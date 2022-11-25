Taking care of your family is a full-time job. It doesn’t matter whether you’re working full-time or a stay-at-home parent. There are always so many things that need to be overseen when you are taking care of little, and not so little, ones. But one thing that seems to slip from our hands when we’re super busy is the importance of self-care. From providing proper nutrition and medical care to balancing work, school, and life, managing your day and tasks can be a little challenging. But keep in mind that you and your actions, how you spend your day, and how you handle stress are all being scrutinized by your little person. Your kids constantly observe your behavior to develop a sense of what they need to do in any given situation.

