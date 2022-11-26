Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
’Tis the season for Handmade Treasures in Middleburg Heights
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS – Seasonal popup shop Handmade Treasures has returned for its third year in Middleburg Heights, offering shoppers creative options and saving them time when searching for unique, handcrafted gifts. Located next to Petco at 6879 Southland Drive in Southland Shopping Center, 60 merchants – 15 of which...
Cleveland Magazine highlights ways to enjoy winter fun across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is home to so many fun and exciting attractions year-round and the fun doesn’t stop when the cold weather arrives. 3News' Kierra Cotton met up with Cleveland Magazine Editor Dillon Stewart, who shared the nearly 50 ways they're encouraging Northeast Ohioans to embrace this year's winter season.
Kitty on your holiday gift list? Medina Meow Fix opens adoption location near square
MEDINA, Ohio -- Medina Meow Fix, a local organization working to help achieve population and illness control of feral, free-roaming and abandoned domesticated cats, has finally gotten a building to use for its operations. Keri Huff started Medina Meow Fix in partnership with Alleycats and Aristocats, a not-for-profit cat rescue...
12 Best Restaurants in Willoughby, OH
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Willoughby, Ohio, look no further. We’ve done the research, so you don’t have to. Whether you’re craving Italian food or burgers, Willoughby has it all. Pick your cuisine, pick your ambiance, and pick a place that’s sure to please your palate!
Are you in the mood for some mouthwatering chicken wings?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. Located in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, this joint serves delicious wings. Their wings can be tossed in a variety of sauces like mild, medium, hot, hot garlic, sriracha lime, BBQ, honey mustard, honey chipotle, hot BBQ, and garlic BBQ (you can also opt for sauce on the side if you want to try the wings on their own). If you're looking for a lot of heat, check out their "Kill Me" sauce. Customers also recommend trying their dry rubs like Cajun, dry BBQ, or chili lime.
Cleveland Heights record store closing its doors on December 31
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Record Revolution on Coventry Road has been a staple to the Northeast Ohio music community for years. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After 55 years of business, Record Revolution has...
VIDEO | 'A Christmas Story' House confrontation in Cleveland: Owner Brian Jones yells at actor Yano Anaya amid sale of iconic movie property
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on Nov. 19, 2022. A confrontation outside of the house from A Christmas Story in Cleveland between its owner and one of the film's actors is gaining national attention. "Leave now! Get away...
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Sugar Pines Farm
To kick off its Countdown to Christmas Season — yes, you can already watch new holiday movies every weekend on the channel through Christmas — Hallmark is heading to a Northeast Ohio farm.
Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure
A popular local BBQ joint in Austintown announced its closure Sunday morning.
A Brewer’s Eve beer tasting event set for next weekend in Lorain
LORAIN, Ohio – A Brewer’s Eve is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Lorain. The second annual event is scheduled for 5 to 10 p.m. at The Shipyards, the refurbished state-of-the-art event center and complex along the Black River. A Brewer’s Eve will feature a Christmas/holiday ale...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron Area
Photo byLauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants. This local favorite has been serving great Italian food for decades. They're known for their fantastic prime rib, which is available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The tender and juicy beef is served with au jus and horseradish sauce. Customers also love their chicken francaise, which features breaded chicken medallions that are sautéed in a tasty butter and lemon sauce. You also can't go wrong with staples like homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. If you want something to drink with your meal, they have an excellent and large selection of wines. And if you have room for dessert, check out the made-to-order cannoli and homemade tiramisu.
Checking on TSA wait times: Post-Thanksgiving travel at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
CLEVELAND — It's another busy travel day across the United States as millions of people make their return trip home after the Thanksgiving holiday. While some airports are reporting delays across the country, conditions here in Northeast Ohio appear to be smooth-sailing so far. 3News was inside Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland Metroparks toboggan chutes at The Chalet in Strongsville now open
Reservations are required to go tobogganing at The Chalet. You can book your times now for tobogganing on November 26-27 and December 2-11.
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's Comics
Connie Taylor-Ware, Local ModelPhoto byConnie Taylor-Ware. Cuyahoga County, OH. - Born and raised in New York, New York, Connie Taylor-Ware aspired to become a professional model. As a young girl, she often dressed up. She admired the fashion scene and the fashion fair. Clothing and make-up caught her attention. "I always wanted to be that person, in magazines and walking the runway. This dream entertained me as I thought this would be my future, but I chose another route. I got married to the love of my life. He promised me great things; a house and a family, so I made a decision. When Ebony Fashion Fair called, I was no longer available," giggled Taylor-Ware.
Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating Rink
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Ohio offers one of the best and biggest ice skating rinks in the country located right in Akron. Keep reading to learn more.
19th-century Victorian in Ohio City asks $950,000: House of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio City is one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Cleveland with century homes on quiet streets, trendy restaurants, bars and shops, plus a historic landmark in the West Side Market. Classic, turn-key Victorians in the heart of the neighborhood don’t hit the market often. That makes 2708 Jay Ave. noteworthy.
BW radio’s new home has a sleek and modern look: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio — As a kid who grew up in television’s early days, when radio still ranked among the nation’s favored means of home entertainment, I dreamed of sitting in front of a microphone, waiting for an “On The Air” sign to light up. That wish came true a few years ago.
Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Akron?
It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
Photos From the Latest Emo Night at Mahall's
Fresh off its latest victory for Best Dance Party in Scene's annual Best of Cleveland awards, Jukebox Breakdown held its popular Emo Night CLE party at Mahall's. Here's what we saw.
