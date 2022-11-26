ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MySanAntonio

We asked if Beaumont is getting a Trader Joe's, Aldi, Costco

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the city of Beaumont there are thousands of businesses, but there still always seems to be people who are not happy with the selection. Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Economic Development Kristie Young said a...
BEAUMONT, TX
KWTX

10 Things to Do in Central Texas: Nov. 26-27

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re looking to get the family out of the house after Thanksgiving, we have you covered with 10 things to do in Central Texas!. Click the links below to find out more information:. The Annual Homestead Fair- 35th Annual Homestead Fair. Christmas at the...
WACO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving

The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
HOUSTON, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont City councilman pushing for project to add LED lights under Interstate 10

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont councilman is pushing for a project that he believes will elevate and light up the city without burdening its residents. Many shared Facebook posts that suggested making the freeways under Interstate 10 a bit brighter with LED lights. Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner listened to those suggestions and feels it is the right move to get people involved.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Fire at Purely Storage on Spurlock Road in Nederland damages multiple units, investigation underway

NEDERLAND, Texas — Houses were evacuated and traffic was blocked as crews in Nederland battled a Saturday night fire at a Purely Storage. The call regarding the fire came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. The Jefferson County Water District No. 10 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and requested assistance from the Nederland Fire Department, Port Neches Fire Department, Groves Fire Department, Jefferson County ESD No. 4, Acadian EMS, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Entergy.
NEDERLAND, TX
12NewsNow

Be a Santa to a Senior | How you can help older adults get gifts through company's annual program

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have the chance to share the holiday spirit with senior citizens who may not have family and feel alone. As the season of giving approaches, Home Instead is asking residents to participate in their 19th Annual "Be a Santa to a Senior" program. Through it, members of the community can give a gift to a senior who may otherwise go without.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

The Ford Store is closing

One of the owners of the Lake Country Ford, Robby Biddy confirmed this week that the dealership dealership here in Jasper will soon close doors. According to Biddy, the decision to closed was not initiated by local management but instead by Ford Motor Company which is moving in the direction of closing smaller stores in towns like Jasper. In fact word is that Jasper is not alone and that the store in Liberty will also soon close as the company moves in a new direction. However, Biddy said his group will continue to operate Lake Country Chevrolet which is located next door and continue to serve the community without change.
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy