FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenAsheville, NC
WLOS.com
Area animal shelters to offer free or low-cost adoptions during national holiday event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for the holidays, two area animal shelters will be taking part in BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope" national event to kick off the month of December. Asheville Humane Society and Blue Ridge Humane Society, located in Henderson County, are...
WLOS.com
Holiday art sale in Madison County allows artists, crafters to show off, sell their works
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Painters, weavers and artists of all trades are getting a chance to show off their skills at the annual Madison County Holiday Sale. For the next three weeks -- Friday, Nov. 25 to Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 -- the Madison County Arts Center in downtown Marshall will host booths full of art from local crafters.
WLOS.com
Retiring Sheriff Holland serves as Grand Marshal in Franklin's Christmas parade
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — The town of Franklin officially rang in the holiday season Sunday, Nov. 27 with its annual Christmas parade. Hundreds gathered to watch various colorful and creative floats making their way down Main Street. This year's Grand Marshal was Macon County Sheriff Robbie Holland, who is...
WLOS.com
34th annual Appalachian Potters Market prepares for grand return to Western North Carolina
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — After a two-year hiatus, an annual tradition is coming back to Western North Carolina. The 34th annual Appalachian Potters Market returns to McDowell High School in Marion on Saturday Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Potters from the region will be on site...
WLOS.com
WNC toy store sees major sales over holiday weekend while big-name stores fear overstock
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — About 166 million people are estimated to do some kind of shopping between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation, and one independently-owned mountain toy store saw an influx of customers this holiday weekend compared to last year. For O.P. Taylor's Toy...
Greenville Co. families continue traditions at Christmas tree farm
Brian Fink and his family have owned Mystic Farm for more than 40 years.
WLOS.com
Sponsors, volunteers needed for ABCCM Christmas Angel Shop; 23% increase in need expected
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — So far, nearly 400 families have applied to be supported this Christmas through the ABCCM Christmas Angel Shop -- and the nonprofit's director said the need will be much greater this year than last. Ingles is once again donating its space for this year's Christmas...
WLOS.com
Small Biz Saturday provides Asheville's Madam Clutterbuckets shop chance to share mission
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The holiday shopping weekend continued with Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. Approximately 166.3 million people are projected to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Sandwiched in the middle of the holiday weekend, Small Business Saturday allows...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The Grove Park Inn Gingerbread House Competition (Asheville NC)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Some of my fondest Christmas memories growing up took place in Asheville NC, where my parents would often take our family to see the awesome gingerbread houses at the Omni Grove Park Inn.
WLOS.com
Folks line up at Fletcher restaurant for a Thanksgiving meal
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Many local restaurants were serving Thanksgiving meals today for those who needed one. Kosta's Kitchen in Fletcher had a line out the door when they opened at 11 a.m. Thursday. Manager Melissa Sadler says their Thanksgiving meal was a blessing to share with the community.
carolinajournal.com
National Gingerbread House Competition sweetens the pot with $40k in prizes
Two hundred and nineteen gingerbread house entrants took part in the nation’s largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition in Asheville, N.C. this week. The Omni Grove Park Inn has held the contest for 30 years and this time upped the ante awarding $40,000 in cash and prizes, a 60% increase to years past.
Mountain Xpress
Library’s special collections suffer from funding snag
There’s only one place in the world where you can leaf through Asheville GreenWorks’ 50-year history, listen to a speech Martin Luther King Jr. delivered in Montreat in August 1965 and view a 1764 map of Cherokee land by English cartographer Thomas Kitchin: Buncombe County Special Collections, tucked away on the lower level of downtown Asheville’s Pack Memorial Library.
Spartanburg Police Department has extra patrols in shopping districts for the holidays
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – With shopping in full swing here in the Upstate, some police departments are going above and beyond. Officials said shoplifting cases are on the rise during the holidays and law enforcement is trying to keep everyone safe. The Spartanburg Police Department is having extra officers, both on and off-duty, patrol the […]
WLOS.com
Small business owners notice increase in customers with record-breaking shopping projected
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — While concerns of inflation loom, the National Retail Federation (NRT) projects this could be a record-breaking holiday shopping weekend. N.R.T projects 166.3 million Americans will be out shopping through Cyber Monday. Traditionally, Black Friday shoppers gravitate to major retailers offering up deep discounts, but...
WBIR
Newfound Gap Road closed and no burn permits issued in Wears Valley due to winds
Newfound Gap Road runs from Gatlinburg, TN, to Cherokee, NC. Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains said the road would be temporarily closed due to high winds.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — After a successful weekend, OP Taylor's toy store in Brevard is ready for Cyber Monday. The owner says that compared to last year's supply chain shortage issues, this year, things are going smoothly. Even though Hasbro and Mattel are both reporting a decrease in sales, Taylor's expects to have more than $17,000 items on its shelves for sale. The owner says his store has a nostalgia that sets it apart from major retailers.
WLOS.com
Thanks to Teachers: Lydia Sale
BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — At Swain West Elementary School, a grateful grandmother credits first grade teacher Lydia Sale for bringing her grandson out of his shell and turning him into a social butterfly. During a recent lesson, the class broke down words into syllables, an exercise to help...
avlwatchdog.org
Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
wnctimes.com
Asheville Teen Missing Over a Month
Asheville -- An Asheville teen has been missing since October 20, 2022. The National Center for Missing and. October 29, 2022 on Face Book The Asheville Police Department posted a Press Release November 8, 2022 on. Face Book. 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄: 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫– 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐬...
Mountain Xpress
Four of a Kind: Rachel Weisberg talks local fashion
Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
