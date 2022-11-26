Read full article on original website
Black Friday Deals on the Comfy Shoe Brands Jennifer Garner, Emily Ratajkowski, and More Celebs Wear Start at $25
Zappos has Crocs slides, Hoka and Superga sneakers, Ugg slippers, and more on sale It's easy to fall in love with a pair of shoes when they're worn by your favorite celebrity, but sometimes, the price isn't as lovable. Whether you've been eyeing Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers or Jennifer Garner's Ugg boots, the Zappos Black Friday sale has deals on many of Hollywood's favorite shoes. From sneakers to boots to slip-ons, Zappos has a huge inventory of discounted shoes that can bring you one step closer to...
Emily Ratajkowski Goes Dark in Sheer-Paneled Dress & Heels for Swarovski’s Holiday Party
Emily Ratajkowski updated the LBD for a sleek night out. While attending Swarovski’s holiday party at the Mark Hotel in New York, the “My Body” author wore a black Aya Muse dress. Her $960 Carla style featured a floor-length matte skirt, accented with a sheer bodice crafted into a halter neck-style silhouette. Finishing Ratajkowski’s ensemble was a sparkling silver and diamond bangle bracelet, as well as a sparkling diamond necklace. Ratajkowski also carried a rounded black leather top-handle bag When it came to footwear, the “Gone Girl” actress completed her outfit with a set of subtle black sandals. Her style featured thin soles...
Emily Ratajkowski Takes the Maxi Skirt Into Winter With Under $100 Sneakers
Many New Yorkers escape the city for Thanksgiving, but Emily Ratajkowski chose to enjoy the quiet streets this weekend. The model slipped on a casual-cool look while taking her dog, Colombo, out for a stroll on Saturday. She paired her long, black maxi skirt with a cropped yellow denim jacket and gray hoodie, proving that a summery maxi silhouette can still work in the colder months (just pair it with cozy pieces, like she did!). Ratajkowski accessorized the look with a classic pair of sneakers that are also affordable.
Bustle
Zendaya Wore A Cropped Cardigan With Nothing Underneath
Zendaya has been laying low as of late, but alas, when I opened up Instagram this morning, there she was — in all her glory — looking fabulous as f*ck. Posing in the desert, she was serving all the dreamy, minimalist vibes. The 26-year-old star wore a thin...
Taraji P. Henson Takes A Sheer Risk in Halter Minidress & Matching Robe at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Taraji P. Henson wasn’t afraid to take a risk at the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 runway show. Launching on Nov. 9, the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show — aptly titled “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” — will be streamed online through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.
Halle Bailey Looks Pretty in Pink High-Slit Dress & Red Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022
Halle Bailey popped in pink at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. “The Little Mermaid” star posed for photos at Casa Cipriani in a pink gown from Caroline Herrera’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured an oversized flower on the shoulder, an asymmetrical hemline and one billowy sleeve. The garment also included a large cutout on the side of the bodice, ruched detailing near the waistline and a thigh-high slit on the skirt. Taking things up a notch, Bailey styled her knotless braids in a top-knot bun and accessorized with diamond emerald drop earrings and a small red square clutch....
Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Were At A Knicks Game Together After Speculation That They're Dating
Are they? Aren't they? It seems like they're going to keep us guessing for a bit longer regardless.
Will Smith Says He Loses Sleep About The Oscars Slap Impacting His New Movie "Emancipation"
"The only discomfort my heart has around that is that so many people have done spectacular work on this film."
Kendall Jenner Updates Rainy Day Outfit With Hunter Boots & Cozy Sweater
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kendall Jenner is ready for the rain in a recent social media post. The model posted to her Instagram story looking cozy, shortly after celebrating her 27th birthday. In her story, she is curled up on a chair with a glass mug. She wore a gray oversized crewneck sweater, and white crew socks to add to the coziness of the ensemble. In front of the “Kardashians” star sat a pair of Hunter rain boots. The Play Vegan Shearling Insulated Tall Rain...
