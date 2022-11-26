Read full article on original website
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in Port Arthur partnering with United Board of Missions for toy drive
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Southeast Texans have a chance to participate in the season of giving and get back while they are at it. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in Port Arthur is teaming up with the United Board of Missions for a toy drive. Those who drop off a gift to the restaurant will get a free appetizer card.
We asked if Beaumont is getting a Trader Joe's, Aldi, Costco
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the city of Beaumont there are thousands of businesses, but there still always seems to be people who are not happy with the selection. Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Economic Development Kristie Young said a...
10 Things to Do in Central Texas: Nov. 26-27
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re looking to get the family out of the house after Thanksgiving, we have you covered with 10 things to do in Central Texas!. Click the links below to find out more information:. The Annual Homestead Fair- 35th Annual Homestead Fair. Christmas at the...
Holiday shopping season starts on Black Friday
BEAUMONT — Black Friday marks the beginning of holiday shopping and shoppers took to the stores to catch some great deals. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
This is the most popular fast-food burger in the state of Texas: Can you guess what it is?
DALLAS (KDAF) — This is the question every Texan has an opinion on, what is the best fast food burger?. There are many contenders but there can only be one, so let’s talk about which one is the best. A report commissioned by The Loupe has done the...
Entergy Texas gets approval to build Orange County plant capable of powering more than 230K homes
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An upcoming Entergy Texas facility is set to create more than $1 billion in economic activity in Southeast Texas and bring thousands of jobs to the area. The Public Utility Commission of Texas approved Entergy Texas’ proposal to build the Orange County Advanced Power Station...
Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving
The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
CASA of the Sabine Neches region gives back to the community with a '12 days of Christmas' gift drive
ORANGE, Texas — CASA of the Sabine Neches Region is kicking off the holidays, giving back to the community by doing their annual gift drive. The donations from the 12 days of Christmas gift drive will go to children served by CASA in the following counties: Orange, Harden, Newton, Jasper, Tyler and Sabine.
'The time was right': Southeast Texas Journalist Thomas Taschinger retiring after 43 years in news industry
BEAUMONT, Texas — After more than four decades in the news industry, a journalist who worked for three Southeast Texas news outlets is ready to relax amid his upcoming retirement. Thomas Taschinger announced his upcoming retirement Sunday. Taschinger is the opinion editor for the Beaumont Enterprise and a political...
'It's what I love to do': Southeast Texas shoppers say Black Friday is about more than name brands, great deals
BEAUMONT, Texas — Many Southeast Texans feel that behind the good deals Black Friday brings is a chance to spend quality time with family and friends. Thousands of shoppers woke up early Friday morning to head to their favorite stores. Some described the day as being more than just an opportunity for new items and lower costs.
Abbott confirms $1.4 billion in benefits available for Texans
"The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals. I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Café in Vidor gives back to the community for Thanksgiving
VIDOR, Texas — Thanksgiving is a special time for most people, with giving being the highlight. For Sherry and David Mills, the owners of the Red Wagon Café in Vidor, that seems to be the case. The couple started feeding their community free Thanksgiving dinner 12 years ago...
Beaumont City councilman pushing for project to add LED lights under Interstate 10
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont councilman is pushing for a project that he believes will elevate and light up the city without burdening its residents. Many shared Facebook posts that suggested making the freeways under Interstate 10 a bit brighter with LED lights. Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner listened to those suggestions and feels it is the right move to get people involved.
Kirbyville's 33rd annual Christmas in the park celebration
KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Santa Clause will be making his debut November 26, 2022, at the 33rd annual Kirbyville Area Heritage Society Christmas in the park festival. The festival is at the Magnolia Park in Kirbyville. Festivities start at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Attendees will be able...
Fire at Purely Storage on Spurlock Road in Nederland damages multiple units, investigation underway
NEDERLAND, Texas — Houses were evacuated and traffic was blocked as crews in Nederland battled a Saturday night fire at a Purely Storage. The call regarding the fire came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. The Jefferson County Water District No. 10 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and requested assistance from the Nederland Fire Department, Port Neches Fire Department, Groves Fire Department, Jefferson County ESD No. 4, Acadian EMS, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Entergy.
VIDEO: Man clings to back of H-E-B 18-wheeler on Texas highway
Texans' love for H-E-B knows no bounds.
Be a Santa to a Senior | How you can help older adults get gifts through company's annual program
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have the chance to share the holiday spirit with senior citizens who may not have family and feel alone. As the season of giving approaches, Home Instead is asking residents to participate in their 19th Annual "Be a Santa to a Senior" program. Through it, members of the community can give a gift to a senior who may otherwise go without.
'We're making them feel special' : Some Other Place serves up Thanksgiving meals to Southeast Texans in need
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas nonprofit spent the morning of Thanksgiving passing out hot meals to those in need. Some Other Place is an organization where people of all faiths come together to provide services of all types to people who find themselves in emergency situations, according to their website.
The Ford Store is closing
One of the owners of the Lake Country Ford, Robby Biddy confirmed this week that the dealership dealership here in Jasper will soon close doors. According to Biddy, the decision to closed was not initiated by local management but instead by Ford Motor Company which is moving in the direction of closing smaller stores in towns like Jasper. In fact word is that Jasper is not alone and that the store in Liberty will also soon close as the company moves in a new direction. However, Biddy said his group will continue to operate Lake Country Chevrolet which is located next door and continue to serve the community without change.
