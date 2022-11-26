ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The Spun

College Football Coach Fired After Loss On Saturday Night

The coaching carousel is about to get into full swing, but not before a bunch of other college football programs start firing coaches. One team decided to get a jumpstart in that department. On Saturday, Carl Reed of 247Sports first reported that Florida Atlantic have relieved head coach Willie Taggart...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LHSAA football playoff brackets 2022: Louisiana high school semifinals pairings

Here is the LHSAA football playoff schedule for the Louisiana high school state semifinals. Louisiana high school football playoffs: 2022 Semifinals pairings. Zachary (9-2) at Ruston (11-0) Westgate (10-3) at Destrehan (12-1) Division II. North DeSoto (11-1) at Iowa (11-1) Lutcher (12-1) at West Feliciana (12-0) Division III. St. James...
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio high school football state semifinal scores and highlights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three teams remain in the Ohio high school football playoffs which have reached the state semifinal round. In Division 1, Gahanna looks to continue its best season in school history when the Lions face defending state champion St. Edward in Mansfield. In Division 3, Bloom-Carroll is making its third-straight appearance in […]
HBCU Gameday

Jackson State to face Southern for SWAC title

Southern defeated Grambling State at the Bayou Classic and now has a return match with Jackson State in next week's SWAC Championship Game. The post Jackson State to face Southern for SWAC title appeared first on HBCU Gameday.

