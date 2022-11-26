Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Small plane crashes into power lines in Montgomery County causing widespread power outages
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. - There are widespread power outages reported across part of Montgomery County after a small plane crashed into power lines on Sunday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road in the Montgomery Village area of Gaithersburg. According to...
2 rescued after small plane crashes into power lines in Maryland, knocking out power to thousands
Two people have been rescued after a small plane crashed into a power line tower in Maryland, leaving the two occupants dangling about 100 feet in the air for hours. The crash knocked out power to thousands of people in the area for much of the evening. A single-engine Mooney...
rockvillenights.com
Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued
UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
Two trapped 'hundred feet in air' hours after small plane crashed into powerlines in Montgomery Co.
BALTIMORE - Two people have been stranded for hours in a small plane after crashing into powerlines in Montgomery County Sunday evening.The crash also caused a widespread power outage in the area.Officials said a pilot and a passenger have been dangling "hundred feet in the air" since around 5:40 p.m. after crashing a single-engine Mooney M20J into wires at Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Maryland, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. PIO Pete Piringer said on Twitter that the people on board, identified by Maryland State Police as pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington,...
WTOP
Pedestrian killed in Loudoun Co. crash
A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Loudoun County, Virginia, at around midnight Friday, authorities said. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Kenneth Burdette Henderson, 73, died after a vehicle hit him near the intersection of N. Berlin Turnpike and Bavarian Way in Lovettsville.
mocoshow.com
Pilot and Passenger Identified; Maryland State Police Release Additional Information on Sunday Night Plane Crash in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are on the scene of a single engine plane crash in Montgomery County where rescue efforts are underway. The plane involved is a Mooney Mike 20P single engine plane. The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. The passenger is identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both the pilot and the passenger are reportedly unharmed inside the aircraft awaiting rescue.
WHSV
Single motor vehicle crash in Spotsylvania claims the life of 1 driver
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A single motor vehicle crash has claimed the life of one man. On Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 11:35 p.m. deputies responded to a crash on the 9300 block of Plank Road to find a 2019 Chevy Silverado with significant damage. Police say the Silverado was traveling...
Man killed in crash in Spotsylvania
It was determined that a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was heading west at a high rate of speed when it veered off the roadway and hit a tree in the median.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. man dies in workplace accident after fall from moving truck
A workplace accident in Leesburg, Virginia, ended with a man dead on Saturday, authorities said. A statement from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Heidy Ricardo Lopez Rivas — 40, of Manassas — fell off the back of a moving truck. The sheriff’s office said Rivas died at the scene.
'Slow Down' | Police warn of dangerous driving after man caught going over 100 MPH in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Prince William County Police Department is asking drivers to slow down after a man was stopped for driving over 100 mph in Manassas Friday. A motor officer with the police department stopped a 43-year-old Gainesville man after he was seen driving 103 mph in a 55 mph zone along with Prince William Parkway nearby Sudley Manor Drive. The man was given a citation for driving recklessly over the speed of 85 mph.
Dumfries woman killed in pedestrian crash in Prince William County
A Dumfries woman is dead after she was hit by a car on the Prince William Parkway in Manassas on Friday night.
WJLA
SEE IT: Tractor trailer crash causes Thanksgiving travel backup on I-95 NB
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A tractor-trailer crash on I-95 Wednesday led to major headaches for Thanksgiving travelers. The multi-vehicle crash took place a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the 137-mile marker in Stafford County. The crash involved several passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer that ran off the...
Man, woman killed when car crashes into median strip, flips over in North Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A man and a woman - both in their early 20s - died in a one-car crash Sunday afternoon in North Baltimore.Officers responded to the wreck in the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway near Greenhaven Drive.Police said around 3:30 p.m., a 2008 Nissan was traveling on W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip and flipped over several times. A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman died at the scene, according to police."It's a tragedy that both of them died," Baltimore resident Anthony Alexander said. The crash shut down both directions of...
dcnewsnow.com
Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 in Prince William County
A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a crash happened there. Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 …. A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a...
mocoshow.com
MCPS Announces It’s Monitoring The Situation; Message About School Impacts to Come Later
MCPS has announced it is “monitoring the situation concerning the large power outage in many areas of the county. Any message about impacts to school operations will come later as more information becomes available.” after a plane crashed has led to widespread power outages across the county. The...
Woman flown to burn center after rescue from town house fire in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Firefighters used a ladder on one of their trucks to rescue a woman who was trapped on the second floor of a burning home in the Dumfries area Saturday morning. Crews from the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue saw heavy smoke on the first […]
Lanes reopen after crash shuts down I-95 in Stafford, Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Three northbound lanes and all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 have reopened after a two incidents including a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer caused the roadway to shut down in Stafford, Virginia Wednesday evening. According to tweets from Stafford County Fire and Rescue, all northbound...
WAVY News 10
Vehicles damaged in Eastern Shore crash
ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) – Two vehicles were damaged in a crash Tuesday evening in Accomack County on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. No injuries were reported, according to fire officials. At 6:23 p.m. Onancock, Station 9, and Tasley, Station 8, responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lankford...
sheriff.loudoun.gov
Manassas Man Dies in Workplace Accident
Loudoun County, VA (November 26, 2022) – The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a workplace accident that took the life of a 40-year-old man. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to a worksite in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road in Leesburg for a man who fell from a truck. Preliminarily, detectives determined the victim was on the back of the truck and fell while the vehicle was in motion. The truck’s driver immediately stopped and summoned paramedics and the Sheriff’s Office.
Inside Nova
Woman seriously injured in two-alarm Dumfries townhouse fire
Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning townhouse in Dumfries on Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 3600 block of Dahlgren Place at 7:26 a.m. for a report of a person trapped in a townhouse fire. They arrived to find heavy smoke on the first and second floors and a working fire in the basement. The victim was found in an upstairs bedroom.
