Plumbers expecting more calls during holiday season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As people were busy cooking in the kitchen this Thanksgiving weekend, plumbers in Central Arkansas were busy responding to calls about clogs. “Clogged drains, clogged sinks, clogged dishwashers, broken hoses on dishwashers,” said John Meckfessel with Sanders Plumbing, Heating, and Air. Calls about items...
A father in Central Arkansas awakens after being declared dead
Little Rock, Arkansas – A family in central Arkansas has many reasons to be grateful this holiday season when their father awoke after being declared dead. Diana Decker, who wears a chain around her neck, grips a ring a little tighter than usual since she is aware that a few days ago, she may have lost it forever.
Little Rock mayor reacting to the city employee shot Friday
A Little Rock City Employee is in the hospital tonight after being shot Monday morning while on the job.
FBI: plane diverted to airport in Little Rock after mid-flight assault
Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigations said that a flight had to be diverted to Clinton National Airport Saturday afternoon after a passenger assaulted others on a flight.
LRPD investigating jewelry theft at Park Plaza Mall
Little Rock police are investigating a smash-and-grab style theft at Park Plaza Mall Friday night.
Neighbor witnesses aftermath of Little Rock city employee being shot
Little Rock Police confirm a city employee has been shot and remains in critical condition.
FBI investigating after Southwest flight from Houston had to emergency land in Arkansas
HOUSTON - A Southwest flight from Houston to Ohio had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas, during the busiest travel weekend of the year. The airline says the diversion happened because of an unruly passenger involved in an alleged assault onboard. The Thanksgiving holiday marked the busiest travel period...
Mayor Frank Scott Jr. says he is praying for a full recovery of the city employee
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The City of Little Rock announced on Friday that Little Rock Police Officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Charles Bussey and Elm Street. At 10:18 a.m. officers arrived on the scene and discovered that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Little Rock insurance firm plans Fayetteville expansion
The owner of one of Arkansas’ oldest privately owned independent insurance agencies is investing in downtown Fayetteville to establish a second location. Roberts Lee, principal of Meadors Adams & Lee (MAL) in downtown Little Rock, recently closed a $1.35 million deal to buy a 3,686-square-foot building at 109 N. Block Ave. in downtown Fayetteville.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. releases statement on shooting of city employee
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. released a statement Friday afternoon after a city employee was shot earlier this morning.
Families spend Thanksgiving without loved ones during Little Rock’s deadliest year
What should be a day of gratitude has been a day of grief for 75 different families in Little Rock.
Little Rock police searching for suspects in Zales robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of November 25, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab robbery at Zales jewelry store in Park Plaza Mall. At least 3 black male suspects in ski masks robbed the store with hammers before leaving in a maroon...
Mexican artist opens his first gallery in Conway
Little Rock, Arkansas – In September of this year, Isaac Helguera launched a gallery in Conway, Arkansas. However, he noted that the process of opening his own gallery has not been a simple one. Paintings of Frida Kahlo, the Mexican version of the Mona Lisa, and even other animals...
LRPD: City employee injured in shooting near South Elm Street
Little Rock police confirmed that a city employee was injured in a shooting Friday morning.
MEMS renames street to honor the one-year anniversary of employee who lost his life on the job
It has been one year since Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services lost one of their own while on the job.
Little Rock Door Dash driver escapes attempted carjacking
Little Rock police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened early Wednesday morning.
FBI investigating incident onboard plane diverted to Clinton National Airport
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — FBI Little Rock is investigating an incident which occurred on an afternoon flight that was diverted to Little Rock on Saturday. "Flight 192 traveling from Houston to Columbus followed protocol and safely diverted to Little Rock after our Crew observed unruly behavior from a passenger mid flight. Local authorities in Little Rock met the flight upon landing and removed the Customer from the flight," Southwest Airlines said in a statement.
Friend mourns after Conway woman was shot and killed
Family and friends are mourning their loved one after they were shot and killed in Conway early Monday morning.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Significant severe weather threat Tuesday
Confidence is increasing that parts of Arkansas will see a significant severe weather threat in the coming days.
Afrobites and Bulgogi | The rich history behind these Arkansas restaurants
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eat It Up is all about sharing stories of local eateries. Often the food is just as rich as those heartwarming stories of family and dreams come true. This week, we took time to pause and look back at some of the most memorable stories that we’ve been so thankful to tell!
