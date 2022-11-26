ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Woman struck, killed by car in Prince William County

MANASSAS, Va. - Police are investigating after a female pedestrian was struck by a car and killed on Friday evening in Prince William County. According to Prince William County Police, the crash happened around 6:05 p.m. along Prince William Parkway near Crooked Knoll Way in Manassas. Investigators say a 2005...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

'Slow Down' | Police warn of dangerous driving after man caught going over 100 MPH in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Prince William County Police Department is asking drivers to slow down after a man was stopped for driving over 100 mph in Manassas Friday. A motor officer with the police department stopped a 43-year-old Gainesville man after he was seen driving 103 mph in a 55 mph zone along with Prince William Parkway nearby Sudley Manor Drive. The man was given a citation for driving recklessly over the speed of 85 mph.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Deputies shoot, kill suicidal man armed with handgun in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office in Virginia fatally shot a suicidal man armed with a handgun Sunday evening, officials said. Just before 8 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Ripley Road for a report of a suicidal man. According to the Office of Stafford County Sheriff, deputies tried to assist the 36-year-old man near the intersection and the man pulled a handgun.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Pilot, passenger rescued from plane after crash into power lines that caused widespread outages in Montgomery County

UPDATE, Nov. 28, 8:30 a.m. — Montgomery County Public Schools said that as of 4 a.m., Pepco had restored power to all schools and offices. After the power outages, staff needed to assess all buildings for their safety and other systems readiness such as heat, water and network connectivity. They were to do that throughout […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
loudounnow.com

Lovettsville Man Fatally Stuck by Vehicle

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Lovettsville. According to the report, the crash occurred shortly before midnight Nov. 25 in the area of North Berlin Turnpike and Bavarian Way. The victim was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash. The driver involved remained on the scene.
LOVETTSVILLE, VA
Wbaltv.com

Small plane crash knocks out power to widespread portion of Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — A small plane crashed Sunday evening into a power line tower, knocking out electricity to a widespread portion of Montgomery County. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said the plane came into contact around 5:30 p.m. with a high-tension power line tower in the area of Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road in the Montgomery Village area, which is about 4 miles northwest of the Montgomery County Airpark.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Investigation underway into workplace death of Loudoun County man

LEESBURG, Va. - An investigation is underway in Loudoun County after a man died in a workplace accident, according to investigators. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at a worksite in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road in Leesburg. Once there,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

1 Killed in 2-Car Crash in Prince George's

One person died in a two-car crash in Maryland Thursday evening. U.S. Park Police and Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of Suitland Parkway near Suitland Road in Morningside about 5:30 p.m. First responders found one of the cars crashed into...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy