departments are working with the FBI in an attempt to stop a crime ring they believe are targeting Buddhist temples across North Texas. White Settlement police say they responded to a diversionary theft at Wat Busayadhammvanaram on White Settlement Road on Nov. 20.
fox4news.com
Deep Ellum aggravated assault trial underway more than 3 years after woman's brutal beating
DALLAS - On Tuesday a jury watched the brutal video of L'Daijohnique Lee being beaten in Deep Ellum in March 2019. The video shows Lee striking Austin Shuffield followed by Shuffield hitting her several times with closed fists. Shuffield faces aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault serious...
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted by Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
Two people wounded in Dallas road rage attack
A gunman is on the loose after wounding two people in what may be a road rage attack in Dallas Tuesday evening. A couple were driving east on I-30 near the Lamar Street overpass
Man shot in Fort Worth over "purchase of an item," gunman still on the loose
A gunman is still on the run after shooting a man in southwest Fort Worth Monday night. Police got calls about 6 p.m. saying a man had been shot several times at a home on Fox Run Drive
fox4news.com
9-year-old who went missing after family argument found safe by Richardson police
RICHARDSON, Texas - Richardson police found a 9-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday night. Alex Mata was found safe at a location in Dallas some time before 10 a.m Wednesday. The boy left his home on Coit Road after a family argument between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m on Tuesday...
Suspect wanted after robbing Fort Worth bank, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — The search is underway for a suspect wanted in connection to robbing a Fort Worth bank the day before Thanksgiving, police said. The crime happened at the Bank of America located in the 2700 block of W. 7th Street, the Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release.
Former Dallas cop faces more charges for firing gun inside Uber ride
This morning former Officer Anthony Heims turned himself in on a misdemnor deadly conduct charge. He quickly bonded out after appearing before a judge. Heims a was fired after his arrest for firing his service weapon through the roof of an Uber
One teen wounded during fight in Arlington, second teen was arrested
The Monday afternoon shooting was on North Cooper within a mile of Butler Elementary, Lamar High School and Turning Point alternative. All three were put under what is described as a “shelter protocol”
Passenger shot in the head on Fort Worth highway, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A passenger was shot in the head on a Fort Worth highway early Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported shortly before 4 a.m. off East Loop 820 and Grayson Street in southeast Fort Worth, according to a police news release. Officers were dispatched...
fox4news.com
Passenger critically injured in Fort Worth highway shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on east Loop 820 near Highway 287 in south Fort Worth. Police said someone opened fire on another vehicle just before 4 a.m. Monday. The passenger was shot in the head. The driver pulled over and called...
fox4news.com
3 Arlington schools 'sheltering' after nearby shooting injures 1
ARLINGTON, Texas - Three Arlington ISD schools are ‘sheltering’ after a shooting nearby. The shooting happened Monday at 12:38 p.m on West Lamar Boulevard near North Cooper Street. Arlington police say there was an argument and a male pulled out a hand gun and shot another male. The...
Dallas police investigating suspicious object near Klyde Warren Park
DALLAS — Areas around Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas are currently shut down as police investigate a suspicious object, sources tell WFAA. Sources say police have shut down areas around the park and the Woodall Rodgers Freeway north and south entrances and exits. Details on what the object...
fox4news.com
Man killed in Thanksgiving night hit-and-run in Denton
DENTON, Texas - Denton police need help finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Thanksgiving night. The name and age of the victim have not been released. He was hit by a vehicle on University Drive, just west of Bell Avenue near the two residential towers at Texas Woman’s University.
