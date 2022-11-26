ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules

Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
Rent By The Hour – Pay Needed for Shelter

HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) — An American wage earner making an average salary needs to work a total of 62.3 hours before earning enough money to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040, says a just-released analysis by real estate firm Zillow. That’s...
10 Things to Do in Central Texas: Nov. 26-27

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re looking to get the family out of the house after Thanksgiving, we have you covered with 10 things to do in Central Texas!. Click the links below to find out more information:. The Annual Homestead Fair- 35th Annual Homestead Fair. Christmas at the...
Beto is Back and Campaigning for Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock

Beto O'Rourke lost his bid for Texas Governor but built a formidable fund-raising machine for Democrats.Photo byErik Drost/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons. Fresh off his loss in the 2022 Texas gubernatorial race, Beto O’Rourke has switched gears and is urging his supporters to help Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock keep his seat in the Senate.
Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
Where has Beto O'Rourke gone?

For most of the last five years, Beto O'Rourke has been everywhere. He has been active on social media, making press appearances and rallying voters. Beto has been campaigning for 1,175 of the past 2,048 days- more than three of the last five calendar years campaigning for office.
