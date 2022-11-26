Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
National Historic Landmark For Sale in Downtown Santa Barbara
The Gonzalez-Ramirez Adobe—a National Historic Landmark and nearly 200-year- old masterpiece of Santa Barbara’s colonial architecture—has undergone a meticulous renovation by Becker Studios and is now offered for sale. The 0.62-acre property at 835 Laguna Street has versatile CG zoning, allowing for residential or a variety of commercial uses. Embodying the spirit of Old California, this unique property comes complete with pristine finishes while honoring the authenticity of the original Spanish adobe style.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Four-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $5.6 million
A 3,200-square-foot house built in 2008 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 200 block of Pedregosa Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Nov. 9, 2022 for $5,550,000, or $1,734 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a carport. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
AOL Corp
Farmhouse sells for $1.5 million in Santa Maria
A spacious house built in 1997 located in the 5600 block of Oakhill Drive in Santa Maria has a new owner. The 3,063-square-foot property was sold on Nov. 14, 2022. The $1,475,000 purchase price works out to $482 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three baths. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 6 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Barbara the week of Nov. 13?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $6.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the last week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $3.5 million. The average price per square foot was $1,168.
nomadlawyer.org
Ventura: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ventura, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ventura California. Located on the coastline of California, Ventura is a laid back beach town with a variety of fun attractions. It is also near the Channel Islands National Park. A popular landmark in Ventura is the Serra Cross Park. It offers breathtaking views...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 13
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $574,455. The average price per square foot was $360.
Many kickstart holiday shopping at the Camarillo Premium Outlets
CAMARILLO, Calif.- Residents up and down the coast are kickstarting their holiday shopping with Black Friday deals. Many people are visiting the Camarillo Premium Outlets in order to find heavily discounted items, from designer fashion to more practical accessories. “I was specifically looking for a leather jacket. I've been going to a lot of metal The post Many kickstart holiday shopping at the Camarillo Premium Outlets appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
cohaitungchi.com
Willett Hot Springs – Ojai, California
Located outside of Ojai, California, Willett Hot Springs offers a relaxing, secluded oasis for those willing to make the nearly ten-mile hike from the trailhead. Situated in the heart of the Sespe Wilderness in Los Padres National Forest, Willet Hot Springs provides visitors with an unforgettable, primitive hot spring experience characterized by stunning mountain views.
Orcutt library to be temporarily closed starting Monday
The Orcutt branch of the Santa Maria Public Library will be closed Monday, November 28 through Wednesday, November 30 for building maintenance.
Santa Barbara Independent
Slippery Rock Water Not Filling Montecito Swimming Pools
Rumors sometimes lead to news stories and sometimes not. In the case of Slippery Rock Ranch — TV mogul Dick Wolf’s property in the Goleta foothills — the gossip was that Montecito residents were filling their swimming pools with water from the ranch’s aquifers. While a publicist with the ranch stated last week that Slippery Rock was not selling water or filling Montecito swimming pools, the Goleta Water District confirmed that they quietly settled a long-simmering water dispute with the Law & Order creator in the sum of $10 million.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo Mall Bids Adieu to Aloha Fun Center
Paseo Nuevo’s mall is not getting the Aloha Fun Center that had been advertised to come to Santa Barbara since last year. The roller skating, laser tag, and arcade amalgamation that was set to open on the ground floor of the former Macy’s building downtown hit multiple snags in the development process, and the owners have since let their lease expire.
Lompoc encouraging people to shop small this Saturday
Multiple Lompoc businesses are offering discounts and special offers on Saturday, and shoppers who visit select stores have a chance to win raffle prizes.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Lamborghini Driver Turns Highway 154 into His Personal Speedway
It’s that time of the year when our thoughts turn to gratitude, and we at Noozhawk are enormously grateful for your loyal readership and support for our mission. Whether you’ve been with us from the start 15 years ago or just discovered us last week, thank you. Our...
Classes at Santa Paula High in Ventura County canceled through Tuesday due to fire
Classes at Santa Paula High School will be canceled through Tuesday due to a fire at the gym, school officials said Sunday. "This is one of the biggest fires we've had in the city of Santa Paula in about 50 years," said Ventura County firefighter Andy Van Sciver.According to officials, the Bryden Gym sustained major damage in the fire on Sunday morning. "Due to the structural damage and the schoolwide impact of the Bryden Gym fire, the Santa Paula Unified School District and Santa Paula High School Administration will be canceling school for Santa Paula High School students on Monday and Tuesday,...
Noozhawk
‘Rincon Point’ Book Reveals the Rich and Forgotten History of the Iconic Beach
The 2022 book "Rincon Point" co-written by Vincent Burns and Stephen Bates explores the expansive history of the 30 acres of land near Carpinteria that make up one of the most iconic surf spots in California. Burns, a publishing consultant and historian, teamed up with Bates, a journalism professor and...
signalscv.com
California Christmas Towns
One moment you’re basking in the sun, frolicking at pool parties and gasping at the cost of your summer air conditioning bill, the next, WHAM!, you are surrounded by decorated Christmas trees and holiday ham at Costco. How did that happen?. This year embrace the onrushing crush of holiday...
Santa Barbara Independent
Cases of RSV Up Four-Fold in Santa Barbara
As in most of the country, Santa Barbara has increasing numbers of cases of RSV, or respiratory syncytial (pronounced sync-SIH-shuhl) virus compared to last year. Nationwide, RSV arrived two months ahead of schedule. Here in Santa Barbara, Cottage Health has treated 259 cases this October and November, compared to 61 RSV cases during the same months last year, said Dr. Jenna Holmen, who is a specialist in pediatric infectious disease at Cottage.
cohaitungchi.com
17 Awesome Adventures & Things to Do in Ventura, California
Every town has certain monuments and activities that are absolutely non-negotiable for tourists. The same is true here, so make your way down this list of essential things to do in Ventura. 1. Admire Ventura City Hall. Ventura City Hall, aka the County Courthouse, is a must on your list...
Restaurants on the Central Coast make the Michelin Star List in time for Thanksgiving
Restaurants on the Central Coast made it to the Michelin Star List Guide for best places to eat -- including two restaurants in Solvang. The post Restaurants on the Central Coast make the Michelin Star List in time for Thanksgiving appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Trial Enters Phase 2 For Defendants Convicted In Deadly Ventura Parking Structure Shooting
Updated--The trial for two individuals convicted for their roles in a deadly shooting at the Ventura beachside parking structure will enter a new phase this week. A Ventura County jury spent a week in deliberations before returning guilty verdicts a week ago in connection with a shooting at the structure on Harbor Boulevard almost three years ago that left one person dead and another wounded.
