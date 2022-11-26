ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE SmackDown results: ‘Twas the night before WarGames …

By Wrestling Junkie Staff
 2 days ago

Hope everyone got all their Black Friday shopping in today, because tonight it’s time for WWE SmackDown. With Survivor Series only 24 hours away, there’s still some important business to take care of in Providence before the scene shifts a little up the road to Boston on Saturday.

For starters, there’s the not insignificant deal of who will get the advantage for the Men’s WarGames match. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre would figure to have a good shot at securing it against just about any two opponents, but their problem is that it’s not just any two opponents, it’s the undisputed tag team champions, The Usos . Will the Bloodline go into Survivor Series with the upper hand as usual?

Bianca Belair already knows her side will be at a disadvantage against Team Damage CTRL in the Women’s WarGames match, but she has an ace still to play: She hasn’t revealed the fifth member of her side. Get ready for the rook to be blown off the arena if it’s someone we haven’t seen in the while … like, say Becky Lynch or (dare we hope) Sasha Banks .

The SmackDown World Cup is rolling on this Friday as well, with the semifinal matches both on the card. One bout will be an all-USA affair as Ricochet tries to topple the much larger Braun Strowman , while the other match will have more international flavor as Santos Escobar collides with Butch .

There’s more that’s been announced as well, but we want to wrap up this preamble and get to the good stuff. If you’re done with your shopping and will be watching live on FOX tonight, awesome. If not, please bookmark this page and check back throughout the evening, as we’ll be updating it with the latest and greatest WWE SmackDown results from Providence as they happen.

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results (11/25) - WarGames Advantage Match, Bianca Belair Names Fifth Member Of Her Team, World Cup Tournament Semi-Finals

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE SmackDown" for November 25, 2022, coming to you live from the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, Rhode Island!. The go-home show for Survivor Series: WarGames will feature a WarGames Advantage Match, as The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus and "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre will go head-to-head with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Sheamus, his Brawling Brutes teammates, Butch and Ridge Holland, McIntyre, and Kevin Owens will be squaring off with The Usos, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, an Solo Sikoa as WarGames comes to the main roster for the first time ever. The winning team will be able to enter the WarGames match first to ensure they are never outnumbered by the opposing team. Who will gain the advantage?
PWMania

WWE Survivor Series WarGames Results – November 26, 2022

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Results – November 26, 2022. WWE Survivor Series War Games aired live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. – The show opened with a video package focusing on the War Games match with an appearance from Ozzy Osbourne. Women’s War Games Match. Bianca...
wrestletalk.com

Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return

There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
wrestlinginc.com

Braun Strowman Suffers First Loss Since WWE Return, SmackDown World Cup Finals Set

In an upset of monstrous proportions, Braun Strowman suffered a pinfall loss to Ricochet in the semi-final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on Friday's show, his first defeat since returning to WWE in September. As a result, Ricochet advanced to the final of the tourney, where he will wrestle Santos Escobar, who defeated Butch in the other semi-final bout earlier in the show.
ewrestlingnews.com

Roman Reigns Names WWE Opponent He Was Most Nervous To Face

In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns noted that he was the most nervous when facing his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of the Champions 2020. The reason for that is due to him believing Jey could be a main-eventer and his desire to make him look good. He said,
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Returns On WWE Smackdown, Joins Survivor Series Team

Becky Lynch is officially back, making her return and joining Team Bianca for WarGames on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The former multi-time women’s champion was revealed as Belair’s final team member for WarGames in the opening segment of tonight’s show. Lynch came out and joined Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim in brawling with Team Bayley, as you can see below.
ringsidenews.com

Paige VanZant Tries To Break The Internet In Cheeky Photo Drop

Paige VanZant is a very big name in the world of combat sports, largely due to how she looks and not how she competed in the Octagon. VanZant knows what fans want to see and she makes sure to provide it at every given opportunity. In fact, VanZant once again tried to break the internet with her latest thirst trap.
wrestleview.com

WWE Hall of Famer returns to the ring for the first time in 12 years, wins trios match

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled on Sunday night at the Big Time Wrestling event held at the Dalton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steamboat, who wrestled for the first time in 12 years, teamed with ROH, AAA and NJPW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a trios match against Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson). Steamboat and FTR picked up the win when they applied figure four leg-locks on Aldis, Lethal and Anderson, making all of them tap out.
RALEIGH, NC
ComicBook

