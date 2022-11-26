Read full article on original website
1 dead, 2 taken to the hospital after crash on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead, and two others have been taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro. According to Greensboro police, the crash happened at around 1:50 a.m. Gabriella Desiree Marie Portillo, 21, of Mount Airy was pulling out...
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured as a result of a crash on West Gate City Boulevard, according to the Greensboro Police Department. All lanes of West Gate City Boulevard between Farmington Drive and Colby Street were closed for several hours due to the crash on Sunday […]
WXII 12
High Point Police: High winds causes traffic signal interruptions at some intersections
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police is alerting drivers of traffic signal malfunction due to power outages. Officers said high winds have caused an interruptions at the following intersections:. North Main Street and Lexington Avenue. Rotary Drive and West Lexington Avenue. Westchester Drive and West Lexington Avenue. East...
Crash with injuries in Greensboro closes North Church Street between Field Street, Bond Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Church Street is closed between Field Street and Bond Street in Greensboro after a crash, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. Police have not said when the road will reopen. Drivers are asked […]
Randleman Road reopen after crash, downed power lines temporarily closes street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All of Randleman Road is now reopen. PREVIOUS STORY: Randleman Road is closed after a crash in Greensboro Saturday. The road is closed between West Vandalia Road and Rocky Knoll Circle after a crash and downed power lines in the area. Duke Energy has been...
Drive-by shooting into NC home injures 1, police say
Police say the victim was standing inside a home on Hemlock Drive when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone in the car fired into the home.
New Cook Out location coming to Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
Man shows up at the hospital after being shot in the finger during drive-by in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man went to a hospital after being shot in the finger in Winston-Salem Friday, police say. The Winston-Salem police got a call about a shooting on Hemlock Drive shortly after 7 p.m. While enroute to the scene, officers were told someone drove the victim to a hospital.
Man dies after shooting in Winston-Salem on 600 block of Allen Street, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officers are investigating the shooting death of a man on Friday as a homicide, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 1:07 p.m., officers with the WSPD were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Allen Street. Arriving officers found a man in the street […]
Man shot, killed on Allen Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot to death in Winston-Salem Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were called to the 600 block of Allen Street shortly after 1 p.m. When they arrived, police said 46-year-old Montre Donnell Richardson was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso.
One injured after shooting at a Winston-Salem hotel
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday around 10:30 p.m. Police said it happened at the Extended Stay America Suites on Hampton Inn Court. Investigators said Talmadge Alphonzo Jones was involved in a physical altercation with a person he knew. Police said during...
WXII 12
Police chase ends with driver in handcuffs in Clemmons
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Davie County sheriff office have identified the man who led deputies to a car chase while traveling on U.S. Highway 158 near the area of Spangenberg Avenue. Deputies said they received the call at 7:26 p.m. on Friday. Steven Cody was driving at a high rate...
Power restored after high winds cause power outages in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — UPDATE: Power has been restored after high winds caused power outages in the High Point area. High winds in the Triad Sunday caused power outages and traffic signal interruption at multiple intersections in High Point. Power outages and interruptions were being experienced at the following...
Family of victim speaks out following crash in North Carolina
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A family is hoping and praying for Mark Ramey’s speedy recovery after he and his children were involved in a car crash Monday afternoon in Reidsville. Mark Ramey and his two children, 8-year-old Mia and 9-year-old Mark Wayne, were driving from school northbound on Freeway Drive when a Dodge Ram driving […]
Reidsville man dead after crash on I-40 in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 60-year-old man died from his injuries after a crash on I-40 Greensboro police said James Barley has died from injuries sustained in a crash on I-40 East at South Elm-Eugene Street on October 7. Barley was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson Motorcycle down a ramp...
One person hospitalized, 10 people displaced after house fire in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — The American Red Cross is helping about 10 people find temporary housing after a Saturday morning fire at a split-level home, according to the Durham Fire Department. The fire department said one person was hospitalized with smoke inhalation and back pain after Durham firefighters arrived around...
WXII 12
Police investigating city's 33rd homicide after man shot to death in Winston-Salem Friday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. It happened in the 600 block of Allen Street in Winston-Salem. When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso. Officers said...
Man charged with setting fire to Montgomery County church believed to have ties to fires in Moore County
CANDOR, N.C. — A man is in jail and facing a slew of charges after investigators said he set a fire inside a Montgomery County church Saturday. 24-year-old Shane Jones is accused of setting that fire and others in Moore County. From outside of Candor United Methodist Church, the...
ednc.org
What happens to Randolph Community College when Toyota comes to town?
When Toyota announced that it had chosen a Greensboro-Randolph County megasite as the location for its new $1.29 billion automotive battery plant, state leaders were thrilled. “It’s tremendous that Toyota has selected North Carolina for such an important part of its electric vehicle future, creating good paying jobs and moving us toward a healthier environment,” said Gov. Roy Cooper in a press release back in December of 2021. “It’s clear the world is beginning to embrace a clean energy future and today’s decision puts North Carolina front and center.”
WXII 12
Motorcyclist charged with DWI after crashing into multiple cars dies in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man who was charged with DWI following a motorcycle crash involving multiple vehicles has died, according to police. Greensboro police said James Euliss Barley, 60, of Reidsville, was driving a motorcycle when he crashed into multiple vehicles. They said it occurred in October on the ramp from South Elm-Eugene Street to Interstate 40 East.
