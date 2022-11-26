ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Vestal School District releases statement on sudden death of student

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iz28J_0jNrbeKL00

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Central School District has released a statement regarding the sudden death of one of its students.

Yesterday morning at approximately 1:17 a.m. members of the Vestal Police Department responded to the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Officers located a vehicle that left the roadway and hit a fence on Clayton Avenue.

Officers determined that the victim was 18 year old Kadin Abdullah from Vestal, and that he sustained trauma from the collision, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vestal School District says that Kadin was an irreplaceable part of Vestal’s class of 2023.

School Counselors and other members of the District’s mental health team will be available Monday to support students or staff, and will continue for as long as it is needed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 36

Family Pet Nearly Starts Serious House Fire

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fire crews responded to smoke in an apartment home on Willow Drive in Horseheads around 2:30 on Sunday afternoon. According to the Town & Country Fire Department Assistant Chief Don Fischer, a pan with turkey had been left on top of the stove. The resident's dog had jumped up and accidentally turned the stove knob on low.
HORSEHEADS, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Teen dies in Vestal car accident

VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning motor vehicle accident in Vestal sparked an investigation as it left one teen dead. Police responded to the call of the accident around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street, a residential neighborhood, in Vestal.
VESTAL, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Vestal High School Student Killed in Car Crash

Vestal police are investigating a crash early Thanksgiving morning that left a Vestal High School student dead. Police say they received a call about a crash at around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, November 24 at Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street. Officers arriving on the scene found a vehicle had driven off...
VESTAL, NY
WBRE

Man reported missing out of Lackawanna County

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been reported missing from Greenfield Township in Lackawanna County. According to Greenfield Township Police Department, Gino Carlo Ciambriello (pictured below) is missing from the Crystal Lake area of Greenfield Township. No one has seen or heard from Ciambriello since Wednesday, November 23 around 12:00 p.m., police […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested on multiple felony charges

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police in Ithaca announced the arrest of a man on Thursday found to have outstanding charges against him. According to police, Gregory E. Hayden, 40, was arrested Thursday and charged with the following: Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B Violent Felony Strangulation in the Second Degree, a Class D […]
ITHACA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman wakes up in pool of blood after argument

Canton, Pa. — A woman woke up in a pool of blood after injuries allegedly suffered during a fight with a man. The woman was in a haze when she got off the floor of her kitchen on Oct. 30 covered in blood, according to police. She was able to regain enough control to check into a hospital, police said. She was treated for injuries that required surgery. Darryl Liberati,...
CANTON, PA
newyorkalmanack.com

Company Convicted of Illegally Dumping Railroad Ties

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos and Attorney General Letitia James this week announced the convictions of Cross Tie Disposal, Inc. (Cross Tie), a Kentucky-based freight shipping and trucking company, and its Vice President, Harold Young, 48, for illegally dumping contaminated railroad ties treated with hazardous materials in Chenango County and creating fake receipts to conceal the illegal disposal.
WETM 18 News

Corning man dies in Schuyler County car crash

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police responded Thursday to a vehicle crash in Schuyler County that ended with one man dead. According to police, at around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov 14, troopers responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on state Route 414 in the town of Dix. The driver has […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Active Shooter preparedness at Binghamton Rotary

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Local law enforcement is offering advice and training on how individuals and organizations can prepare for and respond to mass shooting situations. Detective Sergeant Brian Kittle of the Broome County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit visited the Binghamton Noon Rotary Club today and gave a presentation on active shooter preparedness and community […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Local health needs survey closes at the end of November

(WETM) – People living in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes have a few more days to fill out a survey to determine the greatest health needs in local communities. Common Ground Health, based out of Rochester, announced that it was partnering with local health departments in July 2022 to launch the “My Health Story […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy