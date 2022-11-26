Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
miamivalleytoday.com
Museum of Troy History plans Victorian Christmas Open House
TROY — The Museum of Troy History will host a Victorian Christmas Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4. The Open House will run from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in conjunction with the Overfield Tavern Yuletide Dinner. The museum parlor will feature vintage decorations, a 1900 parlor grand piano and a 1900 reed pump organ. Visitors are invited to play seasonal music on these antique keyboard instruments.
dayton247now.com
Chenoweth Trails to look like winter wonderland Dec. 9-11
GREENVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Darke County's based non-profit The Light Foundation is preparing for its third annual Winter Wonderland at Chenoweth Trails in Greenville Dec. 9-11. Guests will be able to enjoy a outdoor walk through sparkling holiday lights, a life-size nativity scene, and refreshments including hot cocoa and s’mores over a hot fire. Bring a letter for Santa to drop in a special North Pole express mailbox.
dayton.com
Crowds return to Holiday in the City after shooting
“I’m not giving up on Springfield,” one volunteer says after incident marred opening night. Visitors and volunteers returned to downtown Springfield on Saturday evening for Holiday in the City’s ice skating rink, music and lights after a shooting near where activities during Friday’s grand illumination occurred to open the annual event.
Daily Standard
Dreaming of a bright Christmas
Merrymakers and Christmas enthusiasts can start the season off on the right elf shoed foot by wassailing to well-lighted, holiday themed spectaculars in Coldwater, Celina and Wapakoneta. Gift of Lights got underway Wednesday night at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds while Merry and Bright Christmas Lights kicks off tonight at the...
Road closures planned tomorrow for Dayton Turkey Trot
DAYTON — The Dayton Turkey Trot will be taking place tomorrow at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. >>RELATED STORY: Several roads to be closed for Dayton Holiday Festival. Events will get underway at 7 a.m. for runners to pick up their packets, according to the event’s webpage. The following...
Dayton barber shop becomes place for hot holiday meal -- not a haircut -- this Thanksgiving
DAYTON — No haircuts this Thanksgiving Day at the Lux Barber Lounge, 1115 W. Third St. in Dayton. No, this was the place to get a hot holiday meal and a serving of love. “We don’t have it all, but we know there are people that are less fortunate,” Antwione Shackleford, the co-organizer of the Thanksgiving Giveback told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz.
Inaugural ‘Dayton Soup Fest’ to host more than 10 vendors’ creative dishes; free entry for guests
DAYTON — The Yellow Cab Tavern will be hosting its first ever “Dayton Soup Fest” Saturday afternoon and into the evening. The event will feature dozens of local food trucks and restaurant vendors from 4 to 8 p.m. Each of the more than 10 vendors will serve...
miamivalleytoday.com
Baumhauer celebrates 11 years
PIQUA — Samuel Frederick Baumhauer, of Piqua, is celebrating his 11th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 27. He was born on Nov. 27 of 2011 to Johny and Leah Baumhauer, Piqua. He has one sibling, a sister, Annabelle Baumhauer. His grandparents are Barb and Dick Bollenbacher, Jon and Carol Baumhauer and the late Fred Freed, all of Piqua.
WHIO Dayton
1 shot, wounded in downtown Springfield, near Holiday in the City festivities
SPRINGFIELD — UPDATED @ 10:07 p.m. Police are investigating a shooting Friday night either during or just at the end of the first night of Springfield’s Holiday in the City festivities. >> Report of shot or shots fired ends Dayton Children’s Parade downtown. Springfield police Lt. Cassidy...
miamivalleytoday.com
Christmas on the Green returns Friday, Dec. 2
PIQUA – The Piqua community is invited to celebrate the holidays with “Christmas on the Green” held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. “Christmas on the Green is a community festival to welcome the holiday season to the Piqua community,” said Lorna Swisher, executive director of Mainstreet Piqua which hosts the event. “The event has been going on for over two decades and features activities for families to enjoy.”
Kings Island’s WinterFest returns today
MASON — WinterFest is making its return to Kings Island this evening, Friday, November 25. Kings Island has transformed into a winter wonderland with over 5 million lights spread throughout the park, according to a park spokesperson. >>Dayton Holiday Festival celebrates 50 years with Grande Illumination. The park will...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Brunches that are worthy of the holidays and beyond
There are many ways to tackle breakfast. The superstar ingredients of the hour — eggs, bread, potatoes, salty meats, butter and sugary carbohydrate confections — may be familiar sights, but the vision, preparation, presentation and recipes are all there to tantalize and delight in their own special way.
peakofohio.com
Washington Township warns residents of holiday season scammers
The Washington Township Police Department would like to warn residents that during the holiday season scammers are hard at work. Recently, a case was handled by their agency that involved more than $20,000 in Bitcoin being scammed from a resident. Under no circumstance will a government agency call and threaten...
1 injured after shooting in Springfield near Holiday in the City event
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is injured after being shot in Springfield on Friday. According to a release, one person was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf says, “Officers are continuing to gather information at this time, and our investigation is very fluid.” Springfield officials […]
miamivalleytoday.com
City of Piqua takes over veteran banner program
PIQUA – The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce accepted, several years ago, the opportunity to manage the veteran banner program, which has been an honor, to say the least. During this time, the number of banners purchased and displayed has far exceeded the veteran committee’s original expectations and the chamber staff.
WHIO Dayton
Occupant displaced, 1 treated for burns after fire in Vandalia
VANDALIA — At least one person was displaced by a fire in Vandalia Saturday morning. Around 10:20 a.m. crews were called to the 700 block of Greenhurst Drive to reports of smoke coming from a house. When crews arrived on the scene they found a fire in the laundry...
Monroe Local News
Thanksgiving Day brush fire in Gratis community destroys shed on the property
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 24, 2022) – Crews with Walton County Fire Rescue working this Thanksgiving Day were called to a brush fire early Thursday afternoon. Crews were also dispatched from Monroe Fire Department when it spread to a structure. “We had a brush fire on Michael Road that...
WHIO Dayton
Firefighter injured in Thanksgiving day fire in Mercer County
MENDON — Firefighters in Mercer County spent roughly four hours on scene of a fire on Thanksgiving day. The fire was reported between 2-2:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Denny Road. Mendon Fire Chief Darrell Etgen told our news partners at WCSM in Celina that crews were called...
WHIO Dayton
Several agencies called to fire in Auglaize County
PUSHETA TOWNSHIP — At least 10 agencies were called to respond to a fire in Auglaize County Saturday afternoon. Around 12:30 p.m., crews were called to the 9000 block of Schuman Road to reports of a heavy fire coming from a building. Dispatchers confirmed that at least 10 agencies...
Fox 19
Middletown store owners impacted by ongoing Central Avenue construction
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The ongoing Central Avenue Construction Project has significantly impacted many small businesses in downtown Middletown making it more significant for customers to shop on Small Business Saturday. Central Pastry Shop and many other stores and restaurants along Central Avenue have struggled to get customers into their stores due...
