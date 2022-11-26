ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Occoquan, VA

rockvillenights.com

Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued

UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two trapped 'hundred feet in air' hours after small plane crashed into powerlines in Montgomery Co.

BALTIMORE - Two people have been stranded for hours in a small plane after crashing into powerlines in Montgomery County Sunday evening.The crash also caused a widespread power outage in the area.Officials said a pilot and a passenger have been dangling "hundred feet in the air" since around 5:40 p.m. after crashing a single-engine Mooney M20J into wires at Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Maryland, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.  PIO Pete Piringer said on Twitter that the people on board, identified by Maryland State Police as pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Pedestrian killed in Loudoun Co. crash

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Loudoun County, Virginia, at around midnight Friday, authorities said. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Kenneth Burdette Henderson, 73, died after a vehicle hit him near the intersection of N. Berlin Turnpike and Bavarian Way in Lovettsville.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Pilot and Passenger Identified; Maryland State Police Release Additional Information on Sunday Night Plane Crash in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village

Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are on the scene of a single engine plane crash in Montgomery County where rescue efforts are underway. The plane involved is a Mooney Mike 20P single engine plane. The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. The passenger is identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both the pilot and the passenger are reportedly unharmed inside the aircraft awaiting rescue.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

'Slow Down' | Police warn of dangerous driving after man caught going over 100 MPH in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Prince William County Police Department is asking drivers to slow down after a man was stopped for driving over 100 mph in Manassas Friday. A motor officer with the police department stopped a 43-year-old Gainesville man after he was seen driving 103 mph in a 55 mph zone along with Prince William Parkway nearby Sudley Manor Drive. The man was given a citation for driving recklessly over the speed of 85 mph.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WJLA

SEE IT: Tractor trailer crash causes Thanksgiving travel backup on I-95 NB

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A tractor-trailer crash on I-95 Wednesday led to major headaches for Thanksgiving travelers. The multi-vehicle crash took place a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the 137-mile marker in Stafford County. The crash involved several passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer that ran off the...
CBS Baltimore

Man, woman killed when car crashes into median strip, flips over in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man and a woman - both in their early 20s - died in a one-car crash Sunday afternoon in North Baltimore.Officers responded to the wreck in the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway near Greenhaven Drive.Police said around 3:30 p.m., a 2008 Nissan was traveling on W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip and flipped over several times. A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman died at the scene, according to police."It's a tragedy that both of them died," Baltimore resident Anthony Alexander said.   The crash shut down both directions of...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Lanes reopen after crash shuts down I-95 in Stafford, Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — Three northbound lanes and all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 have reopened after a two incidents including a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer caused the roadway to shut down in Stafford, Virginia Wednesday evening. According to tweets from Stafford County Fire and Rescue, all northbound...
STAFFORD, VA
WAVY News 10

Vehicles damaged in Eastern Shore crash

ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) – Two vehicles were damaged in a crash Tuesday evening in Accomack County on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. No injuries were reported, according to fire officials. At 6:23 p.m. Onancock, Station 9, and Tasley, Station 8, responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lankford...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
sheriff.loudoun.gov

Manassas Man Dies in Workplace Accident

Loudoun County, VA (November 26, 2022) – The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a workplace accident that took the life of a 40-year-old man. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to a worksite in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road in Leesburg for a man who fell from a truck. Preliminarily, detectives determined the victim was on the back of the truck and fell while the vehicle was in motion. The truck’s driver immediately stopped and summoned paramedics and the Sheriff’s Office.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Woman seriously injured in two-alarm Dumfries townhouse fire

Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning townhouse in Dumfries on Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 3600 block of Dahlgren Place at 7:26 a.m. for a report of a person trapped in a townhouse fire. They arrived to find heavy smoke on the first and second floors and a working fire in the basement. The victim was found in an upstairs bedroom.
DUMFRIES, VA

