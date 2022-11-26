Coming off Friday night’s (Nov. 25) 5-4 overtime win, the Winnipeg Jets prepare to take on the Chicago Blackhawks this Sunday. While both teams are battling in the Central Division, the Jets have currently claimed third place while the Blackhawks are sitting in the last slot with a six-game losing streak. As the injury-riddled Jets take on the struggling Blackhawks, let’s dive into what to expect for this matchup.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO