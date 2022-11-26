ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Point, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDRV

Ashland festival of lights holiday celebration

Ashland, Ore. -- Don't forget to check out the 30th annual Festival of lights that will kick off the holiday celebration in Ashland plaza today. Ashland chamber and travel will produce these fantastic light decorations, with over one million lights to be revealed. At 2 pm, music performances will begin...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

43rd annual Rogue Valley Railroad Show brings together local train enthusiasts

CENTRAL POINT — The Rogue Valley is home to one of the longest-running railroad shows with this year's event making it 43 years in the Southern Oregon community. “I just always loved trains, I think I saw my first one when I was four years old, the next train I had I had to share with a cousin and that did not work out too well,” said Jim Davenport, a model train enthusiast. “But back in my auto racing days, I had a train set where my cars were.”
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Supporting local small businesses at the Talent Holiday Market

TALENT — Talent Elementary School served as the hosting grounds for this year's Talent Holiday Market. “My business has ties to the Almeda fire after the commercial kitchen I used burned, but I was able to make it from that with the help of residents and small business grants that have been put together by our community,” said Joey Repice, the owner of Joey’s Hot Sauce.
TALENT, OR
KDRV

"Hot materials" leads to structure fire in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore-- The Medford Fire Department is reporting that the cause of a structure fire, at 2301 Corona Ave in Medford last night, has been linked to an improper disposal of "hot materials" (smoking) in a trash can. At around 8:51 p.m., Medford Fire crews responded to the scene where...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Road Trippin': Ashland Japanese Garden

ASHLAND, Ore. — News10’s Kevin McNamara heads down to Lithia Park for the new Ashland Japanese Garden in the latest Road Trippin'. The Japanese garden is an ancient landscaping practice dating back thousands of years. It was first introduced to the English-speaking world in the late 1800s. A...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Reinvigorating downtown Central Point through Small Business Saturday

CENTRAL POINT — Not only is Small Business Saturday a nationally recognized event every Saturday after Black Friday, but the residents in Southern Oregon make sure they support all of their local mom-and-pop shops. “It’s a little overwhelming because you prepare for it not really knowing what to expect,”...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KTVL

New video: Medford father of five last seen leaving home for odd job

MEDFORD, Ore. — It has been over a week since a Medford father of five was last seen on camera leaving his home near the downtown area for an odd job. On Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s son's 27th birthday, his family spent the day handing out flyers with the hopes of finding their father before temperatures get colder.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Central Point Police announces new police chief

CENTRAL POINT, Ore-- At the start of the new year, the Central Point Police Department will have a chief in charge. On Wednesday Central Point Police Chief Kristine Allison announced on Facebook that the City Manager had internally appointed Captain Scott Logue as the next Chief of Police for the city.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KDRV

Suspect still not caught after robbery at Town & Country Market

GRANTS PASS, Ore-- Grants Pass Police are reporting that a suspect, who committed a robbery at the Town & Country Market on Williams Highway on November 25th, has still not be arrested. According to police, at approximately 8:50 pm, Grants Pass Police responded to the robbery where a store employee...
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO MONDAY AFTERNOON

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from 4:00 p.m. Sunday through 4:00 p.m. Monday for the eastern Douglas County foothills, south central and southern Oregon Cascades and Siskiyou Mountains. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said snow accumulations of up to 13 inches in the Cascades and up to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Fentanyl overdoses, deaths rise in the Rogue Valley

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — According to Medford Police (MPD), fentanyl is the most prevalent drug in our region. As of early November, MPD and the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team seized more than 40,000 pills and over 12 pounds of the powder form, which equates to a 1449% increase in the amount seized off the streets since 2019.
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER STORM WATCH STARTS SUNDAY EVENING

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon above 2,500 feet in the eastern Douglas County foothills, south central and southern Oregon Cascades, Siskiyou Mountains and Jackson County. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said heavy snow and blowing snow is possible. Total accumulations of...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
MEDFORD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy