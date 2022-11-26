In the last two and a half years, I've made a few investments when it comes to being comfortable at home. I went from leaving the house at seven in the morning and not returning until after dinner to working remotely, creating a home workout routine, and having people over more than I go out. One of my most favorite investments has been in a quality pair of cozy, at-home shoes, and nothing comes close to the Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling Lined Slide Sandal ($160). It's the comfortable, casual, everyday shoe that I literally do not take off; I was halfway to the coffee shop this morning when I realized I hadn't even put on my sneakers as planned and was still in my Birkenstocks. I am also someone who is, admittedly, not a typical Birkenstocks person; this is my first pair, and while I didn't get the hype before, I can say now that this will be my go-to slipper forever.

5 DAYS AGO