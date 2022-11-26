Read full article on original website
Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Hartly Home
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident in the Hartly area Friday night just around 8:15. Police say a 41 year old man was at home on Fords Corner Road when he heard 6 to 8 gunshots – one of which struck his house. Police say that one shot entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured. Police have no suspect information and ask that anyone who witnessed this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
41-year-old man fatally shot in Camden, police say
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A 41-year-old man was shot and killed in Camden on Friday night, police say. Police identified the man as Leonttayy Pratt of Camden. Police say the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Princess Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. on Friday. Authorities arrived on the scene and found Pratt suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:17 p.m., according to police. The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit Detective Daniel Crawford at (856) 580-2223 and Camden County Police Department Detective Brian Ford at (609) 519-6927. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.
Atlantic City man no longer suspect in casino stabbings, two remain wanted
One of three men announced as fugitives in a bloody melee at Harrah’s is no longer considered a suspect, police said. Jamile Rivera, 29, was originally announced as one of four men charged in the stabbings that wounded three people. Akbar Pearson, 33, of Camden, was wounded and also...
Suspect sought after Camden man shot and killed, police say
CAMDEN, N.J. - Camden County detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man. Officials said the fatal shooting happened Friday evening, about 6:45, on the 1100 block of Princess Avenue, in Camden. Responding officers found the man, later identified as 41-year-old Camden resident Leonttay Pratt, suffering from a...
Victim also charged after stabbing fight at NJ casino caught on video
ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities in New Jersey say they are seeking three people and have issued a summons to a fourth person in connection with a stabbing at an Atlantic City casino on Thanksgiving Day. Atlantic City police say officers were dispatched just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday to The...
Police: Vehicle crashes after man, 20, is shot and killed in Newark
NEWARK, Del. - A 20-year-old man died after he was shot while driving a vehicle in Newark, Delaware. According to officials, New Castle County police responded to a call for a car accident Friday night, just after 7:30, at the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road. When police...
Somers Point driver crashes into EHT 7-Eleven
A Somers Point man crashed into the 7-Eleven on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township on Sunday morngin. George Watson was trying to park when he accidentally hit the gas pedal, causing his SUV to crash into the store, police said. Two employees were inside at the time of the...
Driver Amazingly Uninjured in Buena Vista Twp., NJ, Crash, Fire
After seeing the photos of the crash that happened early Saturday, Nov 26 on Weymouth Road in Newtonville, Buena Vista Twp, you would never believe that the driver in the one-car crash walked away uninjured. But, that's what happened. First responders were called to the scene of a one-car crash...
EHT man had pending weapons offense when arrested in multiple burglaries
An Egg Harbor Township man who allegedly burglarized the same convenience store three times was on pretrial intervention for a deadly weapon offense at the time of his arrest, he told a judge. Seamus Manley, 25, was jailed last Sunday after he was found inside the store at the Sunoco...
It’s been 31 years since this boy disappeared in Middle Township, NJ
Today marks 31 years since Mark Himebaugh disappeared. On November 25, 1991, 11-year-old Mark Himebaugh was walking towards a playground in Del Haven, Middle Township, and he hasn't been seen since. According to Middle Township Police, a park guard was the last person to see him at about 4:00 that...
Atlantic City Police Charged & Uncharged Man In Harrah’s Stabbings
We’re writing this stand alone article because it’s the right thing to do. We have also added to our recent coverage, the news about an Atlantic City Police Department reversal on a decision that they previously made on the evening of Friday, November 25, 2022. If you missed...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Wanted Man Flees, Surrenders After Standoff
The Atlantic City Police Department says a wanted man surrendered after fleeing from detectives and then refusing to leave an apartment. 22-year-old Kenneth Marlow of Atlantic City was wanted for a shots-fired incident, where no one was injured, that occurred earlier this month. He has now been charged with unlawful...
Man shot at after chasing away two car thieves
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Cape May County man was shot at Thursday night after he confronted two suspects breaking into his car. According to police, at around 11:25 pm, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of East Anna Street. “Upon the officers’ arrival, it was determined the victim discovered two subjects standing by his vehicle with the driver’s side door open,” the Middle Township Police Department reported. “The victim chased the subjects, on foot, west on East Anna St. towards Route 9. According to the victim, while pursuing the subjects, one of them turned and The post Man shot at after chasing away two car thieves appeared first on Shore News Network.
Camden City Woman Charged With Murder Following Fatal Stabbing on Thanksgiving
A Camden City woman has been charged with Murder in the fatal stabbing of a 55-year-old man on Thursday, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel. Rodriguez. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 3:05 p.m., Camden County Police Department received a 911 call...
Thanksgiving Ends in Murder Charge for Woman in Camden, NJ
CAMDEN — A city woman has been charged with murdering a man on Thanksgiving. Police say Laquanda Jones, 27, fatally stabbed the victim, who police found unconscious and not breathing when after they were called 3:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of Princess Avenue. Bernie Marshall, 55, was pronounced...
Teen confesses to killing someone during Instagram video chat, Bensalem police say
A 16-year-old allegedly confessed to an acquaintance during a video chat on Instagram that he killed someone, police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, said.
Police: 3 stabbed on Thanksgiving at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City
Police say three people were stabbed early Thanksgiving morning at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City. They say a social media video showed some of the incident. Police say three suspects will face charges of aggravated assault. Authorities say the three people who were stabbed suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
One dead in Dover Thanksgiving shooting
One man is dead, one person arrested, and two suspects on the loose in connection to an early morning shooting on Thursday, November 24, 2022, on Forest Creek Drive in Dover. Police responded to a residence around 3:45 a.m. and found 29-year old Walter Pereira with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.
Atlantic City anti-violence worker among four charged in stabbings at Harrah’s
Four men are charged in a melee at Harrah’s Atlantic City that led to three people being stabbed. One of the victims is among those charged, and has been released on a summons. Videos have been making the rounds online showing several fights, including a member of the city’s...
Woman pulled from water after fiery crash in Gloucester, NJ
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police pulled an injured woman from a body of water after finding a car and truck on fire before dawn on Thanksgiving morning. Initial reports from police indicate the woman may have made her way into the pond because her vehicle was on fire. Police received...
