Middle Township, NJ

WGMD Radio

Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Hartly Home

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident in the Hartly area Friday night just around 8:15. Police say a 41 year old man was at home on Fords Corner Road when he heard 6 to 8 gunshots – one of which struck his house. Police say that one shot entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured. Police have no suspect information and ask that anyone who witnessed this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
HARTLY, DE
CBS Philly

41-year-old man fatally shot in Camden, police say

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A 41-year-old man was shot and killed in Camden on Friday night, police say. Police identified the man as Leonttayy Pratt of Camden. Police say the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Princess Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. on Friday. Authorities arrived on the scene and found Pratt suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:17 p.m., according to police. The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit Detective Daniel Crawford at (856) 580-2223 and Camden County Police Department Detective Brian Ford at (609) 519-6927. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.  
CAMDEN, NJ
fox29.com

Suspect sought after Camden man shot and killed, police say

CAMDEN, N.J. - Camden County detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man. Officials said the fatal shooting happened Friday evening, about 6:45, on the 1100 block of Princess Avenue, in Camden. Responding officers found the man, later identified as 41-year-old Camden resident Leonttay Pratt, suffering from a...
CAMDEN, NJ
fox29.com

Police: Vehicle crashes after man, 20, is shot and killed in Newark

NEWARK, Del. - A 20-year-old man died after he was shot while driving a vehicle in Newark, Delaware. According to officials, New Castle County police responded to a call for a car accident Friday night, just after 7:30, at the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road. When police...
NEWARK, DE
BreakingAC

Somers Point driver crashes into EHT 7-Eleven

A Somers Point man crashed into the 7-Eleven on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township on Sunday morngin. George Watson was trying to park when he accidentally hit the gas pedal, causing his SUV to crash into the store, police said. Two employees were inside at the time of the...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Shore News Network

Man shot at after chasing away two car thieves

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Cape May County man was shot at Thursday night after he confronted two suspects breaking into his car. According to police, at around 11:25 pm, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of East Anna Street. “Upon the officers’ arrival, it was determined the victim discovered two subjects standing by his vehicle with the driver’s side door open,” the Middle Township Police Department reported. “The victim chased the subjects, on foot, west on East Anna St. towards Route 9. According to the victim, while pursuing the subjects, one of them turned and The post Man shot at after chasing away two car thieves appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

One dead in Dover Thanksgiving shooting

One man is dead, one person arrested, and two suspects on the loose in connection to an early morning shooting on Thursday, November 24, 2022, on Forest Creek Drive in Dover. Police responded to a residence around 3:45 a.m. and found 29-year old Walter Pereira with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.
DOVER, DE
Northfield NJ
