Frederick, MD

Frosty Friday helps bring attention to small businesses in Frederick

By Skyler Sales
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ojZDf_0jNrewDe00

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Pretty much everyone knows the day after Thanksgiving as “Black Friday,” but in Downtown Frederick, it has another name: Frosty Friday.

The Downtown Frederick Partnership uses “Frosty Friday” to give small businesses a chance to showcase what they have to offer to shoppers, a day ahead of Small Business Saturday.

Leann Crews, Associate Director for the Downtown Frederick Partnership, said the holiday season is critical for locally-owned retail stores, especially when they often find themselves competing with big box stores.

“They all rely so much on these holiday sales and it’s a really important time for them,” Crews said.

Want your Christmas gifts to arrive on time? Here are the shipping deadlines

Cody Marwine is the owner of the Perfect Truffle, which specializes in handcrafted, artisan chocolates. Frosty Friday allows him to bring new customers into his store.

“It’s our day, or one of the days, that we’ll do a lot more sales during it, trying to entice customers or patrons to come into our stores, versus going to some of the bigger box corporate stores,” Marwine said.

About 250 businesses, including Marwine’s, participated in Frosty Friday this year.

