Bisbee, AZ

Businesses adapt to end of Broadway construction

By Craig Smith
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
Black Friday traffic will have an easier time reaching businesses on Broadway from Euclid to Country Club. Now that construction is complete there, KGUN 9 On Your Side checked back to see how the end of construction affected businesses.

Businesses along lower Broadway had to deal with a long spell of construction that made it difficult for customers to get to those businesses. The construction’s been gone for a couple of weeks now so we wanted to see how they’re doing now.

Widening Broadway held the potential of better business access but businesses had to survive congestion and inconvenience for their customers first.

At Broadway and Country Club, Tiare Barett says loyal customers helped Bisbee Breakfast Club get through the construction.

“It was definitely a bit of a struggle for us. But when the construction finished, obviously the students are coming back. There's so much more space for them to get in. And it's not such a hassle. The regulars have been coming back, which has been amazing. Business has really been blooming, especially with the school back in season and the holidays.”

Businesses could benefit from another project building onto the changes from widening Broadway. The Sunshine Mile project is working to help businesses grow in the same area. It strives to adapt 1950’s era architecture and even older buildings into upgraded retail, dining and entertainment.

Jeremy Daniel opened Otaku Nation just as Broadway construction began. He says loyal customers, word of mouth referrals and a strong online presence helped keep his business active during construction.

He’s waiting to see how Sunshine Mile will stimulate business and he is looking forward to businesses filling in empty storefronts.

“I’m really excited that you know, some of our neighbors are moving back in or like unoccupied lots are starting to see new businesses move in. So that always helps enhance traffic around us.

Craig Smith is a reporter for KGUN 9 . With more than 30 years of reporting in cities like Tampa, Houston and Austin, Craig has covered more than 40 Space Shuttle launches and covered historic hurricanes like Katrina, Ivan, Andrew and Hugo. Share your story ideas and important issues with Craig by emailing craig.smith@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter .

