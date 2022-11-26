BALTIMORE - A man and a woman - both in their early 20s - died in a one-car crash Sunday afternoon in North Baltimore.Officers responded to the wreck in the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway near Greenhaven Drive.Police said around 3:30 p.m., a 2008 Nissan was traveling on W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip and flipped over several times. A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman died at the scene, according to police."It's a tragedy that both of them died," Baltimore resident Anthony Alexander said. The crash shut down both directions of...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO