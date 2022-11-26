ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

KWTX

Texas Rangers investigating after McKinney police shoot & kill man

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Officers shot and killed a man in McKinney this afternoon after, police claim, he threatened his mother with an axe and tried to flee. McKinney police said that at about 4:00 p.m. on Friday, they responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 3100 block of Medical Center Dr.
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

Suspect wanted after deadly hit-and-run crash in Denton on Thanksgiving Day

DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton are searching for a vehicle and suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Thanksgiving Day. At around 9 p.m. Thursday, police said officers responded to an area near University Drive and Bell Avenue, just north of Texas Woman's University, where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
DENTON, TX
WFAA

1 person killed, 2 injured after shooting in Dallas

DALLAS — One woman died and two other people were injured after a shooting overnight Sunday. Dallas Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. Officers found two women in a parking lot at the scene...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite News Roundup: Suspect caught in connection with homicide

Mesquite Police Investigators identified Lawrence Caston, a 27-year-old male from Desoto, as a suspect in connection with a Nov. 12 homicide. Mesquite Police Officers responded to sounds of gunfire at 8:13 a.m. Nov. 12 around the parking garage of an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Gus Thomasson Road.
MESQUITE, TX
KXII.com

Family searching for answers after Denton County man disappears

LITTLE ELM, Texas (KXII) - A Durant native is missing from Denton County. Familiy of Forrest Lewis said they haven’t seen or heard from him since Thanksgiving evening. An Aunt tells News 12 Lewis was reported missing to Little Elm, and his car has been reported missing from Oak Point.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3600 N. Buckner Blvd

On November 27, 2022, at about 12:35 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found two female victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Both females were transported to a local hospital...
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Tarrant County law enforcement hire ‘wandering officers’ after misconduct at other departments, Texas 2036 report shows

Tarrant County constables’ precincts have hired 10 law enforcement officers with a history of alleged misconduct during the past decade, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan public policy organization Texas 2036. When officers separate from their department, either through resignation, firing or retirement, the chief of police fills...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
azlenews.net

Tarrant County SO: Man sought in shooting

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking a man after an early morning shooting in Azle Wednesday. At 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 11200 block of Liberty School Road in Azle for a domestic disturbance. There was a gunshot wound victim transported to a local hospital and the victim is expected to live, according to information from Robbie Hoy, TCSO public information officer.
AZLE, TX
AOL Corp

Arlington police investigating road rage shooting on Interstate 20 Wednesday morning

Detectives are working to identify the vehicle whose driver they said opened fire at another driver on Wednesday morning on Interstate 20, according to Arlington police. Officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. that a witness had seen someone shoot from one vehicle to another on I-20 in the area of the Collins Street bridge, according to police. About 15 minutes later, 911 operators received a all from a woman who said she was in the vehicle targeted in the attack.
ARLINGTON, TX
