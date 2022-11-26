Read full article on original website
DoingItLocal
Armed Robbery/Criminal Attempt Murder – Peking Chinese Restaurant
#Bridgeport CT–On November 25, 2022, at approximately 5:20 pm the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center was notified of a party shot at 264 Wood Avenue, Bridgeport, CT (Peking Chinese Restaurant). As details came into police dispatch, uniformed officers and detectives quickly responded to the scene and determined the Peking...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Another Person Shot
#Bridgeport CT– On November 26, 2022, at approximately 12:15 pm Bridgeport Police Officers were dispatched to 250 North Bishop Avenue on the report of a shooting that occurred at this location early this morning at approximately 1:15 am. Uniformed police officers located a crime scene outside the building and...
Eyewitness News
Teen arrested after violent armed robbery in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Bridgeport Police responded to Peking Chinese Restaurant on Wood Avenue for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they discovered the restaurant had been subject to a violent armed robbery where the owner of the restaurant was shot at twice. The 48-year-old...
NBC Connecticut
Bridgeport Restaurant Owner Shot at During Armed Robbery
A restaurant owner in Bridgeport was shot at during an armed robbery last week and police have arrested a man in connection to the incident. Dispatchers were notified of someone shot at the Peking Chinese Restaurant on Friday around 5:20 p.m. Officers quickly responded to the scene and said they...
1 Killed, 3 Injured In Norwalk Crash, Police Say
One person was killed and three others injured during a single-car crash in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Norwalk around 8:30 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27 on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive just south of Lowe Street. Norwalk Police, fire, and Norwalk Hospital EMS responding to the scene found...
Eyewitness News
One person dead after single vehicle crash in Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - At 8:06 this morning, the Norwalk Police Department responded to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, just south of Lowe Street, for a report of a crash. Officers arrived on scene and found a single vehicle accident with four people injured, according to police. One person was...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Woman Shot
2022-11-27@1:50pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a shooting on Federal Street near Madison Avenue. A woman was reportedly shot in the leg. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Naugatuck Infant Stabbed, Dismembered Laid To Rest, Search Continues For Father
As investigators continue to work around the clock to apprehend the father of an 11-month-old Connecticut girl he allegedly killed and dismembered, her family laid her to rest in a private ceremony. The homicide occurred in New Haven County in the 100 Block of Millville Ave. in Naugatuck on Friday,...
Eyewitness News
Woodbridge Police investigate untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - Woodbridge Police say they are investigating an untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue. According to police, the investigation is taking place near the Best Way Inn. State police say they are on scene assisting Woodbridge Police. This is a breaking story. More updates will be provided...
News 12
Police: Person grazed by bullet during armed robbery in Bridgeport
Bridgeport police are investigating an armed robbery that led to one person getting hit in the face by a bullet. Officers say it happened just before 6 p.m. Friday. They say someone tried to hold up a Chinese restaurant at Wade and Wood streets. During the robbery, a gunshot was...
darientimes.com
State police investigate person found dead in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD — State police said they are investigating the death of a person on Hopkins Road. Troopers were called to Hopkins Road for a medical call around 7 a.m. Saturday and found the person dead, Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said. Jeltema could not immediately provide more details...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Searching for Driver Involved in Deadly Hit & Run on I-95
A Bridgeport man has died following an accident early Saturday morning in West Haven. It occurred just after 2:30 in the morning on I-95 South near Exit 42. State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reportedly speeding down the highway when it rear ended a Dodge Challenger that was in the far right lane.
Eyewitness News
11-month-old killed in Naugatuck put to rest in private ceremony
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Police say Camilla Francisquini was laid to rest today in a private ceremony surrounded by family and loved ones. Camilla was killed by her father, Christopher Francisquini, on November 18. She was 11 months old. Police say she died of neck compressions and stab wounds.
Teen Charged After Stop Sticks Used By Police During Racing Incident In Cromwell, Middletown
A teenager is facing a host of charges after Connecticut State Police deployed stop sticks during a racing incident overnight. Troopers were investigating a large group of cars that had been observed operating at a high rate of speed and racing in Middlesex County at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 on Route 9 in the towns of Cromwell and Middletown.
Police: 2 suspects wanted after shots fired through Soundview apartment window
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects after shots were fired through the window of a Soundview apartment building on Friday.
Police: 3 men wanted for stealing thousands in car parts from Smithown dealership
The property was valued at approximately $9,600.
2 Bronx kids fatally stabbed, mother in custody, police say
MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two young boys were fatally stabbed in a Bronx apartment Saturday night and their 22-year-old mother was named a person of interest in the horrific ordeal, authorities said. The 11-month-old and 3-year-old victims were found with multiple stab wounds to the neck and body in the bathroom of an […]
Eyewitness News
Bridgeport man dies after crash on I-95 south in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Bridgeport man has died after a crash on I-95 southbound in West Haven. Police say a Dodge Challenger with three occupants in the car was traveling on the highway when a speeding Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the rear of their vehicle. The impact caused...
Man Charged With DUI After North Haven Resident Killed In Wrong-Way I-95 Crash In Milford
A Fairfield County man has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence following a fatal, head-on, wrong-way crash on a stretch of I-95 in New Haven County. The "head-on style collision" happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 on the northbound side in Milford in the area of Exit 34 when a 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, Connecticut State Police said.
bronx.com
Dashawn Williams, 28, Arrested For Rape & Menacing
Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, the following individual was arrested and charged in regard to the below-listed incidents, which occurred within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Dashawn Williams. address withheld. Randalls Island, NY 10035. Charges:. rape (2 counts);. menacing (2 counts). Details are as follows.
