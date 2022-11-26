Read full article on original website
Ashland festival of lights holiday celebration
Ashland, Ore. -- Don't forget to check out the 30th annual Festival of lights that will kick off the holiday celebration in Ashland plaza today. Ashland chamber and travel will produce these fantastic light decorations, with over one million lights to be revealed. At 2 pm, music performances will begin...
KTVL
Ashland's Festival of Light spreads joy for thousands including a former Mrs. Claus
ASHLAND — Santa turned many frowns upside down when he lit up the town. As quickly as you can say "Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer," Santa led a countdown on the Brickroom balcony in the Ashland Plaza that ended in the Grand Illumination of the entire downtown. The 30th annual...
KTVL
43rd annual Rogue Valley Railroad Show brings together local train enthusiasts
CENTRAL POINT — The Rogue Valley is home to one of the longest-running railroad shows with this year's event making it 43 years in the Southern Oregon community. “I just always loved trains, I think I saw my first one when I was four years old, the next train I had I had to share with a cousin and that did not work out too well,” said Jim Davenport, a model train enthusiast. “But back in my auto racing days, I had a train set where my cars were.”
KTVL
Supporting local small businesses at the Talent Holiday Market
TALENT — Talent Elementary School served as the hosting grounds for this year's Talent Holiday Market. “My business has ties to the Almeda fire after the commercial kitchen I used burned, but I was able to make it from that with the help of residents and small business grants that have been put together by our community,” said Joey Repice, the owner of Joey’s Hot Sauce.
KDRV
"Hot materials" leads to structure fire in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Medford Fire Department is reporting that the cause of a structure fire, at 2301 Corona Ave in Medford last night, has been linked to an improper disposal of "hot materials" (smoking) in a trash can. At around 8:51 p.m., Medford Fire crews responded to the scene where...
KTVL
Ashland residents gather for second anniversary of Aidan Ellison's death
ASHLAND, Ore. — Residents in Ashland gathered for the second anniversary of Aidan Ellison’s death. The 19-year-old was killed at the Stratford Inn in Ashland in November 2020. For the anniversary of his death, more than 50 residents gathered outside of Ashland High School where a mural dedicated...
KTVL
Road Trippin': Ashland Japanese Garden
ASHLAND, Ore. — News10’s Kevin McNamara heads down to Lithia Park for the new Ashland Japanese Garden in the latest Road Trippin'. The Japanese garden is an ancient landscaping practice dating back thousands of years. It was first introduced to the English-speaking world in the late 1800s. A...
KTVL
Reinvigorating downtown Central Point through Small Business Saturday
CENTRAL POINT — Not only is Small Business Saturday a nationally recognized event every Saturday after Black Friday, but the residents in Southern Oregon make sure they support all of their local mom-and-pop shops. “It’s a little overwhelming because you prepare for it not really knowing what to expect,”...
KTVL
New video: Medford father of five last seen leaving home for odd job
MEDFORD, Ore. — It has been over a week since a Medford father of five was last seen on camera leaving his home near the downtown area for an odd job. On Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s son's 27th birthday, his family spent the day handing out flyers with the hopes of finding their father before temperatures get colder.
KDRV
Central Point Police announces new police chief
CENTRAL POINT, Ore-- At the start of the new year, the Central Point Police Department will have a chief in charge. On Wednesday Central Point Police Chief Kristine Allison announced on Facebook that the City Manager had internally appointed Captain Scott Logue as the next Chief of Police for the city.
KDRV
Suspect still not caught after robbery at Town & Country Market
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- Grants Pass Police are reporting that a suspect, who committed a robbery at the Town & Country Market on Williams Highway on November 25th, has still not be arrested. According to police, at approximately 8:50 pm, Grants Pass Police responded to the robbery where a store employee...
KTVL
Three Rivers Medical Center put on lockdown after suspect shoots gun at fairgrounds
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Officers with the Grants Pass Police Department and Oregon State Troopers responded to a report of a man firing a gun at the Josephine County Fairgrounds around midnight. While officers searched the area for the man, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center which is across Highway 199 from the fairgrounds, was placed on lockdown.
Fred Meyer workers file federal lawsuit against parent company Kroger over missing pay
A lawsuit against Fred Meyer accuses the grocery store of labor violations including failing to pay employees their earned wages and in a timely manner. The complaint was filed in federal court in Portland last Thursday by one current and one former employee who worked at Fred Meyer stores in Medford and Portland.
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO MONDAY AFTERNOON
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from 4:00 p.m. Sunday through 4:00 p.m. Monday for the eastern Douglas County foothills, south central and southern Oregon Cascades and Siskiyou Mountains. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said snow accumulations of up to 13 inches in the Cascades and up to...
KTVL
Fentanyl overdoses, deaths rise in the Rogue Valley
ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — According to Medford Police (MPD), fentanyl is the most prevalent drug in our region. As of early November, MPD and the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team seized more than 40,000 pills and over 12 pounds of the powder form, which equates to a 1449% increase in the amount seized off the streets since 2019.
kpic
I-5 crash in Douglas County results in extrication, hospitalization
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Just after 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Douglas County Fire District No.2 was dispatched to a reported vehicle rollover on Interstate 5 at milepost 132 northbound. First arriving crews reported the vehicle was laying on its side with one patient inside and extrication would be needed. "Fire crews...
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER STORM WATCH STARTS SUNDAY EVENING
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon above 2,500 feet in the eastern Douglas County foothills, south central and southern Oregon Cascades, Siskiyou Mountains and Jackson County. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said heavy snow and blowing snow is possible. Total accumulations of...
KTVL
Medford Police investigate theater shooting reports, no threat to public
MEDFORD, Ore. — Officials with the Medford Police Department (MPD) say they are investigating reports of a gunshot at a theater within the city limits. At this time, police say there does not appear to be a threat to the public. News10 staff heard scanner traffic about the incident...
KDRV
Power pole crash near O'Brien hospitalized two people after power lines came down
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Two people are alive after a crash today into a power pole that caused the power lines to fall, leaving one person under them for rescue. Illinois Valley Fire District (IVFD) says the crash in the 500 block of Lone Mountain Road, which is Josephine County Road 5550, was near Jerry Drive, which is near Redwood Highway at O'Brien.
KTVL
Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