Tia Mowry Cozies Up in All-White Outfit With Hooded Sweater & Chunky Platform Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tia Mowry snapped a quick mirror selfie, of which she shared on her Instagram Story today. The post saw the former Disney Channel actress sporting a comfortable white athleisure set with chunky platform sneakers. The “Sister, Sister” actress wore an oversized drawstring sweatshirt overtop a zip-up turtleneck that peeked past the neckline of the hoodie. On bottom, Mowry wore matching sweats with a relaxed fit. Getting shady, the 44-year-old donned black sunglasses with round lenses and silver frames while her...
Rita Ora Makes a Sheer Statement in Strappy Jacquemus Dress at Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards
Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet for Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, wearing her approach to the classic black dress to receive the Entertainer Award. The singer selected a sheer black dress from Jacquemus with a cowl-neck and spaghetti straps styled off the shoulder. Underneath the dress, its delicate fabric revealed she wore black underwear.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Ora accessorized with several bangles, including one on her right arm and two on...
Cara Delevingne Flows in Sheer Dress & Block Heels at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Premiere
Cara Delevingne attended Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” premiere in Simi Valley, Calif. today. The model wowed in a bright blue dress and sky-high heels on the black carpet. The Chanel muse mastered playful dressing, her exuberant gown consisting of an off-the-shoulder silhouette with a...
Rihanna Rocks Tight Legging For Dinner With Gigi Hadid In NYC: Photos
Rihanna, 34, and Gigi Hadid, 27, were gorgeous sights to see on Nov. 5! The singer and model enjoyed a dinner outing together at Caviar Russe in New York City, NY and looked as stylish as could be. RiRi wore a button-down top with matching leggings and pointy toed boots while Gigi rocked white crop top under a long black leather jacket, black pants, and lime green pointy toed boots.
Zoe Kravitz Slays In A Plunging, Cutout Black Dress At ‘GQ’ Men Of The Year Party
Zoe Kravitz stole the show when she attended GQ’s Men of the Year party in West Hollywood on Nov. 17. The 33-year-old wore a plunging black gown with a massive cutout on her stomach. The dress left little to the imagination and Zoe’s toned abs were on full display.
In Style
Olivia Wilde’s Gold Breastplate Made a Simple Black Maxi Dress Red Carpet-Ready
With just weeks remaining in 2022, it seems that metallic breastplates (of all shapes and colors) may just be the final surprise trend of the year. From Sydney Sweeney’s silver corset to Kendall Jenner’s gold Schiaparelli boobs, celebrities can’t stop adding shine to their bodices as of late — so much so that Olivia Wilde decided to give the trend even more gumption by wearing it on the red carpet on Thursday.
About Last Night: See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond
Whether they’re out and about around town or getting all dolled up for big event, the stars always serve up a healthy dose of style inspiration. Because regardless of if they're running home from the gym or stepping a stiletto-clad foot on the red carpet, celebs dress to impress. With stylists on speed dial, it […]
Ciara Models Faux Fur Coats 3 Different Ways With Versatile Thigh-High LITA Boots
Ciara showed off three different versions of a faux fur coat from her LITA by Ciara fashion on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Grammy-nominated singer uploaded a new Reel video, which sees her posing in the middle of a room with marble floors. “Works from the dealers, all in chinchilla @LITAbyCiara #FauxChinchilla #SustainableFashion,” Ciara wrote under the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) Set to Lil’ Kim’s “Crush on You,” the recording initially begins with Ciara modeling a furry cream ankle-length coat. The video then transitions to the “Level Up” musician wearing a black version of the...
Ayesha Curry Sparkles in Miu Miu’s Crystal Pumps with Bleached Denim Jumpsuit in New York City
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Curry brought a glamorous take on grunge style while in New York City last week. While strolling through Gramercy on Friday, Curry stepped out in a sharp denim jumpsuit from 3.1 Phillip Lim. Designed by Lim, the piece featured blue bleached denim in a long-sleeved, collared silhouette, accented with a boxy fit, long pockets and a button-up front. Curry let her clothing take center stage, accessorizing with only a string of diamonds and matching stud earrings — as well...
