Arrest warrant issued for friend of North Carolina woman found dead in Cabo San Lucas
Mexican authorities obtained an arrest warrant for a friend of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old woman who was found dead while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas in October.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Femicide in U.S. Woman’s Mexico Vacation Death
An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the death of a North Carolina woman who died while on vacation in Mexico, according to a report. Shanquella Robinson, 25, traveled to Cabo with six others on Oct. 28 and was dead the following day. Her loved ones are demanding answers after her friends, her death certificate, and a local police report have all given conflicting explanations as to how Robinson died. Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC News Wednesday that an arrest warrant for femicide had been issued, but did not name the suspect. “We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America,” he said. “It’s about two Americans, the victim and the culprit.”Read it at ABC News
Shanquella Robinson Mystery Fueled by Online Video and Femicide Warrant
New information coming to light has suggested the 25-year-old woman was murdered, in what Mexican authorities are now treating as a gender-based homicide.
Mexico wants American extradited on charges in NC woman’s death
Mexican prosecutors have filed charges against a U.S. woman suspected of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video.
Texas ‘10 Most Wanted Fugitive’ captured in Mexico after bonding out, fleeing US
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico, over a year after he bonded out of jail child sex charges and fled, authorities in Texas said.
Mexican searchers exhume 53 bags of human remains after dog is spotted carrying human hand
A group of Mexican women has unearthed 53 bags of human remains over the past month in the Mexican town of Irapuato, which has been ravaged by cartels.
FBI says fugitive arrested in Mexico was returned to LA
A fugitive wanted for his alleged involvement in a murder and attempted murder in 2009 was arrested and returned to Los Angeles this week, the FBI announced Friday. In December 2009, Steven Aguilar-Medina allegedly shot two Los Angeles gang rivals, one of whom died, according to Don Alway, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.
Waitresses among 9 killed in massacre at bar in Mexico; cartel messages left behind on blood-covered floor
Nine people are dead, including four women, after gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire in the violence-wracked Mexican state of Guanajuato, authorities said Thursday. It was at least the third such bar massacre in as many months in Guanajuato, where a local gang is fighting a turf war with Jalisco cartel. The common denominator in the attacks is that the assailants have simply tried to kill everyone in the bars, including waitresses.
Mexico files charges against U.S. woman suspected of killing another American
Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a woman suspected of fatally assaulting Shanquella Robinson while the two were on vacation last month in San Jose del Cabo. Lilia Luciano has the latest on the investigation.
Dog Seen Running Off With Human Head In Mexico
A dog was seen running down the street of a north-central Mexico town of Monte Escobedo with a human head in its mouth, officials announced last week via the Associated Press. Zacatecas state officials confirmed the incident last Thursday (October 27) in what was the latest act of violence in the area.
The FBI has opened an investigation after a 25-year-old North Carolina woman was found dead while on vacation in Mexico
The family of a North Carolina woman found dead last month in a vacation rental property in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico is still looking for answers more than two weeks after her death.
Police in Mexico spot dog with human body part in its mouth — again
Police in southern Mexico said Wednesday they found a dismembered human body after spotting a dog trotting down the street with a human arm in its mouth. It was the third time in the last month that canines have been seen in Mexico trotting off with human body parts. Police...
Shanquella Robinson: Mexican Prosecutors File Charges, Want U.S. Woman Extradited
At this time, the suspected killer’s name remains unpublicized information. The one-month anniversary of Shanquella Robinson’s tragic death is nearing closer. Thankfully, positive updates are coming from authorities working on the case. Just a few days ago, an arrest warrant was issued for a suspect involved in the case. Authorities were able to confirm that it was a “friend” of the late 25-year-old’s who was on vacation with her, though their name remains anonymous at this time.
9 dead, including 4 women, in attack on bar in Mexico
Nine people are dead, including four women, after gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire in the violence-wracked Mexican state of Guanajuato
Defense seeks to stop death sentence of convicted cop killer after daughter loses battle to view execution
The Missouri Supreme Court is hearing arguments Monday about whether or not to halt the execution of Kevin Johnson, a man convicted of murdering a police officer in 2005.
Mexican Officials Open Homicide Investigation After Video Of US Woman’s Beating Goes Viral
Shanquella Robinson's loved ones were told the 25-year-old died of alcohol poisoning while vacationing in Mexico until they received an autopsy report stating she died of a severe spinal cord injury. Mexican officials announced they’re looking into the death of an American tourist after a disturbing video when viral.
