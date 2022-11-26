Read full article on original website
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car on Prince William Parkway
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday after being struck by a car in Prince William County. Police say the crash occurred in the area of westbound Prince William Parkway prior to Crooked Knoll Way. The car that hit...
NBC12
Single motor vehicle crash in Spotsylvania claims the life of 1 driver
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A single motor vehicle crash has claimed the life of one man. On Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 11:35 p.m. deputies responded to a crash on the 9300 block of Plank Road to find a 2019 Chevy Silverado with significant damage. Police say the Silverado was traveling...
fox5dc.com
Woman struck, killed by car in Prince William County
MANASSAS, Va. - Police are investigating after a female pedestrian was struck by a car and killed on Friday evening in Prince William County. According to Prince William County Police, the crash happened around 6:05 p.m. along Prince William Parkway near Crooked Knoll Way in Manassas. Investigators say a 2005...
'Slow Down' | Police warn of dangerous driving after man caught going over 100 MPH in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Prince William County Police Department is asking drivers to slow down after a man was stopped for driving over 100 mph in Manassas Friday. A motor officer with the police department stopped a 43-year-old Gainesville man after he was seen driving 103 mph in a 55 mph zone along with Prince William Parkway nearby Sudley Manor Drive. The man was given a citation for driving recklessly over the speed of 85 mph.
Police still searching for driver who fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are still searching for a suspect and their car after a deadly hit-and-run in Prince George's County on November 14. Around 7 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Walker Mill Road and Rochelle Avenue to investigate a crash. Security footage revealed a...
'Bring me back my baby's car' | A mourning mother says her car was stolen while she was visiting her son's grave
SUITLAND, Md. — The mother of a man that was fatally injured in a crash during a D.C. police chase in 2020 says her late son's car was stolen while she visited his grave in Prince George's County. Karen Hylton-Brown says that around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday she was...
Deputies shoot, kill suicidal man armed with handgun in Stafford County
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office in Virginia fatally shot a suicidal man armed with a handgun Sunday evening, officials said. Just before 8 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Ripley Road for a report of a suicidal man. According to the Office of Stafford County Sheriff, deputies tried to assist the 36-year-old man near the intersection and the man pulled a handgun.
Woman flown to burn center after rescue from town house fire in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Firefighters used a ladder on one of their trucks to rescue a woman who was trapped on the second floor of a burning home in the Dumfries area Saturday morning. Crews from the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue saw heavy smoke on the first […]
Manassas man killed in workplace accident in Loudoun
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he fell from a truck at a worksite in Loudoun County. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, as well as Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road for a report of a man falling from […]
Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office investigating workplace death of 40-year-old man
LEESBURG, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a workplace incident that took the life of a 40-year-old man Saturday. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., Sheriff's Deputies and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to a worksite in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road in Leesburg, Virginia for a man who fell from a truck.
Pilot, passenger rescued from plane after crash into power lines that caused widespread outages in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Nov. 28, 8:30 a.m. — Montgomery County Public Schools said that as of 4 a.m., Pepco had restored power to all schools and offices. After the power outages, staff needed to assess all buildings for their safety and other systems readiness such as heat, water and network connectivity. They were to do that throughout […]
Police identify 16-year-old killed in Southeast DC shooting, homicide investigation underway
WASHINGTON — A juvenile has died after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Saturday morning, leading to an investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department. Police officers responded to 18th Street Southeast, where the street meets Morris Road Southeast, after a report of a shooting in the area. They received the call just after 11:20 a.m.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. man dies in workplace accident after fall from moving truck
A workplace accident in Leesburg, Virginia, ended with a man dead on Saturday, authorities said. A statement from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Heidy Ricardo Lopez Rivas — 40, of Manassas — fell off the back of a moving truck. The sheriff’s office said Rivas died at the scene.
Metrobus shot, police search for car involved in Saturday DC road rage
WASHINGTON — A Metrobus was traveling along the M6 route in D.C. around 1 p.m. Saturday when a regular drive took a turn for the worst: gunfire struck the bus in a bout of road rage involving a nearby driver. Metro Transit Police responded to the area, near Southern...
Woman shot in 3rd Street tunnel following alleged road rage incident, police say
WASHINGTON — A woman was shot Friday evening in the Third Street tunnel after an alleged road rage incident, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers initially responded to the 600 block of E Street Southwest to investigate, but say the shooting occurred in the 395 tunnel southbound. Preliminary...
loudounnow.com
Lovettsville Man Fatally Stuck by Vehicle
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Lovettsville. According to the report, the crash occurred shortly before midnight Nov. 25 in the area of North Berlin Turnpike and Bavarian Way. The victim was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash. The driver involved remained on the scene.
Wbaltv.com
Small plane crash knocks out power to widespread portion of Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — A small plane crashed Sunday evening into a power line tower, knocking out electricity to a widespread portion of Montgomery County. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said the plane came into contact around 5:30 p.m. with a high-tension power line tower in the area of Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road in the Montgomery Village area, which is about 4 miles northwest of the Montgomery County Airpark.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot during possible road rage incident inside 395 tunnel in Southwest, DC
WASHINGTON - A woman is recovering after being shot during an alleged road rage incident in the 395 tunnel In Southwest, D.C. Metropolitan Police say the incident happened on Friday night in a southbound tunnel of 395, near the 600 block of E Street. According to a preliminary investigation, the...
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway into workplace death of Loudoun County man
LEESBURG, Va. - An investigation is underway in Loudoun County after a man died in a workplace accident, according to investigators. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at a worksite in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road in Leesburg. Once there,...
NBC Washington
1 Killed in 2-Car Crash in Prince George's
One person died in a two-car crash in Maryland Thursday evening. U.S. Park Police and Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of Suitland Parkway near Suitland Road in Morningside about 5:30 p.m. First responders found one of the cars crashed into...
