ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today

The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
laptopmag.com

Cyber Monday laptop deals LIVE: $79 Chromebook, $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro and more

Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available right now!. Cyber Monday laptop deals are everywhere, and they are just as big as the Black Friday savings on MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, Ultrabooks, 2-in-1 laptops, tablets, headphones, and more!. We review over 100 laptops every year and cover...
Digital Trends

Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals: MacBook, Lenovo, Dell, HP

I’s officially Cyber Monday. While we’ve been tracking great Cyber Monday laptop deals all weekend, we’re about to get a spike in new discounts. We’ve picked out the best Cyber Monday deals that we’ve found so far, which include everything from Lenovo Chromebooks to Dell workbooks. Take a peak below, and happy hunting!
laptopmag.com

7 best extended Black Friday Beats headphone deals 2022

Extended BlacK Friday 2022 deals continue with huge discounts on Beats headphones. Retailers are known to offer the lowest prices of the year on Beats wireless headphones even after Black Friday. So if you're on the hunt for new earbuds or over ear headphones, you've come to the right place....
Digital Trends

Alienware Cyber Monday deals: Gaming laptops, PCs, monitors

The final shopping event of the year is here: It’s Cyber Monday! With some epic Cyber Monday deals out there, this is your last chance to snap up offers if you missed out on the Black Friday sales. You’ll find Cyber Monday gaming PC deals and Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals everywhere today, but below we’re focusing on the best Cyber Monday Alienware deals. We’ve rounded up the latest and greatest deals from Alienware, on everything from monitors to computers and accessories. Check out our picks, and remember, deals like these have been selling out fast all weekend, so if you spot something that looks tempting, grab it now, before it’s gone. Plus, if you order today, you can be sure your items will arrive in time for the holidays, so get shopping!
laptopmag.com

Let's go! $12 off Pokemon Legends Arceus in this Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are still rolling out! Don't miss top sales on the best Nintendo Switch games, such as Pokemon Legends Arceus. Right now you can get Pokemon Legends Arceus for just $47 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $12 off its original retail price of $59. Best Buy (opens in new tab) also has is for the same price in their Black Friday sale.
techaiapp.com

The Best Gaming Laptops – Holidays 2022

For the second year in a row, the Razer Blade 15 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 receive the top mention for the best gaming laptops overall. Both are stunning machines, so picking between them is really a matter of personal choice, but we really love the look and feel of the Blade 15, as well as the multitude of spec options.
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 vs. XPS 13 vs. XPS 13 Plus

Dell’s XPS 13-inch laptop lineup underwent a shakeup in 2022, with the clamshell splitting out into the lower-cost XPS 13 9315 and the more powerful XPS 13 Plus. Meanwhile, the old 360-degree convertible XPS 13 2-in-1 morphed into a detachable tablet. That presents something of a challenge if you’re...
laptopmag.com

Dell XPS 15 with 12th Gen Intel i7 and Nvidia RTX 3050 is $500 off in Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday laptop deals are in full swing, and our favorite laptop — the infamous Dell XPS 15 — is shedding hundreds of dollars off its original price. Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 15 for $1,399 at Dell. (opens in new tab), with solid savings (between $45 and $700 (opens in new tab)) for other configs in the XPS 15 lineup.
laptopmag.com

Sim racing Black Friday deals: Huge savings on racing games, wheels and more

Black Friday is the perfect time to get into sim racing, with huge savings on racing wheels, racing games and all the accessories you need to start strong. If you don’t know me already from my Gran Turismo 7 and F1 22 reviews, I’m the resident car geek on the Laptop Mag team. I have a relatively cheap setup with the Thrustmaster T248 wheel and GT-Lite cockpit, which is nowhere near top of the range, but is more than enough for most players.

Comments / 0

Community Policy