WWE Survivor Series WarGames: Sami Zayn Proves His Allegiance as The Bloodline Win Main Event

The main event for WWE's Survivor Series War Games premium live event was the Men's War Games match, which would be between The Bloodline's Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn vs The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland alongside Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre. Earlier in the night Reigns and Zayn looked to be on the same page, and the advantage was with the Brawling Brutes. That would serve them well throughout the match, and at several points, The Bloodline looked like they were going to fall due to infighting between Jey and Zayn. That all changed though when Zayn made his allegiances perfectly clear, taking out Kevin Owens and offering him up for Jey to get the pin and the win, sacrificing his best friend for The Bloodline and giving them the win.
CBS Sports

WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades for Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. The Usos ahead of Survivor Series

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. The Usos has a direct effect on their WarGames match. Whichever two-person team emerges victorious on WWE SmackDown will earn their five-person squad an advantage at Survivor Series. The final episode of SmackDown before the premium live event begins at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Mandy Rose Wants A Match With This WWE Hall Of Famer

Mandy Rose has been the "NXT" Women's Champion since October 26, 2021 — making her just the third woman to hold a title continuously for a full year. She retained her title on the November 15 episode of "NXT," outlasting Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match, albeit with a little bit of help from Isla Dawn. Still, she is the longest-reigning "NXT" Women's Champion in history and isn't looking to slow down anytime soon. On that episode, though, some may say she made her entrance dressed similarly to how WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella used to present — so much so that the Bella twins even responded to it. And while the champ doesn't see it that way, she always knew the internet was going to go there.
wrestletalk.com

Triple H Calls WWE Star’s Career “Dead Two Weeks Ago” At Press Conference

At tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames post-event press conference, Triple H had some very interesting comments about one WWE star. When going over the matches that occurred on the night other than the titular WarGames outings, Triple H shared some thoughts on one star. Clearly using a sarcastic (albeit...
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Competes Injured & Sustains Another Injury

On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) one star competed after a vicious backstage attack, reportedly becoming more injured. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) despite having been attacked before their match, a star went on to compete anyway reportedly furthering their injury. In a...
ewrestlingnews.com

Maria Kanellis Reveals Why The Kingdom Decided To Sign With AEW

During a recent interview with Just Alyx, AEW wrestler Maria Kanellis commented on The Kingdom deciding to sign with All Elite Wrestling, how it’s been working with Tony Khan so far, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On why they signed with AEW:...
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Says She Had To Fix Her Gear When It Split Before WWE Crown Jewel

Bianca Belair makes her own gear, and she had to do a fix to her ring outfit before WWE Crown Jewel. Belair faced Bayley and successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship at the Saudi Arabia PPV, and during a conversation with The MagaCast she talked about how her gear split before the PPV. You can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Talks Between WWE And Sasha Banks

Last night's WWE Survivor Series WarGames event saw the crowd loudly call for Sasha Banks, according to some people who were at the show. However, the chants were reportedly piped down by WWE's production team due to the current relationship between both parties. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer...
stillrealtous.com

Major WWE Star Returns On SmackDown

We’re heading into Survivor Series weekend and this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown kicked off in a big way. The show started with Damage CNTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley in the ring. Bayley was cutting a promo, but Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Mia Yim...
tjrwrestling.net

Huge Update On WWE Plans For Roman Reigns 2023 Title Matches

At WWE’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event, The Bloodline took out Team Brawling Brutes to win their WarGames Match. Now, Roman Reigns shifts to his next opponent who will challenge him for his top spot in the company. According to WrestlingNews.co, sources within WWE are telling them that the...
itrwrestling.com

New United States Champion Crowned At Survivor Series

Survivor Series 2022 might be all about WarGames, but WWE also has a brand new United States Champion. On October 10th, Brock Lesnar shocked the world by returning to WWE for the first time since WWE SummerSlam, where he lost to Roman Reigns. Lesnar attacked then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley, delivering multiple F5’s before locking in the Kimura, doing enough damage to Bobby Lashley’s arm that he was unable to apply the Hurt Lock to Seth Rollins during their title bout immediately afterward.
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Officially Changes Name Of Sarah Logan On Smackdown

Sarah Logan is now known as Valhalla. On the November 25, 2022 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, the company switched up the name of Sarah Logan — who recently made her WWE comeback joining Erik and Ivar’s The Viking Raiders — as she will nown be known as Valhalla.
