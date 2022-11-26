ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Willoughby, OH

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Willoughby, Ohio, look no further. We’ve done the research, so you don’t have to. Whether you’re craving Italian food or burgers, Willoughby has it all. Pick your cuisine, pick your ambiance, and pick a place that’s sure to please your palate!
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some mouthwatering chicken wings?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. Located in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, this joint serves delicious wings. Their wings can be tossed in a variety of sauces like mild, medium, hot, hot garlic, sriracha lime, BBQ, honey mustard, honey chipotle, hot BBQ, and garlic BBQ (you can also opt for sauce on the side if you want to try the wings on their own). If you're looking for a lot of heat, check out their "Kill Me" sauce. Customers also recommend trying their dry rubs like Cajun, dry BBQ, or chili lime.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron Area

Photo byLauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants. This local favorite has been serving great Italian food for decades. They're known for their fantastic prime rib, which is available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The tender and juicy beef is served with au jus and horseradish sauce. Customers also love their chicken francaise, which features breaded chicken medallions that are sautéed in a tasty butter and lemon sauce. You also can't go wrong with staples like homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. If you want something to drink with your meal, they have an excellent and large selection of wines. And if you have room for dessert, check out the made-to-order cannoli and homemade tiramisu.
AKRON, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's Comics

Connie Taylor-Ware, Local ModelPhoto byConnie Taylor-Ware. Cuyahoga County, OH. - Born and raised in New York, New York, Connie Taylor-Ware aspired to become a professional model. As a young girl, she often dressed up. She admired the fashion scene and the fashion fair. Clothing and make-up caught her attention. "I always wanted to be that person, in magazines and walking the runway. This dream entertained me as I thought this would be my future, but I chose another route. I got married to the love of my life. He promised me great things; a house and a family, so I made a decision. When Ebony Fashion Fair called, I was no longer available," giggled Taylor-Ware.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating Rink

There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Ohio offers one of the best and biggest ice skating rinks in the country located right in Akron. Keep reading to learn more.
AKRON, OH
Ask Akron

Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Akron?

It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
AKRON, OH
