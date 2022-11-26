Read full article on original website
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
14 Krispy Kreme stores to close nationwide in 2023Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Lindy Ruff forecasts better days for youthful Sabres, compares surging Devils to ’05-06 team in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Having endured growing pains with the NHL’s youngest lineup a year ago, the New Jersey Devils developed into the league’s hottest team early in their third season under coach Lindy Ruff. Prior to a 3-1 victory at KeyBank Center on Friday night, in which the Devils regrouped from a loss that […]
Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1
DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor...
Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory
Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game
Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Lose to Jets as Winless Skid Hits 7 Games
10 observations: Hawks lose to Jets, winless skid hits 7 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the Winnipeg Jets 7-2 at the United Center on Sunday as their winless skid hit seven games. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. The Blackhawks gave up...
Edmonton hosts Florida after Bouchard's 2-goal performance
Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Florida Panthers after Evan Bouchard scored two goals in the Oilers' 4-3 win over the New York Rangers. Edmonton is 9-7-0 overall and 5-6-0 in home...
Jets score seven, hand Blackhawks seventh straight loss
CHICAGO -- Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals for the Winnipeg Jets in a 7-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday. Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists, and Josh Morrissey had three assists for the Jets (13-6-1), who went 2-1-0 on their three-game road trip. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves.
Kirby Dach Gets Last Laugh in Return to Chicago
The former first round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks helped defeat his former team on Friday.
Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid.
Winnipeg Jets Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 11/27/22
Coming off Friday night’s (Nov. 25) 5-4 overtime win, the Winnipeg Jets prepare to take on the Chicago Blackhawks this Sunday. While both teams are battling in the Central Division, the Jets have currently claimed third place while the Blackhawks are sitting in the last slot with a six-game losing streak. As the injury-riddled Jets take on the struggling Blackhawks, let’s dive into what to expect for this matchup.
