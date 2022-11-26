ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Brazil vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Casemiro thunders in late goal

Midfielder Casemiro showed his misfiring strikers how to finish when he lashed in an unstoppable late shot to give Brazil a 1-0 win over Switzerland that sent them into the World Cup knockout stage with a game to spare.A largely featureless game had been meandering towards a goalless draw when Casemiro struck seven minutes from time to take Brazil to six points at the top of Group G.The absence of injured striker Neymar had hung like a shadow over a shoddy Brazil, with only a disallowed goal by Vinicius Jr bringing their huge support to life before the...
CBS Boston

World Cup draws hundreds of fans at Boston watch party

BOSTON - Fans were out in force Friday for the legendary rematch between the U.S. and England at a free watch party put on by the City of Boston and the New England Revolution."Austin has been a soccer fan since he was born. It runs in the family. I have been playing since I was a little guy. So we have been routing for the U.S. for a long time," said Jamie Hancock of Leominster.Hancock brought his son Austin to the watch party, and the 6-year-old saw the U.S. play in the World Cup for the first time. The team...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Streetwear brand Supreme partners with CCM Hockey to create new All Stars hockey jersey

Supreme’s most recent voyage into the world of sports merchandise involves a partnership with CCM Hockey, one of the sport’s oldest manufacturers. The collaboration is the first that the New York-based streetwear company has made with a hockey brand. It features Supreme’s iconic aesthetic produced on a classic CCM hockey jersey, resulting in a look that was pulled directly out of the mid-1990s.
NEW YORK STATE
Front Office Sports

All The Sports Are Headed to Vegas

A city whose sole major league representation was the WNBA at the start of 2017 is quickly becoming one of the biggest U.S. sports hubs. Las Vegas now boasts NHL and NFL teams and several marquee events — and could gain MLB, NBA, and MLS teams by the end of the decade.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy