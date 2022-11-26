Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Frisco ISD Will Consider Student Bathroom and Library Book PoliciesLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
Related
KWTX
Texas Rangers investigating after McKinney police shoot & kill man
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Officers shot and killed a man in McKinney this afternoon after, police claim, he threatened his mother with an axe and tried to flee. McKinney police said that at about 4:00 p.m. on Friday, they responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 3100 block of Medical Center Dr.
Passenger shot in the head on Fort Worth highway, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A passenger was shot in the head on a Fort Worth highway early Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported shortly before 4 a.m. off East Loop 820 and Grayson Street in southeast Fort Worth, according to a police news release. Officers were dispatched...
Suspect wanted after deadly hit-and-run crash in Denton on Thanksgiving Day
DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton are searching for a vehicle and suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Thanksgiving Day. At around 9 p.m. Thursday, police said officers responded to an area near University Drive and Bell Avenue, just north of Texas Woman's University, where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
fox4news.com
Suspect arrested after crashing through fence during police chase in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man who was believed to be armed following a chase late Saturday night. According to police, someone called 911 at about 11 p.m., reporting a man with a gun inside a pickup truck near W. Saner Avenue and S. Westmoreland Road, in West Oak Cliff.
wbap.com
Lead Attorney in Key Metro Murder Case Dies One Day Before Delayed Trial Begins
WFAA – (WBAP/KLIF)- Jim Lane was set to be in court Monday for a long delayed trial of former Fort Worth police officer Arron Dean. Dean faces murder charges in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, shot inside a family home following a welfare check as the home’s door was reported open at night.
Several shootings reported in Dallas over the holiday weekend
A woman is dead and two other people are in the hospital because of gunfire at an east Dallas strip shopping center on North Buckner near I-30. Sunday morning, two of the victims were found in the parking lot.
WFAA
1 person killed, 2 injured after shooting in Dallas
DALLAS — One woman died and two other people were injured after a shooting overnight Sunday. Dallas Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. Officers found two women in a parking lot at the scene...
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite News Roundup: Suspect caught in connection with homicide
Mesquite Police Investigators identified Lawrence Caston, a 27-year-old male from Desoto, as a suspect in connection with a Nov. 12 homicide. Mesquite Police Officers responded to sounds of gunfire at 8:13 a.m. Nov. 12 around the parking garage of an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Gus Thomasson Road.
Who is Aaron Dean? Former Fort Worth officer charged in her death heads to trial three years later
FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean is set to go on trial for murder after he shot and killed Atatania Jefferson in October 2019. So who is Dean? WFAA took a look at his personnel files and videos of his job interview with Fort Worth P.D. to shed light on his past.
KXII.com
Family searching for answers after Denton County man disappears
LITTLE ELM, Texas (KXII) - A Durant native is missing from Denton County. Familiy of Forrest Lewis said they haven’t seen or heard from him since Thanksgiving evening. An Aunt tells News 12 Lewis was reported missing to Little Elm, and his car has been reported missing from Oak Point.
fox4news.com
Another Garland business may have been targeted by recently discovered burglary ring
GARLAND, Texas - The list of business owners who may have been targeted by a burglary ring, which Garland police said they recently busted, is growing. Businesses have been reaching out to FOX 4 all week trying to see if their break-ins are all connected. One business in Garland was...
Jim Lane, longtime Tarrant County attorney and defense lawyer for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, has died
FORT WORTH, Texas — One of the defense attorneys for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who is facing charges in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, has died. Jim Lane, who represented Aaron Dean, died Sunday morning, just a day before Dean's trial was set to begin...
White Settlement Police seek motorcycle rider
Police in White Settlement is searching for a motorcyclist who performed some dangerous stunts while leading officers on a brief high-speed chase on Friday.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3600 N. Buckner Blvd
On November 27, 2022, at about 12:35 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found two female victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Both females were transported to a local hospital...
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County law enforcement hire ‘wandering officers’ after misconduct at other departments, Texas 2036 report shows
Tarrant County constables’ precincts have hired 10 law enforcement officers with a history of alleged misconduct during the past decade, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan public policy organization Texas 2036. When officers separate from their department, either through resignation, firing or retirement, the chief of police fills...
WFAA
Timeline: Three years later, Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean goes to trial for death of Atatiana Jefferson
FORT WORTH, Texas — More than three years have passed since James Smith asked police to check on his neighbor and the blue home on East Allen Avenue was wrapped in crime scene tape after Aaron Dean killed Atatiana Jefferson. This week, the trial for the former Fort Worth...
azlenews.net
Tarrant County SO: Man sought in shooting
Tarrant County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking a man after an early morning shooting in Azle Wednesday. At 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 11200 block of Liberty School Road in Azle for a domestic disturbance. There was a gunshot wound victim transported to a local hospital and the victim is expected to live, according to information from Robbie Hoy, TCSO public information officer.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Widow, Witness to Food Delivery Driver Road Rage Killing Shares Her Story
The widow of a man murdered in a road rage shooting is sharing her experience that day. Idalia Cerna was in the passenger seat when her husband, 24-year-old Hamzah Faraj, was shot and killed in September 2021. Wearing both their wedding rings is how Cerna keeps her late husband's memory...
AOL Corp
Arlington police investigating road rage shooting on Interstate 20 Wednesday morning
Detectives are working to identify the vehicle whose driver they said opened fire at another driver on Wednesday morning on Interstate 20, according to Arlington police. Officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. that a witness had seen someone shoot from one vehicle to another on I-20 in the area of the Collins Street bridge, according to police. About 15 minutes later, 911 operators received a all from a woman who said she was in the vehicle targeted in the attack.
WFAA
Dallas, TX
50K+
Followers
374
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 4