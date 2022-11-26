Dade City family farm lets visitors chop down their own Christmas tree

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Dade City farm is offering visitors the classic wintertime experience of picking out and chopping down their own Christmas tree.

It may be named Lazy Lay Acres, but the family farm lets visitors – literally – get down and dirty with a hand saw, the same way they did it 40 years ago. Back then, the land was used for raising livestock.

“My mom came home one day and said ‘hey, what about Christmas trees?” Owner Jewel Lay said. “And we did not know anything about it.”

Lay said opening the farm each winter is a tradition not just for his family, but for people across Pasco County. The farm goes all out with a petting zoo, food and drinks to make the experience special.

“I think it’s cool that the generations are still continuing to do it the way it used to be, instead of going to a tree lot,” Lay said.

The farm also sells trees from out-of-state, but if you want a Florida-grown tree, you’ll get the full experience of watching the trunk get sawed. Visitors can even cut them down themselves with the help of one of the farm workers.

From there, workers will fluff the tree branches and wrap it to keep it safe on the way to its destination.

Lazy Lay Acres is located off St. Joe Road and is open every day after Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., until they run out of trees.

