Many New Yorkers escape the city for Thanksgiving, but Emily Ratajkowski chose to enjoy the quiet streets this weekend. The model slipped on a casual-cool look while taking her dog, Colombo, out for a stroll on Saturday. She paired her long, black maxi skirt with a cropped yellow denim jacket and gray hoodie, proving that a summery maxi silhouette can still work in the colder months (just pair it with cozy pieces, like she did!). Ratajkowski accessorized the look with a classic pair of sneakers that are also affordable.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO