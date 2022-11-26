ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

Radford scores 31, Texas A&M beats DePaul 82-66

CHICAGO - Tyrece Radford scored 31 points, Wade Taylor IV added 21 points and Texas A&M beat DePaul 82-66 on Friday. Taylor also had six of Texas A&M’s nine steals — after the team finished with 35 steals in three games at the Myrtle Beach Invitational last week, including a season-high 16 on Sunday. The Aggies held DePaul to 26% shooting with 15 turnovers.
CHICAGO, IL
Anderson scores 25, UIC defeats Green Bay 78-64

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Trevante Anderson’s 25 points helped UIC defeat Green Bay 78-64 on Saturday night. Anderson added five assists for the Flames (5-2). Jace Carter added 18 points and six rebounds. Toby Okani contributed 14 points. Brock Heffner led the way for the Phoenix with 19 points....
GREEN BAY, WI
Bears’ Fields out vs. Jets; Siemian hurt, but starts

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - It was Trevor Siemian starting for the Chicago Bears, after all. Justin Fields was ruled out for the game Sunday against the New York Jets, and Siemian was initially slated to start in his place. But Siemian injured an oblique during warmups and the Bears announced third-stringer Nathan Peterman would start instead.
CHICAGO, IL
Woman found shot dead in Waukegan street

WAUKEGAN, Illinois - A woman was found shot dead in a Waukegan street on Sunday. Waukegan Police said that the victim, who was in her 30's, was found on May Street around 1 a.m. after police got a call about a shooting. Her name has not been released. Police found...
WAUKEGAN, IL
Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago to see a cloudy yet warm Thanksgiving Day

CHICAGO - Skies will be mainly cloudy today for Thanksgiving, but temperatures will still crack past 50 degrees. Nothing more than a few spotty light showers. Tonight remains mostly cloudy and dry. Tomorrow and Saturday look just fine. Plenty of sunshine with highs around 50 degrees Friday and well into...
CHICAGO, IL
