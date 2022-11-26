Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Spoiler: Closing Match for WWE Survivor Series WarGames Revealed
The match order for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston appears to be set. According to PWInsider, the Men’s Survivor Series WarGames match will be the show’s finale. There is no word on how the match will end, but anyone who has been paying attention can...
PWMania
Correction on William Regal’s AEW Contract Status
Today, Dave Meltzer issued a correction regarding William Regal. Regal stated when he signed with AEW that he will be around for at least a couple of years because he signed a three-year contract. On Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that Regal’s WWE return “has been discussed,” but a...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/28/22)
WWE RAW will broadcast live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston. As of this writing, only The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis has been confirmed for tonight’s show. Austin Theory, the new WWE United States Champion, is expected to make an appearance to celebrate his victory over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW now that AJ Styles has defeated Finn Balor.
PWMania
Mandy Rose Talks About Being Compared To Trish Stratus, Says She Wants To Prove Herself
What does Mandy Rose think of the comparisons she often gets to WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus?. The NXT Women’s Champion spoke about the comparisons during a recent appearance on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
PWMania
Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard Did Not Speak for Ten Years After Leaving the WWF in 1989
Arn Anderson mentioned The Brainbusters leaving the WWF in 1989 on the latest “ARN” podcast. Anderson and his tag team partner Tully Blanchard resigned from WWE in 1989 to return to WCW. Blanchard was not picked up by WCW after he failed a drug test. Anderson mentioned not speaking to Blanchard for the next ten years:
PWMania
WWE Survivor Series WarGames Results – November 26, 2022
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Results – November 26, 2022. WWE Survivor Series War Games aired live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. – The show opened with a video package focusing on the War Games match with an appearance from Ozzy Osbourne. Women’s War Games Match. Bianca...
PWMania
AEW Star Explains Why He Has Cut Ties With Teddy Hart
Brian Pillman Jr. has cut ties with Teddy Hart. The Varsity Blondes tag-team member and AEW star spoke during a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. about cutting ties with Teddy Hart and why he made the decision to do so. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
PWMania
Randy Orton Expected to Miss a Significant Amount of Time From WWE
Randy Orton has been out of action since May due to a back injury and is unlikely to return anytime soon. Orton was thought to have a “significant” injury and would be out until the end of the year. Orton has required a fusion in his lower back,...
PWMania
First Uncle Howdy Merchandise is Released by WWE
Uncle Howdy now already has his first piece of WWE merchandise. WWE Shop has a new Uncle Howdy t-shirt, which can be seen below. The front of the shirt features a Howdy face with Bray Wyatt’s red circle. On the back, it says, “Revel In What You Are.”
PWMania
Mandy Rose Discusses a Possible Match With Nikki Bella
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose joined INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet this week to discuss her current run, moving back to NXT from the main roster, her character change, how things are different with Triple H, and several other topics. Rose discussed her initial plans after winning the...
PWMania
AEW Rampage Preview For Today’s Show At 4/3c
All Elite Wrestling returns from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois with this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. On tap for today’s AEW on TNT program, which kicks off at 4/3c this afternoon, is FTR vs. Top Flight for the ROH Tag-Team titles, Dark Order vs. RUSH, The Butcher & The Blade, Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry, Hikaru Shida vs. TBA and a word from ROH World Champion Chris Jericho.
PWMania
Madusa Slams Ronda Rousey For Wanting WWE to Remove “Women’s” Term From Titles
WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) was recently interviewed for her new book, “The Woman Who Would Be King,” on TheA2theK Wrestling Show. During it, the former WWE Women’s Champion discussed Rousey’s opinion that WWE should remove the term “women’s” from the respective championships.
PWMania
3 Talents Impact Wrestling Should Build As The Next X Division Stars
At Impact Wrestling’s event Over Drive, Trey Miguel defeated Black Taurus in the finals of the X Division Title tournament to become the latest wrestler to hold the prestigious title. During the course of the match, Trey Miguel turned heel which enabled him to secure the victory over Black Taurus and walk out of the match as champion. This is the second time Trey Miguel has held the X Division title.
PWMania
Ric Flair Takes Credit for AEW Match at Full Gear
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently discussed a variety of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. When discussing the duo’s match against Sting & Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear 2022, Flair claimed that his last match played a big part in elevating Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett.
PWMania
WWE Teases New Character Joining the Bray Wyatt Storyline (Video)
For weeks, it has been speculated that Bray Wyatt may have someone or several people working for or against him. Tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the question of whether it was Bray Wyatt or someone else who attacked LA Knight was raised. As many of you will recall, prior to the attack, Knight was being interviewed backstage, and someone in a mask could be seen in the background. The attack occurred following a commercial break, but Wyatt was never shown.
PWMania
Matt Hardy Believes MJF Will Be the Face of AEW For a Long Time
Matt Hardy discussed MJF becoming the new AEW Champion on the latest “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast:. “It was an interesting move for sure, but it is very on brand for the MJF character. I’m really excited about MJF’s run as champion. I’m a big fan of Maxwell Jacob Friedman. It’s going to be really interesting to see how the people gravitate towards him as champion, and considering he is going to be the centerpiece of the promotion, it’s going to be really interesting to see how it does numbers-wise from ratings, buy rates, and whatever else.”
PWMania
Ricky Steamboat Wins His First Match Since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling Event
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled in his first match since 2010 on November 27 at Big Time Wrestling’s Return of the Dragon event. He teamed up with FTR to take on Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal, and a mystery partner (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Prior to the match, Arn Anderson confirmed Nick Aldis, a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, as the third opponent.
PWMania
Video: Sami Zayn and Jey Uso Get “Ucey” at Sunday’s WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be fast becoming best friends. At Sunday’s WWE live event in Portland, Maine, Zayn and Jey hugged and demonstrated their special handshake as Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron. Zayn and Jey got on the same page at the Survivor Series...
PWMania
Main Event Announced For ROH Final Battle 2022 Pay-Per-View
You can officially pencil in the main event for Ring Of Honor’s Final Battle pay-per-view event for 2022. During this week’s AEW Rampage show on TNT, the main event for the next ROH pay-per-view was made official. Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli will take place with the ROH...
PWMania
AEW Rampage Results – November 25, 2022
All Elite Wrestling returns from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois with this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. On tap for today’s AEW on TNT program, which kicks off at 4/3c this afternoon, is FTR vs. Top Flight for the ROH Tag-Team titles, Dark Order vs. RUSH, The Butcher & The Blade, Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry, Hikaru Shida vs. TBA and a word from ROH World Champion Chris Jericho.
Comments / 0