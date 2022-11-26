Read full article on original website
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Legendary Television Producer Dies
We have received sad news from the entertainment world as legendary television producer Gene Perret, who worked on shows such as “The Carol Burnett Show,” “Three’s Company” and “Welcome Back Kotter,” has died at 85, according to Deadline.
BBC
Irene Cara: Fame singer and actress dies aged 63
Fame and Flashdance singer Irene Cara has died at the age of 63. The American singer and actress was best known for her title track in the 1980 film Fame, as well as co-writing and singing the smash hit Flashdance... What a Feeling, for which she won an Oscar and a Grammy.
Will Smith 'completely understands' if people don't want to watch his new movie following Oscars slap: 'I would absolutely respect that'
"Emancipation" is Will Smith's first movie since he was banned from attending the Oscar events for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock on stage.
EW.com
tvinsider.com
Mentalist Max Maven and ‘Wide Country’ Actor Andrew Prine Die
Max Maven, the influential magician and mentalist, and character actor Andrew Prine, who starred in many Westerns, both died earlier this week. Maven was 71, while Prine was 86. According to Deadline, Maven passed away at his home in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 1, after a two-year battle with glioblastoma....
‘BMF’ Moves to Fridays for Season 2’s January Premiere
“BMF,” the Starz drama about the rise of the Black Mafia Family, will return for Season 2 on January 6, Starz revealed on Friday. The series, which previously premiered new episodes on Sundays, premium cable’s biggest night, has moved to Fridays, where it will air linearly at 8 p.m. ET/PT and become available on-demand at midnight. Starz has released a trailer for the upcoming season, which can be viewed below. Set in Detroit during the late ’80s and early ’90s, “BMF” tells the true story of Demetrius and Terry Flenory, the founders of the Black Mafia Family, a drug-trafficking/money-laundering organization that...
Tim Allen's The Santa Clause Gets the Series Treatment, Finale Time for AHS: NYC
Nearly 30 years after Scott Calvin first brought holiday cheer to the big screen, Tim Allen reprises the iconic role in a sequel series for Disney+, The Santa Clauses. Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz will reprise their roles from the film series alongside newcomers Kal Penn and Laura San Giacomo.
wegotthiscovered.com
Tim Beddows Dies: Managing Director Of UK-Based Network Distributing Was 59
Tim Beddows, Managing Director of the UK-based Network Distributing Limited, has died. He was 59. Beddows died on Friday, November 18. Network Distributing confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement, describing Beddows’s death as a “terrible shock to everyone who knew him both personally and professionally.” “The Network team are devastated but committed to continuing his legacy and building upon Network’s position of strength as a leader in the UK home entertainment market,” the statement read. Beddows founded Network in 1997. The UK-based company now acts as an independent UK publishing, distribution, production, and entertainment group. The company is most known for its...
BBC
World Cup: Dafydd Iwan pays tribute to Wales fan
A Wales fan who died while at the World Cup had a smile that will be remembered forever, singer Dafydd Iwan has said. The musician, whose Yma o Hyd song is Wales' official tournament anthem, paid tribute to Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire. Mr Davies, who was in Qatar, with...
Writer, director, Broadway star Douglas McGrath dead at 64
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Emma and Infamous director Douglas McGrath has died at age 64. The artist died of a heart attack at his New York office Thursday. The filmmaker -- who also co-wrote the screenplay for Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway and penned the book for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical -- was in the middle of the run of his one-man, autobiographical play Everything's Fine at the time of his death.
BBC
Camilla scraps ladies-in-waiting in modernising move
Camilla, the Queen Consort, is ending the tradition of having ladies-in-waiting, but instead will be helped by "Queen's companions". As well as modernising the title, the six women assistants will be less regularly in attendance than the previous role required. The honorary positions involve helping the Queen Consort at public...
Suzanne Guèvremont Named National Film Board of Canada Chair
The National Film Board of Canada has named Suzanne Guèvremont as its new chair and government film commissioner. She replaces Claude Joli-Coeur, who led Canada’s publicly funded filmmaker for nearly nine years and officially left his post on Friday. More from The Hollywood ReporterWill Streamers Whiff at the Oscars?Singer Kris Wu Sentenced to 13 Years for Rape in ChinaIs Critical Coverage Hurting World Cup Ratings? NFB productions and co-productions have earned 78 Oscar nominations and won the big prize 12 times, including for the short animation film The Danish Poet by director Torill Kove in 2006 and the animated short Ryan by Chris...
wegotthiscovered.com
