High school football regional championship highlights
Four area high school football teams claimed region championships on Friday night and Sports Director Craig Loper has all of the highlights, which you can watch in the video above.
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Sucker Punch Video
An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War. After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing. Johnson had to be pulled...
College Football Coach Fired After Loss On Saturday Night
The coaching carousel is about to get into full swing, but not before a bunch of other college football programs start firing coaches. One team decided to get a jumpstart in that department. On Saturday, Carl Reed of 247Sports first reported that Florida Atlantic have relieved head coach Willie Taggart...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LHSAA football playoff brackets 2022: Louisiana high school semifinals pairings
Here is the LHSAA football playoff schedule for the Louisiana high school state semifinals. Louisiana high school football playoffs: 2022 Semifinals pairings. Zachary (9-2) at Ruston (11-0) Westgate (10-3) at Destrehan (12-1) Division II. North DeSoto (11-1) at Iowa (11-1) Lutcher (12-1) at West Feliciana (12-0) Division III. St. James...
WLBT
The End Zone: West Point advances to MHSAA 5A State Championship game
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A battle between two physical teams hoping to advance to the state championship game highlighted WLBT’s Game of the Week. To see the full list of scores, click here. West Point (11-2) at Vicksburg (10-3) The Green Wave snap Vicksburg’s 10-game win streak, shut the...
Ohio high school football state semifinal scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three teams remain in the Ohio high school football playoffs which have reached the state semifinal round. In Division 1, Gahanna looks to continue its best season in school history when the Lions face defending state champion St. Edward in Mansfield. In Division 3, Bloom-Carroll is making its third-straight appearance in […]
Southern Beats Grambling, Punches Ticket to SWAC Championship Game for 'Boom Box' Rematch
The Southern Jaguars exacted revenge and punched their ticket to the 2022 SWAC Championship game against Jackson State on Dec. 3.
Jackson State to face Southern for SWAC title
Southern defeated Grambling State at the Bayou Classic and now has a return match with Jackson State in next week's SWAC Championship Game. The post Jackson State to face Southern for SWAC title appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Mississippi high school football playoff scores: MHSAA semifinals results
Here are the results from the semifinal round of the MHSAA state football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 25. The Mississippi state championships are scheduled for Dec. 2-3 at M.M. Roberts Stadium at Southern Miss in Hattiesburg. FINAL BRACKETS:Mississippi high school football state championship schedule 2022 for MHSAA playoffs ...
