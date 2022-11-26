PIQUA – The Piqua community is invited to celebrate the holidays with “Christmas on the Green” held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. “Christmas on the Green is a community festival to welcome the holiday season to the Piqua community,” said Lorna Swisher, executive director of Mainstreet Piqua which hosts the event. “The event has been going on for over two decades and features activities for families to enjoy.”

PIQUA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO