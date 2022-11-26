ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

RB Draws 'Brady/LT' Comparison from Patriots Coach Bill Belichick

By Mike Fisher
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CPrkT_0jNrbTZE00

Rhamondre Stevenson's "growth and development'' has Patriots coach Bill Belichick comparing him to "Tom Brady and to Lawrence Taylor.”

When an NFL team's game is about to be televised, it is customary for the national broadcast crew to get some sit-down time with the key figures of the teams.

In New England, of course, that has long meant Patriots coach Bill Belichick involved in the sit-down - which doesn't mean he actually has to offer up any gems in the "production meeting.''

But in advance of what turned out to be a Thanksgiving loss to Minnesota , Belichick was not only cooperative, but according to NBC's Jason Garrett was effusive in his praise about one Patriots player in particular.

“It was incredible. He went on and on and on," Garrett s aid on yesterday's Thanksgiving Day broadcast . "And Coach doesn’t speak a lot in those production meetings, but he probably talked about Rhamondre (Stevenson) for 15 minutes.''

And what, according to former Dallas Cowboys head coach Garrett, did Belichick have to say about the qualities of the young running back?

"He compared his growth and his development in a short period of time,'' Garrett reported, "to both Tom Brady and to Lawrence Taylor.”

Belichick, of course, was the New York Giants defensive coordinator when he coached Taylor, arguably the greatest defensive player in NFL history. And his partnership with Brady, arguably the great offensive player in NFL history, is the stuff of legend.

In the case of Stevenson, Belichick's point (via Garrett) is less likely about his future as a "legend'' and more about the fine qualities that make him tick ... though he certainly has become a productive player for the Patriots' offense this season.

In the loss to the Vikings, he finished with 112 total yards (rushing and receiving). This year, he's got 680 rushing yards, all part of a build-up that began early this season, when Belichick said of the 2021 fourth-round pick, “He is a good all-around back. Love him. Love him.”

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here .

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge

Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Gisele Bundchen Reacts To Tom Brady's Photo

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen might be divorced, all love is not lost between them. Earlier this week, Brady, 45, revealed his "inspiration" for continuing to play football. Brady shared a photo of his son, Jack, whom he had with his first girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. “❤️ My Inspiration ❤️,”...
extratv

Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed

Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Defends Jerry Jones Segregation Photo

Stephen A. Smith felt like the viral photo was a bit unfair. Stephen A. Smith is a staunch hater of the Dallas Cowboys. However, he does like Jerry Jones. Smith believes the Cowboys owner is good for the sport, and that overall, he is an owner who cares about his team. Having said that, Jones is not immune to controversy.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

T.J. Hockenson is all-in with Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings were aggressive at the trade deadline in acquiring tight end T.J. Hockenson and he has been a difference-maker for the purple and gold. Through four games, Hockenson has been a favorite target of quarterback Kirk Cousins and they have built a special connection. He has 35 targets that have turned into 26 receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown. His presence has also extended to helping Justin Jefferson get open and it’s made a big-time impact across the board.
VikingsTerritory

Ex-NFLer Encourages Odell Beckham to Visit Vikings

Odell Beckham has only been mentioned in the shadows as a possible free-agent addition to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, the rumor mill has quietly suggested Beckham to Minnesota since Kevin O’Connell joined the franchise as the Vikings new skipper. O’Connell was Beckham’s offensive coordinator in 2021 during a Super Bowl triumph in Los Angeles. But now O’Connell’s Vikings own the NFL’s second-best record at 9-2, Beckham is choosing which Super Bowl contender to join, and the three-time Pro Bowler would actually fit with the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy