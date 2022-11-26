ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game

Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Edmonton hosts Florida after Bouchard's 2-goal performance

Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Florida Panthers after Evan Bouchard scored two goals in the Oilers' 4-3 win over the New York Rangers. Edmonton is 9-7-0 overall and 5-6-0 in home...
NHL

Jets score seven, hand Blackhawks seventh straight loss

CHICAGO -- Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals for the Winnipeg Jets in a 7-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday. Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists, and Josh Morrissey had three assists for the Jets (13-6-1), who went 2-1-0 on their three-game road trip. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid.
The Hockey Writers

Winnipeg Jets Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 11/27/22

Coming off Friday night’s (Nov. 25) 5-4 overtime win, the Winnipeg Jets prepare to take on the Chicago Blackhawks this Sunday. While both teams are battling in the Central Division, the Jets have currently claimed third place while the Blackhawks are sitting in the last slot with a six-game losing streak. As the injury-riddled Jets take on the struggling Blackhawks, let’s dive into what to expect for this matchup.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
52K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy