Arden, NC

blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The Grove Park Inn Gingerbread House Competition (Asheville NC)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Some of my fondest Christmas memories growing up took place in Asheville NC, where my parents would often take our family to see the awesome gingerbread houses at the Omni Grove Park Inn.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Folks line up at Fletcher restaurant for a Thanksgiving meal

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Many local restaurants were serving Thanksgiving meals today for those who needed one. Kosta's Kitchen in Fletcher had a line out the door when they opened at 11 a.m. Thursday. Manager Melissa Sadler says their Thanksgiving meal was a blessing to share with the community.
FLETCHER, NC
carolinajournal.com

National Gingerbread House Competition sweetens the pot with $40k in prizes

Two hundred and nineteen gingerbread house entrants took part in the nation’s largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition in Asheville, N.C. this week. The Omni Grove Park Inn has held the contest for 30 years and this time upped the ante awarding $40,000 in cash and prizes, a 60% increase to years past.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Library’s special collections suffer from funding snag

There’s only one place in the world where you can leaf through Asheville GreenWorks’ 50-year history, listen to a speech Martin Luther King Jr. delivered in Montreat in August 1965 and view a 1764 map of Cherokee land by English cartographer Thomas Kitchin: Buncombe County Special Collections, tucked away on the lower level of downtown Asheville’s Pack Memorial Library.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — After a successful weekend, OP Taylor's toy store in Brevard is ready for Cyber Monday. The owner says that compared to last year's supply chain shortage issues, this year, things are going smoothly. Even though Hasbro and Mattel are both reporting a decrease in sales, Taylor's expects to have more than $17,000 items on its shelves for sale. The owner says his store has a nostalgia that sets it apart from major retailers.
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Thanks to Teachers: Lydia Sale

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — At Swain West Elementary School, a grateful grandmother credits first grade teacher Lydia Sale for bringing her grandson out of his shell and turning him into a social butterfly. During a recent lesson, the class broke down words into syllables, an exercise to help...
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

Asheville Teen Missing Over a Month

Asheville -- An Asheville teen has been missing since October 20, 2022. The National Center for Missing and. October 29, 2022 on Face Book The Asheville Police Department posted a Press Release November 8, 2022 on. Face Book. 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄: 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫– 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐬...
Mountain Xpress

Four of a Kind: Rachel Weisberg talks local fashion

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
ASHEVILLE, NC

