Radford scores 31, Texas A&M beats DePaul 82-66
CHICAGO - Tyrece Radford scored 31 points, Wade Taylor IV added 21 points and Texas A&M beat DePaul 82-66 on Friday. Taylor also had six of Texas A&M’s nine steals — after the team finished with 35 steals in three games at the Myrtle Beach Invitational last week, including a season-high 16 on Sunday. The Aggies held DePaul to 26% shooting with 15 turnovers.
Bowen Born's 30 lead Northern Iowa past Northern Illinois 83-76
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - The Northern Iowa Panthers defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies 83-76 on Saturday led by Bowen Born's 30 points. The Panthers improved to 2-3 with the win and the Huskies fell to 2-5.
Jeff Undercuffler throws 3 TD passes, Akron beats Northern Illinois 44-12
DEKALB, Ill. - Jeff Undercuffler threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns, leading Akron to a 44-12 victory over Northern Illinois in the season finale for both teams. Akron picked up its first Mid-American Conference win of the season, helped in large part by a 20-point second quarter. Trailing 6-0...
Anderson scores 25, UIC defeats Green Bay 78-64
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Trevante Anderson’s 25 points helped UIC defeat Green Bay 78-64 on Saturday night. Anderson added five assists for the Flames (5-2). Jace Carter added 18 points and six rebounds. Toby Okani contributed 14 points. Brock Heffner led the way for the Phoenix with 19 points....
Bears’ Fields out vs. Jets; Siemian hurt, but starts
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - It was Trevor Siemian starting for the Chicago Bears, after all. Justin Fields was ruled out for the game Sunday against the New York Jets, and Siemian was initially slated to start in his place. But Siemian injured an oblique during warmups and the Bears announced third-stringer Nathan Peterman would start instead.
Chicago Bears fizzle on offense with Justin Fields out, Trevor Siemian in vs. Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Justin Fields was ruled out and Trevor Siemian was prepared to step in as the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback. Until something went wrong early in warmups. Siemian strained his oblique before the Bears' 31-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. And then Chicago announced...
Gilgeous-Alexander stars as Thunder beat Bulls 123-119 in OT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points, including five straight free throws in the final minute of overtime, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on Friday night. Josh Giddey had 10 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists as Oklahoma City stopped a three-game slide. Aleksej...
Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout
CHICAGO - Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but...
Jets hope to get right with White at quarterback vs. Bears
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Mike White’s phone rang Tuesday and it was Robert Saleh delivering some big news. The New York Jets coach was making a change at quarterback with Zach Wilson out and White tapped to start Sunday at home against the Chicago Bears. "It lasted all of...
Suspect arrested moments after shooting and killing man in Chicago's Auburn Gresham area, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was arrested moments after he shot and killed a man in Auburn Gresham. Police said Harry Bowen, 46, was arrested on Saturday after he shot and killed a 60-year-old man on South Honore near 78th Street. The man was shot during an argument.
Woman found shot dead in Waukegan street
WAUKEGAN, Illinois - A woman was found shot dead in a Waukegan street on Sunday. Waukegan Police said that the victim, who was in her 30's, was found on May Street around 1 a.m. after police got a call about a shooting. Her name has not been released. Police found...
Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
SWAT situation on Chicago's Southwest Side
Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown.
2 people shot while driving on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were shot while driving on the West Side Thursday night. Police say the victims were in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road in Lawndale around 9:15 p.m. when they heard the shots. The boy was hit by gunfire in the...
Warm weather continues for Black Friday in Chicago with plenty of sunshine
CHICAGO - Black Friday looks terrific from a weather perspective in Chicagoland. The walk from the parking lot to the store will be pleasant, or the view out the window from the computer ordering station will be sunny. Highs will reach the lower 50s. Tonight is clear and chilly. Throughout...
Chicago to see a cloudy yet warm Thanksgiving Day
CHICAGO - Skies will be mainly cloudy today for Thanksgiving, but temperatures will still crack past 50 degrees. Nothing more than a few spotty light showers. Tonight remains mostly cloudy and dry. Tomorrow and Saturday look just fine. Plenty of sunshine with highs around 50 degrees Friday and well into...
Mariah Acosta: Chicago girl goes missing, police ask for help finding her
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Mariah Acosta was last seen Friday near 16th Street and Drake Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood, police said. Acosta is described as a white Hispanic girl, with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5-feet...
Man fatally shot in the head while in vehicle on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed after being shot in the head on Chicago's South Side Thursday. At about 7:54 p.m., a 25-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 8000 block of South Vernon when he was struck in the head by gunfire, police said. He was transported to...
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in suburban Chicago
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - Check your tickets because a convenience store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last weekend's Powerball drawing. The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lottery player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year playing Powerball.
Chicago police say someone dumped packages in an alley in Little Village
CHICAGO - Packages were found abandoned in an alley way in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said the packages were found on South Troy near West 28th around 12:30 p.m. The packages were in a pile near a chain link fence. UPS released the following statement Sunday...
