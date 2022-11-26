WWE SmackDown results: ‘Twas the night before WarGames …

Hope everyone got all their Black Friday shopping in today, because tonight it’s time for WWE SmackDown. With Survivor Series only 24 hours away, there’s still some important business to take care of in Providence before the scene shifts a little up the road to Boston on Saturday.

For starters, there’s the not insignificant deal of who will get the advantage for the Men’s WarGames match. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre would figure to have a good shot at securing it against just about any two opponents, but their problem is that it’s not just any two opponents, it’s the undisputed tag team champions, The Usos . Will the Bloodline go into Survivor Series with the upper hand as usual?

Bianca Belair already knows her side will be at a disadvantage against Team Damage CTRL in the Women’s WarGames match, but she has an ace still to play: She hasn’t revealed the fifth member of her side. Get ready for the rook to be blown off the arena if it’s someone we haven’t seen in the while … like, say Becky Lynch or (dare we hope) Sasha Banks .

The SmackDown World Cup is rolling on this Friday as well, with the semifinal matches both on the card. One bout will be an all-USA affair as Ricochet tries to topple the much larger Braun Strowman , while the other match will have more international flavor as Santos Escobar collides with Butch .

There’s more that’s been announced as well, but we want to wrap up this preamble and get to the good stuff. If you’re done with your shopping and will be watching live on FOX tonight, awesome. If not, please bookmark this page and check back throughout the evening, as we’ll be updating it with the latest and greatest WWE SmackDown results from Providence as they happen.

1

1