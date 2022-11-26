ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday Deals on the Comfy Shoe Brands Jennifer Garner, Emily Ratajkowski, and More Celebs Wear Start at $25

Zappos has Crocs slides, Hoka and Superga sneakers, Ugg slippers, and more on sale It's easy to fall in love with a pair of shoes when they're worn by your favorite celebrity, but sometimes, the price isn't as lovable.  Whether you've been eyeing Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers or Jennifer Garner's Ugg boots, the Zappos Black Friday sale has deals on many of Hollywood's favorite shoes. From sneakers to boots to slip-ons, Zappos has a huge inventory of discounted shoes that can bring you one step closer to...
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Goes Dark in Sheer-Paneled Dress & Heels for Swarovski’s Holiday Party

Emily Ratajkowski updated the LBD for a sleek night out. While attending Swarovski’s holiday party at the Mark Hotel in New York, the “My Body” author wore a black Aya Muse dress. Her $960 Carla style featured a floor-length matte skirt, accented with a sheer bodice crafted into a halter neck-style silhouette. Finishing Ratajkowski’s ensemble was a sparkling silver and diamond bangle bracelet, as well as a sparkling diamond necklace. Ratajkowski also carried a rounded black leather top-handle bag When it came to footwear, the “Gone Girl” actress completed her outfit with a set of subtle black sandals. Her style featured thin soles...
Vogue Magazine

Emily Ratajkowski Takes the Maxi Skirt Into Winter With Under $100 Sneakers

Many New Yorkers escape the city for Thanksgiving, but Emily Ratajkowski chose to enjoy the quiet streets this weekend. The model slipped on a casual-cool look while taking her dog, Colombo, out for a stroll on Saturday. She paired her long, black maxi skirt with a cropped yellow denim jacket and gray hoodie, proving that a summery maxi silhouette can still work in the colder months (just pair it with cozy pieces, like she did!). Ratajkowski accessorized the look with a classic pair of sneakers that are also affordable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bustle

Zendaya Wore A Cropped Cardigan With Nothing Underneath

Zendaya has been laying low as of late, but alas, when I opened up Instagram this morning, there she was — in all her glory — looking fabulous as f*ck. Posing in the desert, she was serving all the dreamy, minimalist vibes. The 26-year-old star wore a thin...
Footwear News

Taraji P. Henson Takes A Sheer Risk in Halter Minidress & Matching Robe at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Taraji P. Henson wasn’t afraid to take a risk at the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 runway show. Launching on Nov. 9, the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show — aptly titled “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” — will be streamed online through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Footwear News

Halle Bailey Looks Pretty in Pink High-Slit Dress & Red Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022

Halle Bailey popped in pink at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. “The Little Mermaid” star posed for photos at Casa Cipriani in a pink gown from Caroline Herrera’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured an oversized flower on the shoulder, an asymmetrical hemline and one billowy sleeve. The garment also included a large cutout on the side of the bodice, ruched detailing near the waistline and a thigh-high slit on the skirt. Taking things up a notch, Bailey styled her knotless braids in a top-knot bun and accessorized with diamond emerald drop earrings and a small red square clutch....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Updates Rainy Day Outfit With Hunter Boots & Cozy Sweater

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kendall Jenner is ready for the rain in a recent social media post. The model posted to her Instagram story looking cozy, shortly after celebrating her 27th birthday. In her story, she is curled up on a chair with a glass mug. She wore a gray oversized crewneck sweater, and white crew socks to add to the coziness of the ensemble. In front of the “Kardashians” star sat a pair of Hunter rain boots. The Play Vegan Shearling Insulated Tall Rain...
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Cozies Up in All-White Outfit With Hooded Sweater & Chunky Platform Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tia Mowry snapped a quick mirror selfie, of which she shared on her Instagram Story today. The post saw the former Disney Channel actress sporting a comfortable white athleisure set with chunky platform sneakers. The “Sister, Sister” actress wore an oversized drawstring sweatshirt overtop a zip-up turtleneck that peeked past the neckline of the hoodie. On bottom, Mowry wore matching sweats with a relaxed fit. Getting shady, the 44-year-old donned black sunglasses with round lenses and silver frames while her...
WWD

Rita Ora Makes a Sheer Statement in Strappy Jacquemus Dress at Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards

Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet for Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, wearing her approach to the classic black dress to receive the Entertainer Award. The singer selected a sheer black dress from Jacquemus with a cowl-neck and spaghetti straps styled off the shoulder. Underneath the dress, its delicate fabric revealed she wore black underwear.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Ora accessorized with several bangles, including one on her right arm and two on...
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Tight Legging For Dinner With Gigi Hadid In NYC: Photos

Rihanna, 34, and Gigi Hadid, 27, were gorgeous sights to see on Nov. 5! The singer and model enjoyed a dinner outing together at Caviar Russe in New York City, NY and looked as stylish as could be. RiRi wore a button-down top with matching leggings and pointy toed boots while Gigi rocked white crop top under a long black leather jacket, black pants, and lime green pointy toed boots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

Olivia Wilde’s Gold Breastplate Made a Simple Black Maxi Dress Red Carpet-Ready

With just weeks remaining in 2022, it seems that metallic breastplates (of all shapes and colors) may just be the final surprise trend of the year. From Sydney Sweeney’s silver corset to Kendall Jenner’s gold Schiaparelli boobs, celebrities can’t stop adding shine to their bodices as of late — so much so that Olivia Wilde decided to give the trend even more gumption by wearing it on the red carpet on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ciara Models Faux Fur Coats 3 Different Ways With Versatile Thigh-High LITA Boots

Ciara showed off three different versions of a faux fur coat from her LITA by Ciara fashion on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Grammy-nominated singer uploaded a new Reel video, which sees her posing in the middle of a room with marble floors. “Works from the dealers, all in chinchilla @LITAbyCiara #FauxChinchilla #SustainableFashion,” Ciara wrote under the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) Set to Lil’ Kim’s “Crush on You,” the recording initially begins with Ciara modeling a furry cream ankle-length coat. The video then transitions to the “Level Up” musician wearing a black version of the...
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Sparkles in Miu Miu’s Crystal Pumps with Bleached Denim Jumpsuit in New York City

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Curry brought a glamorous take on grunge style while in New York City last week. While strolling through Gramercy on Friday, Curry stepped out in a sharp denim jumpsuit from 3.1 Phillip Lim. Designed by Lim, the piece featured blue bleached denim in a long-sleeved, collared silhouette, accented with a boxy fit, long pockets and a button-up front. Curry let her clothing take center stage, accessorizing with only a string of diamonds and matching stud earrings — as well...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
