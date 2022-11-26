ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

East Street businesses, residents want more walkability, but some worry about changes

By Ryan Marshall
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 2 days ago
As work on the evolution of Frederick’s East Street continues, some possibilities have raised hopes for residents and businesses, along with apprehension over what long-term changes to the area could mean.

The changes would come through the transition to a form-based code, a planning model that guides the creation of buildings and development by prioritizing how they relate to the public realm first, followed by what activities will take place inside them.

