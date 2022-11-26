Read full article on original website
Abbott confirms $1.4 billion in benefits available for Texans
"The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals. I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
proclaimerscv.com
$391 Will Hit the Bank of Texans This November and December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer was already approved and an amount of $391 will hit the bank of Texans this November and December. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says Each Texan Will Receive $391. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week the approval...
A comprehensive map of how Texans voted in the 2022 gubernatorial election
KXAN looked at precinct-level results in each county across the state to get a better picture of how Texans voted.
Texas Gov. Abbott delivers Meals on Wheels on Thanksgiving
"Today, Cecilia, Audrey, & I continued our Thanksgiving tradition of delivering Meals on Wheels. We had the privilege of meeting Roy, a Marine & fellow Longhorn fan! From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!" Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
tpr.org
Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules
Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
realtynewsreport.com
Rent By The Hour – Pay Needed for Shelter
HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) — An American wage earner making an average salary needs to work a total of 62.3 hours before earning enough money to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040, says a just-released analysis by real estate firm Zillow. That’s...
Central Texas boy raising thousands to lay wreaths at veteran graves
For four years now, Remmer Machamer has helped raise thousands of dollars to sponsor wreaths that adorn veterans' graves at Texas State Cemetery.
Abbott says, "Texas is readying resources to prepare for winter weather and severe storms"
"Texas is readying resources to prepare for winter weather & severe storms expected across our state this week... Thank you to emergency response personnel keeping Texans safe over Thanksgiving." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in Texas
Herschel Walker's home in TexasPhoto byTwitter. Republican Herschel Walker is in a run-off for Senate in Georgia with Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The election in Georgia is on December 6.
KWTX
10 Things to Do in Central Texas: Nov. 26-27
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re looking to get the family out of the house after Thanksgiving, we have you covered with 10 things to do in Central Texas!. Click the links below to find out more information:. The Annual Homestead Fair- 35th Annual Homestead Fair. Christmas at the...
Click2Houston.com
Governor Abbott sends immediate resources to Houston as city remains under boil water notice
TEXAS – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to send all necessary resources to the city of Houston after a boil water notice was issued following a power outage that impacted three water treatment plants.
Beto is Back and Campaigning for Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock
Beto O'Rourke lost his bid for Texas Governor but built a formidable fund-raising machine for Democrats.Photo byErik Drost/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons. Fresh off his loss in the 2022 Texas gubernatorial race, Beto O’Rourke has switched gears and is urging his supporters to help Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock keep his seat in the Senate.
Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Texas
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
VIDEO: Man clings to back of H-E-B 18-wheeler on Texas highway
Texans' love for H-E-B knows no bounds.
'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight
Parts of Texas are in for a cold, cold Thanksgiving.
Where has Beto O'Rourke gone?
For most of the last five years, Beto O'Rourke has been everywhere. He has been active on social media, making press appearances and rallying voters. Beto has been campaigning for 1,175 of the past 2,048 days- more than three of the last five calendar years campaigning for office.
Texas Parks and Wildlife looking to bolster drone fleet
Just this month, the Texas Game Warden Search and Rescue Drone Program has helped locate two missing people and track down a violent crime suspect.
Police: Woman shoots mother in head in Mississippi — also wanted in Texas on murder charge
Natchez Police arrested a Natchez woman when she reportedly shot her mother in the head early Friday morning. They also discovered the daughter, 36-year-old Shalece Thomas, has a felony warrant for her arrest in Texas for second-degree murder. The mother, whose name has not been released, is in critical condition...
